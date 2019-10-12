medindia

Air Pollution May Up Death Risk after Heart Transplant

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 10, 2019 at 10:36 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Living in highly polluted areas can put heart transplant recipients at a higher risk of developing infections, thereby leading to death. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Air Pollution May Up Death Risk after Heart Transplant
Air Pollution May Up Death Risk after Heart Transplant

Heart transplant recipients who live in areas where particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution levels reached above national limits for clean air had a 26% higher risk of mortality due to infection, according to a new study.

Show Full Article


More than 2,000 heart transplantations are performed in the United States annually. Despite medical advancements, post-transplantation mortality remains high, reaching 50% by 11 years post-surgery. Air pollution has been linked to heightened cardiovascular mortality for patients with heart disease or a history of heart failure. Heart transplant recipients represent a particularly vulnerable population to air pollution exposure.

The study included data from a total of 21,800 patients from the United Network for Organ Sharing/Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (UNOS/OPTN). All adults over age 18 who underwent heart transplantation between 2004 and 2015 were included. The patients were average age of 52, where 75% were male, 69% white and 39% had heart failure due to prior ischemic heart disease. The study authors analyzed the patients' residential ZIP codes to determine air pollution exposure levels based on location.

The study authors compared the PM2.5 levels in the air (commonly produced from power plants, motor vehicles or airplanes) of each patient's ZIP code against the U.S. National Ambient Air Quality Standards applied to outdoor air throughout the country. Approximately 21.9% of heart transplant recipients were living in areas where PM2.5 levels exceeded NAAQS limits for clean air. ZIP codes that had higher air pollution had larger populations, higher percentages of minorities, a larger number of households and higher unemployment rates.

Heart transplant recipients who had long-term exposure to air pollution over several years had a 26% heightened risk for mortality due to infection for every 10 μg/m3 increase in PM2.5 levels. After a follow-up of 4.8 years, 23.9% of patients died. The association between air pollution and mortality was consistent across all examined subgroups.

"Given the fact that organ transplantation adds a tremendous cost to society, we had an interest in understanding if previously unknown environmental detriments adversely affected the outcomes of these patients," said Sanjay Rajagopalan, MD, professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and the study's senior author.

"Long-term exposure to air pollution appears to pose amplified risks for heart transplant recipients. We found an association between PM2.5 and mortality in these transplant patients."

Heart transplant recipients are vulnerable to infections due to immunosuppression caused by organ transplantation. The study authors found that air pollution exposure resulted in inflammatory responses and increases in blood pressure and insulin resistance, as well as a weakened immune system.

"This study makes an important contribution to our understanding of the health effects of air pollution," said C. Arden Pope III, PhD, professor of economics at Brigham Young University, in an accompanying editorial comment. "It used a straightforward approach to evaluate health effects of air pollution in a unique cohort of individuals in a vulnerable health state. It provides intriguing evidence that exposure to air pollution substantially contributes to mortality risk in cardiac transplant patients."

This study has several limitations. As a retrospective study, the authors could not ascertain quality of data in all patients, as well as the possibility of exposure misclassification, and an inability to adjust for the impact of variables that associate strongly with both air pollution exposure and outcomes, especially concerning race. However, the study authors support the need for further studies of this population.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

India's First Ever Long-Haul Heart Transplantation

In the first ever long distance (2,000 km) tissue donation in India, heart of a deceased civilian from Delhi was flown to Chennai to save an old man.

Cutting Air Pollution can Boost Health, Prevent Deaths

Beat air pollution: Reducing air pollution improves health outcomes and helps slash the risk of death, reveals a new study.

Portable Air Purifiers May Protect Your Heart from Air Pollution

Adverse effects of air pollution on heart health can be reduced by using low-cost indoor portable air purifiers.

Piggyback Heart Transplant Procedure in Chennai - Interview With Dr.Ejaz Ahmed Sheriff

Dr. Ejaz Ahmed Sheriff performed a piggyback heart transplant in Chennai at the Madras Medical Mission (MMM) Hospital. Medindia interviewed him to find out more about the novelty of such a heart transplant.

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac CatheterizationDeath FactsHeartHealthy HeartBereavementStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPollutionAir Pollution

What's New on Medindia

Kidney Stones can Now be Removed Easily and Painlessly

Anal Cancer

Kidney Function Differs in Men and Women
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive