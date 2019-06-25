medindia

Air Pollution can Put You at Risk of Hypertension

by Hannah Joy on  June 25, 2019 at 12:27 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Air pollution and living in apartment buildings can increase the risk for dangerous conditions like heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, reveals a study.
Air Pollution can Put You at Risk of Hypertension
Air Pollution can Put You at Risk of Hypertension

Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death in developing countries. Hypertension and metabolic syndrome are important causes of cardiovascular diseases.

Show Full Article

Metabolic syndrome is further associated with abdominal obesity, elevated blood pressure, and higher blood glucose levels. These conditions are associated with a higher risk for various health problems. The causes of these disorders are complex and are related to genetic factors, lifestyle, diet, and environmental factors including traffic air pollution, traffic noise, residential housing, and neighborhood quality.

The research team here investigated the associations between a long-term exposure to ambient air pollution and residential distance to green spaces and major roads with the development of hypertension and some components of metabolic syndrome. These associations were assessed among people living in private houses or multi-story houses in Kaunas City, a city of 280,000 and the second largest city of Lithuania.

In the present study, researchers investigated the association between a long-term exposure to ambient air pollution and the residential distance to green spaces and major roads with the development of hypertension and some components of metabolic syndrome. These components included: a high triglyceride level, reduced high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, higher blood glucose, and obesity. The associations were assessed among people who lived in either private or multifamily houses.

The results indicate that air pollution levels above the median are associated with a higher risk of reduced high density lipoprotein.

Traffic-related exposure was associated with the incidence of hypertension, higher triglyceride level and reduced high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. However, the negative impact of traffic air pollutants was observed only in the participants who lived in multifamily buildings.

Since there is more traffic near the multifamily apartment buildings, this may be associated with the incidence of hypertension as well. In addition, a built-up environment, high residential density, street traffic and its configurations are further factors associated with social interactions and supportive relationships, which could also impact cardiovascular health.

The greenness, size, and type (activity) of the available open public spaces were observed to be inversely related to the risk factors assessed. Investigators have additionally found positive effects of the natural environment, and have emphasized the positive impact of such spaces on cardiovascular health.

"Our research results enable us to say that we should regulate as much as possible the living space for one person in multifamily houses, improve the noise insulation of apartments, and promote the development of green spaces in multifamily houses" said the study's lead author, Agn Brazien.

The study appears in the Journal of Public Health.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Air Pollution May Affect Your Kidneys

Exposure to polluted air which contains harmful toxins can affect your kidneys. Air pollution may increase the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Hypertension In Childhood May Be Linked To Air Pollution Exposure In Womb

Babies in the womb exposed to high levels of pollution as a result of their mother's breathing in polluted air during pregnancy may be at risk of developing childhood hypertension.

Air Pollution causes Irregular Periods in Girls

Teenage girls breathing polluted air, unhealthy eating habits, increased weight gain, less physical activity and poor lifestyle can all lead to irregular periods.

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases Quiz on Hypertension Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure High Blood Pressure and Herbs Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure 

What's New on Medindia

World Vitiligo Day: Focus on Mental Health

Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Top 7 Benefits of Using Fitness Apps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive