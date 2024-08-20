About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Integrate Climate Change into Mental Health Strategies, Urge WHO

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 20 2024 8:04 AM

Integrate Climate Change into Mental Health Strategies, Urge WHO
The World Health Organization has warned that climate change is severely affecting mental health and psychosocial well-being, urging countries to bolster mental health systems and services to combat this growing crisis.

Climate Change: A Growing Mental Health Crisis

A recent report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) revealed that rapidly increasing climate change leads to emotional distress, anxiety, depression, grief, and suicidal behaviour. Yet large gaps exist in mental health needs and the availability and accessibility and services to address them.

Health Effects of Global Warming
Health Effects of Global Warming
Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth’s atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.
“Climate change exacerbates many social, environmental, and economic risk factors for mental health and psychosocial well-being,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

“An estimated 260 million people live with a mental health condition and more than 200,000 people die by suicide every year,” she said, noting that climate change is worsening mental health.

It is also putting an extra burden on the health systems, Wazed said.

Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
Romantic movies can affect a child''s mental health both positively and negatively and therefore, creating a space for them to be able to openly discuss whatever they learn would be a great way to guide them efficiently through their formative ...
“There is a large gap in both knowledge of and response to, climate change’s impact on mental health…There is an evident need to bring together climate and mental health officials from member states to ensure accelerated action to adapt and mitigate climate change impacts and prevent further widening of this gap,” Wazed added.

According to a 2021 WHO survey of 95 countries, just 9 had mental health and psychosocial support in their national health and climate change plans.

Advertisement
Quiz on Global Warming
Quiz on Global Warming
The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it. ...
To strengthen mental health systems, the Regional Director called for integrating climate change considerations into policies and programmes for mental health. Policies and programmes dealing with climate change and health must also include mental health.

Wazed also called for addressing the large gaps in funding both for mental health and for responding to the health impacts of climate change.

Advertisement
Brain Depression - Animation
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Environmental Health
View All
Advertisement