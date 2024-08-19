Nitrogen Interventions: A Key to Better Health and Environment



‘Let's beat nitrogen pollution: Implementing high-ambition nitrogen interventions can reduce air pollution, prevent 817,000 premature deaths, lower ground-level ozone concentrations, and cut crop yield losses by 2050. #NitrogenPollution #airpollution #nitrogencycle’

Advertisement

Is Earth’s Nitrogen Cycling out of Control?

Advertisement

Nitrogen Pollution: A Silent Global Threat

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Aspirational nitrogen interventions accelerate air pollution abatement and ecosystem protection



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Let’s Beat Nitrogen Pollution

Aspirational nitrogen interventions accelerate air pollution abatement and ecosystem protection - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ado0112)

Implementing high-ambition nitrogen interventions can benefit the environment and public health, suggests a new study.The Earth’s nitrogen cycle is among the most heavily exceeded planetary boundaries. Agricultural production and fossil fuel burning release nitrogen pollutants like ammonia (NH3), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and nitrous oxide (N2O), which contribute to air pollution and damage ecosystems. These pollutants harm human health, crops, and ecosystems. Given the growing global energy and food demand, this damage is expected to increase even further.The potential of nitrogen pollution mitigation technologies and policies – so-called 'nitrogen interventions' – for improving air quality and reducing impacts on ecosystems, has been underexplored. A gap exists between traditional nitrogen budget research, which tracks nitrogen flows across air, water, and soil, but lacks detail on biogeochemical transformations, and Earth science research, which models these transformations but usually focuses on a single environmental medium.To address this knowledge gap, an international research team combined multidisciplinary methods to evaluateTheir study, published in, found that interventions, such as improving fuel combustion conditions, increasing agricultural nitrogen use efficiency, and reducing food loss and waste, could significantly lower premature deaths attributed to air pollution, crop losses, and ecosystems risks. While typically considered for individual goals like air or water quality, recognizing the broad co-benefits of nitrogen management is critical for future policy design and effective pollution control ().“We established an integrated assessment framework combining future nitrogen policy scenarios with integrated assessment models, air quality models and dose-response relationships to assess,” explains lead author Yixin Guo, a postdoctoral researcher jointly appointed by Peking University and IIASA.The study shows that by 2050, high-ambition nitrogen interventions could cut global ammonia and nitrogen oxides emissions by 40% and 52%, respectively, compared to 2015 levels. This would reduce air pollution, preventing 817,000 premature deaths, lower ground-level ozone concentrations, and cut crop yield losses.On the other hand, should those measures be implemented, Africa and Asia would benefit from them the most.“We found thatThe biggest reductions in ammonia and nitrogen oxides are expected in East and South Asia, mainly through improved crop practices and technology adoption in industrial sectors. These reductions will help lower air pollutions levels, making it easier for many regions to achieve the World Health Organization interim targets. Additionally, as populations grow, the health benefits of these interventions will increase, especially in developing areas,” adds Yixin.“Our results highlight that nitrogen interventions can significantly help achieve multiple SDGs, including Good Health and Well-being (SDG3), Zero Hunger (SDG2), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG12), and Life on Land (SDG15),” says Lin Zhang, a study coauthor and tenured associated professor at Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at Peking University.“This collaborative research shows how IIASA research can be rolled out globally. Solutions for environmental impacts will vary by region, enabling customized policy recommendations, even for complex issues like nitrogen pollution,” concludes Wilfried Winiwarter, a study co-author and senior researcher in the Pollution Management Research Group of the IIASA Energy, Climate, and Environment Program.Source-Eurekalert