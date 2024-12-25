Urban Homes: Major Air Pollution Contributors in Indian Cities

Indian urban homes are significant contributors to PM2.5, CO, and NOx emissions, along with transport and power sectors, worsening city air quality.



Two recent studies have highlighted the significant contribution of Indian households to urban air pollution, alongside conventional sources like transport and power sectors. These studies, published in prominent scientific journals, examined fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and emissions from domestic fuel usage across urban areas.The first study, conducted by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and IIT Roorkee, revealed that residential emissions dominated PM2.5 pollution in 29 cities, including Srinagar and Kanpur. Transportation emerged as the primary contributor in nine cities, including Delhi, where vehicular exhaust accounted for 55% of PM2.5 levels.The second study, by Berhampur University and IISc Bengaluru, identified vehicles as leading sources of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOC). In contrast, residential activities were responsible for most carbon monoxide (CO) emissions. The study also pinpointed the Indo-Gangetic Plain as a critical pollution hotspot due to stubble burning, traffic, and biomass use.In northern cities, transport emissions dominated in Delhi, Amritsar, and Ludhiana, while residential activities led in Srinagar (68%) and Varanasi. In western cities like Ahmedabad, industries accounted for nearly half of PM2.5 pollution, whereas energy sources were primary in Surat and Nashik.India’s annual emissions include 45 teragrams (Tg) of CO, 22.8 Tg of NOx, and 10.8 Tg of VOC, according to the IISc study. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu were among the top contributors, responsible for 40% of NOx emissions nationwide.Experts emphasize that while emission levels fluctuate, the dominance of pollution sources remains constant. Addressing household emissions, transitioning to cleaner fuels, and improving waste management are crucial to mitigating the impact of urban air pollution.Source-Medindia