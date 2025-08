AI Tool Flags Who Benefits from Radiotherapy in Nasopharyngeal Cancer

An 18-gene machine learning model accurately identifies nasopharyngeal carcinoma patients most likely to respond to radiotherapy.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A multi-gene predictive model for the radiation sensitivity of nasopharyngeal carcinoma based on machine learning



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Up to 30% of nasopharyngeal cancer patients relapse after radiotherapy-but a new 18-gene score can now predict who will benefit, paving the way for more precise treatment. #medindia #genesignature #radiotherapy’

Up to 30% of nasopharyngeal cancer patients relapse after radiotherapy-but a new 18-gene score can now predict who will benefit, paving the way for more precise treatment. #medindia #genesignature #radiotherapy’

Advertisement

Radiotherapy Resistance and Patient Stratification

Advertisement

Gene Signature and Immune Pathway Connection

Validation Using Cell and Single-Cell Analysis

A multi-gene predictive model for the radiation sensitivity of nasopharyngeal carcinoma based on machine learning - (https:elifesciences.org/articles/99849)

has been developed to predict which patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) are). Created by teams at Zhujiang Hospital and Nanfang Hospital of Southern Medical University, the tool, called the(NPC-RSS)—usesto identify andemonstrating high accuracy across both internal and external validation datasets.“Radiotherapy is the primary treatment for NPC, but up to 30% of patients relapse due to radiation resistance,” said lead author Dr. Jian Zhang. “Our model helps solve this problem by identifying patients who are most likely to benefit from radiotherapy , allowing for more tailored and effective treatment strategies.”The model’s core genes—such aswere found to influence tumor immune infiltration and key signaling pathways like. Notably, the radiosensitive group showed higher levels of immune cell activity, suggesting an intimate connection between radiation response and immune dynamics.The predictive power of the NPC-RSS was confirmed using cell lines and single-cell sequencing, showing that. According to co-author Dr. Hui Meng, “Our findings suggest thatThe team believes the model could become a clinical tool for guiding treatment decisions, minimizing unnecessary radiation exposure, and optimizing therapeutic outcomes. They are now working to expand their sample size and collaborate with international partners to further validate and refine the model.Source-Eurekalert