Can Smart Ideas from Nature Save Our Water?

by Dr. Leena M on Aug 4 2025 5:32 PM

From salt creeping into rivers to plastic choking sea life—but smart, nature-inspired solutions are stepping in to protect our health, wildlife, and cities.

From oceans filled with plastic to rivers with saltwater, our planet's water sources are under quiet but serious danger. This affects animals, ecosystems, and even the water you drink. However, new ideas are growing just like the rising tide, bringing in smart, nature-based solutions and signals that tell us we need to take action. Here's a look at how science is working on one of Earth's most important issues(1 Trusted Source
Risk analysis reveals global hotspots for marine debris ingestion by sea turtles

Go to source).

Turtles vs. Plastic- A Fight for Survival

Plastic waste in the ocean is more than just something floating around. It's becoming a major threat, especially to sea turtles. Over half of all sea turtles worldwide are thought to have eaten plastic, and the youngest turtles in the ocean are most at risk. What's surprising is that it's not just how much plastic they eat, but the kind of plastic—soft, bendy plastic sheets are the biggest danger. Olive ridley turtles are the most affected, particularly in areas like Southeast Asia, the east coasts of the U. S. , Australia, and South Africa.


How Rivers Are Turning Salty?

Saltwater is slowly moving deeper into freshwater tidal rivers, putting drinking water, crops, and buildings at risk. This is happening because of higher sea levels, extreme weather events, and water from road salts and fertilizers. Scientists are urging frequent checks of salt levels and better ways to manage waterways to prevent things from getting worse.


Stormwater, Captured the Smart Way

In areas where cities often face flooding, dry wells are becoming important for managing rainwater. These underground spaces gather stormwater and help refill groundwater. They work best when placed along drains during longer, steady rains. However, to cut down on street flooding, it's better to spread them out across the city rather than putting them in just one place.


Fog Flowers & Soft Water Fixes

A new fog harvester was inspired by the shape of a trumpet flower. It gathers drinking water from the air by using surfaces that both repel and attract water. At the same time, another invention called hydrogel beads can make hard water softer by taking out up to 96% of calcium and magnesium. These beads also help get rid of harmful bacteria like E. coli. Both of these ideas provide eco-friendly and low-impact ways to deal with increasing water needs.

Reference:
  1. Risk analysis reveals global hotspots for marine debris ingestion by sea turtles - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26365568/ )


Source-University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES)

