AI to Assist Physicians in Detecting Brain Aneurysms

said study senior author Xi Long, Ph.D., from the Department of Radiology at Tongji Medical College's Union Hospital in Wuhan, China.The deep learning system is trained on existing images of cerebral aneurysms. It learns to recognize the abnormalities that is not easily visible to a human observer. Deep learning has been used in the detection of tuberculosis on chest x-rays.For the recent study, a fully automated and highly sensitive algorithm was used for the detection of cerebral aneurysms on CT angiography images.Researchers used CT angiograms from more than 500 patients to train the deep learning system, and then they tested it on another 534 CT angiograms that included 649 aneurysms.The algorithm detected 633 of the 649 cerebral aneurysms for a sensitivity of 97.5%. the algorithm was also able to detect a few new aneurysms that were missed during the initial assessment.Deep learning assistance helped to enhance radiologists' performance.Dr. Long said.Deep-learning algorithm can be used as a supportive tool for the second opinion while detecting aneurysms .Some disadvantages of the deep learning system can be that it may miss very small aneurysms or those aneurysms located close to similar density structures like bones. It also delivers from false-positive results, where it wrongly identifies structures that are similar to aneurysms as aneurysms.The deep-learning system is intended to assist physicians and not as a replacement to their work.Dr. Long said.Source: Medindia