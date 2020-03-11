Improved Treatment for Epilepsy, Depression Using Mathematical Brain Modeling

Researchers from Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) in collaboration with colleagues from the University College London under the framework of "Project 5-100" study the effect of stimulation of neurons by ultrasonic waves and analyze the influence of ultrasonic wave parameters on the excitation of electrical signals in the nerves.
The results can be used to improve the methods used to treat a range of severe neurological and mental disorders, including epilepsy and chronic depression.
"We have proposed and tested various hypotheses regarding the physics of the process of ultrasonic neural stimulation,"
- explains Vladimir Filkin, a member of the scientific group, a graduate student of the Higher School of Mechanics and Control Processes SPbPU. Currently, the researchers obtained a mathematical model of this fundamental process, which will be useful for the effective algorithm of using the ultrasound to treat patients and conduct all kinds of research/i>.
Source: Medindia