Improved Treatment for Epilepsy, Depression Using Mathematical Brain Modeling

'Stimulating brain cells called neurons using focused ultrasound will help in the mathematical modeling of the brain's electrochemical processes and will help improve treatments for conditions like epilepsy and depression.'

Researchers from Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) in collaboration with colleagues from the University College London under the framework of "Project 5-100" study the effect of stimulation of neurons by ultrasonic waves and analyze the influence of ultrasonic wave parameters on the excitation of electrical signals in the nerves.The results can be used to improve the methods used to treat a range of severe neurological and mental disorders, including epilepsy and chronic depression.- explains Vladimir Filkin, a member of the scientific group, a graduate student of the Higher School of Mechanics and Control Processes SPbPU.