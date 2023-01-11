AI Pinpoints Gonorrhea Vaccine Candidate Proteins

Artificial intelligence (AI) aids in the discovery of two potential antigens that could serve as candidates for a gonorrhea vaccine. The findings are reported in mBio. The researchers used an AI model called Efficacy Discriminative Educated Network, or EDEN, to identify the protective proteins (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Preclinical efficacy of a cell division protein candidate gonococcal vaccine identified by artificial intelligence
Go to source).
The Global Challenge of Drug-Resistant GonorrheaGonorrhea, a sexually transmitted bacterial infection that affects more than 80 million people worldwide every year, has become resistant to almost all known antibiotics. That makes it notoriously difficult to treat, but left untreated, an infection could lead to serious or even fatal complications. It also increases a person's risk of contracting HIV.
"To the best of our knowledge, this correlation has not been shown before," said infectious disease researcher Sanjay Ram, M.D., at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, in Worcester. Ram, Sunita Gulati, D.Sc, and their colleagues tested the antigens identified by EDEN in lab and animal models.
AI-Driven Approach to Identify Vaccine Candidates for Neisseria gonorrhoeaeFor the new study, Mattsson and his colleagues applied this new AI model to the proteomes of 10 clinically relevant strains of Neisseria gonorrhoeae to predict a set of bacterial proteins that, in a vaccine, could help teach the body's immune system to recognize and fend off the bacteria.
"EDEN uses a feature like face recognition to understand the difference among proteins," said Mattsson.
Once they'd compiled the list, they sent it to Ram and Gulati in Massachusetts. "We tested and validated all of their candidates in mouse models," Ram said. The group first tested combinations of 2 or 3 antigens in mice. That analysis identified 2 proteins involved in cell division as promising candidates, neither of which were previously known to be exposed on the surface of the cell.
In lab experiments, blood samples taken from mice immunized with these 2 proteins killed bacteria from multiple strains of gonorrhea in vitro. Those findings lined up with EDEN's predictions. In additional experiments, immunized mice were infected with N. gonorrhoeae, and the vaccine decreased the bacterial burden.
"That really was a surprise," Ram said. "Nobody would have predicted that these 2 proteins that were believed not to be surface exposed would work in vaccines, and other researchers reacted with skepticism."
Given the efficacy of the individual tests, the Evaxion team then combined the proteins into a single chimeric protein, which induced an immune response that similarly showed efficacy in lab and animal models.
Ram noted that the investigation also revealed a mechanism critical to clearance of N. gonorrhoeae infection by this vaccine candidate. Whether such mechanisms of bacterial clearance occur in humans remains to be studied.
They're also thinking about how to move beyond the promise of preclinical work and see if the same proteins are protective in the human body. They recently partnered with a South African biotechnology company to develop an experimental mRNA vaccine based on the antigens.
