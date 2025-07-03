AI Chatbots in Endoscopy: Your Next Best Assistant

AI chatbots with multimodal learning are redefining how endoscopy is performed by aiding real-time decision-making and improving diagnostic accuracy.

Beyond the Image: Why One Dimension Isn’t Enough

Multimodal AI combines:

What’s seen : Endoscopy visuals,

: Endoscopy visuals, What’s known : Clinical history and reports,

: Clinical history and reports, What’s been learned : Medical literature,

: Medical literature, What’s being asked and answered: Interactive conversation

AI Chatbots Redefining Digestive Endoscopy

How It Works

Now As A Real-time Assistant

Proceed with Caution

Bias: Provided that the training data is not diverse enough, the model may fail to recognize or read some of the conditions.

Provided that the training data is not diverse enough, the model may fail to recognize or read some of the conditions. Hallucinations: LLMs may also make things up. (Yes, even in medicine.)

LLMs may also make things up. (Yes, even in medicine.) Integration hurdles: Building AI into the delicate rhythm of a clinical workflow takes planning and trust.

