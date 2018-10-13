medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Age-Related Memory Loss: Cataract Surgery and Hearing Aids may Slow Your Chances

by Rishika Gupta on  October 13, 2018 at 6:49 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chances of getting Age-related memory loss may decrease after cataract surgery or after getting hearing aids, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of PLOS ONE.
Age-Related Memory Loss: Cataract Surgery and Hearing Aids may Slow Your Chances
Age-Related Memory Loss: Cataract Surgery and Hearing Aids may Slow Your Chances

According to Dr. Piers Dawes and Dr. Asri Maharani, cognitive decline- which affects memory and thinking skills- is slowed after patient's hearing and sight are improved.

The rate of decline was halved following cataract surgery and was 75% less following the adoption of hearing aids.

The research on cataract surgery - which is published in PLOS ONE today- was carried out using 2,068 individuals who underwent cataract surgery between Wave 2 and Wave 6 of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing survey from between 2002 to 2014.

They were compared with 3,636 individuals with no cataract surgery.

And the research on hearing aids, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society last month, was carried out using 2040 participants in the American Health and Retirement survey from 1996 to 2014.

Both surveys assess cognitive decline by testing memory, asking participants to recall ten words immediately and then at the end of the cognitive function module.

The researchers compared the rates of decline before and after the patients had surgery or started wearing a hearing aid.

Dr. Dawes said: "These studies underline just how important it is to overcome the barriers which deny people from accessing hearing and visual aids.

"It's not really certain why hearing and visual problems have an impact on cognitive decline, but I'd guess that isolation, stigma and the resultant lack of physical activity that is linked to hearing and vision problems might have something to do with it.

"And there are barriers to overcome: people might not want to wear hearing aids because of the stigma attached to wearing them, or they feel the amplification is not good enough or they're not comfortable.

"Perhaps a way forward is adult screening to better identify hearing and vision problems and in the case of hearing loss, de-medicalizing the whole process, so treatment is done outside the clinical setting. That could reduce stigma.

"Wearable hearing devices are coming on stream nowadays which might also be helpful. They not only assist your hearing but give you access to the internet and other services.

Dr. Maharani said: "Age is one of the most important factors implicated in cognitive decline. We find that hearing and vision interventions may slow it down and perhaps prevent some cases of dementia, which is exciting- though we can't say yet that this is a causal relationship.

"Other studies have attempted to look at rates of cognitive decline- but have not really succeeded as it's hard to take into account demographic factors.

"But the beauty of this study is that we're comparing the progress of the same individuals over time."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

New Behavioral Treatment Benefits Older Blacks With Memory Loss

New Behavioral Treatment Benefits Older Blacks With Memory Loss

A behavioral treatment that helps adults set goals toward a more active social, cognitive, and physical lifestyle can reduce memory decline, in a randomized controlled trial.

Do Hearing Problems Cause Memory Loss?

Do Hearing Problems Cause Memory Loss?

People with central hearing loss were twice as likely to have mild cognitive impairment as people who had no hearing loss.

Epilepsy-associated Seizures and Memory Loss Linked to Loss of Brain Cells

Epilepsy-associated Seizures and Memory Loss Linked to Loss of Brain Cells

A small group of cells in the brain had a big effect on seizures and memory in a mouse model of epilepsy.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Cataract

Cataract

A cataract is cloudiness in the crystalline lens of the eye that results in a gradually progressive painless diminution of vision.

Cataract in Detail

Cataract in Detail

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cataract

Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Tinnitus

Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding external sound is present.

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS Cataract Cataract in Detail Tinnitus AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a specialized procedure where genetic material is introduced into the cells of a ...

 Health Benefits of Kumquat

Health Benefits of Kumquat

The orange-like citrus fruit, Kumquat, is a complete health booster if included regularly in your ...

 Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive