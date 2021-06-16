Adults Who Miss Breakfast or Morning Meal Miss Out on Essential Nutrients

‘Adults who skip morning meal or breakfast miss out on essential nutrients.’

"What we're seeing is that if you don't eat the foods that are commonly consumed at breakfast, you have a tendency not to eat them the rest of the day. So those common breakfast nutrients become a nutritional gap," said Christopher Taylor, professor of medical dietetics in the College of Medicine at The Ohio State University and senior author of the study.The study also identifiedand more differences in consuming folate, calcium, iron, and vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, C and D.To compensate for the morning meal, they consumed a large quantity of lunch, dinner and snacks of a lower diet quality for more sugars and carbohydrates.The dietary intake pattern represented in this study shows that extra nutrients missed at breakfast are not captured during later meals of the day.Source: Medindia