by Jayashree on  June 16, 2021 at 9:46 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Adults Who Miss Breakfast or Morning Meal Miss Out on Essential Nutrients
Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day for daily nutrient intake is important for weight control, cardio-metabolic risk factors and cognitive performance.

The most common nutrients like calcium in milk, vitamin C in fruits, and the fiber, vitamins and minerals found in fortified cereals are missed by skipping breakfast is becoming a public health concern.

A new study in Proceedings of the Nutrition Society by Ohio State University suggests that adults skipping breakfast are likely to miss out on key nutrients that are most abundant in the foods that make up morning meals.


"What we're seeing is that if you don't eat the foods that are commonly consumed at breakfast, you have a tendency not to eat them the rest of the day. So those common breakfast nutrients become a nutritional gap," said Christopher Taylor, professor of medical dietetics in the College of Medicine at The Ohio State University and senior author of the study.

The study also identified breakfast skippers consume fewer vitamins and minerals than people who eat breakfast and more differences in consuming folate, calcium, iron, and vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, C and D.

To compensate for the morning meal, they consumed a large quantity of lunch, dinner and snacks of a lower diet quality for more sugars and carbohydrates.

The dietary intake pattern represented in this study shows that extra nutrients missed at breakfast are not captured during later meals of the day.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Nutrition All Men Need
Everyone requires good nutrition, be it man, woman, child or elderly. However, nutrition that men need differs slightly from that required by women. Find out how ...
READ MORE
National Nutrition Week – ‘Eat Right, Bite by Bite’
National Nutrition Week is celebrated annually from 1st September to 7th September. It focuses on educating people about the importance of nutrition and a healthy diet for the body.
READ MORE
Which is Better for Weight Loss? Fad Diet or Good Nutrition
Good nutritional practices are better than following fad diet right from childhood to lose weight. Develop discipline, cultivate healthy habits and work hard to follow a healthy balanced diet for a healthy lifestyle.
READ MORE
COVID Crisis can Impact Child Nutrition
In India, the present pandemic situation could further impact child nutrition and service delivery across the country that is in the grip of a ferocious second wave, said the UN Children's Fund UNICEF.
READ MORE
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.
READ MORE
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Nutri Bar - A Healthy Snack or Sham?
Commercially available deep fried snacks are unhealthy. Though energy dense but they lack essential nutrients. Alternatively, nutri bars are a healthy on-the–go snack option.
READ MORE
Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life
Seeds are the germ of life. They are loaded with goodness and should be included in the daily diets.
READ MORE
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.
READ MORE
Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start
Good health and well-being depends on a leisurely breakfast. However, rushing our breakfast on account of work commitments is the biggest mistake we make.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Low Carbohydrate DietAmoebic DysenteryWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHunger Fullness and Weight ControlSeeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of LifeNutri Bar - A Healthy Snack or Sham?Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid ArthritisWholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal StartUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health