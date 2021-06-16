Understanding Blood Clot Formation in COVID-19 Patients

‘Fresh insights about blood clot formation led to new therapies for COVID-19.’

When compared to control groups, higher levels of the pro-clotting VWF molecules and lower levels of the anti-clotting ADAMTS13 regulator molecule with changes in proteins are identified in hospitalized COVID-19 patients."Our research helps provide insights into the mechanisms that cause severe blood clots in patients with Covid-19, which is critical to developing more effective treatments," said Dr Jamie O'Sullivan, the study's corresponding author and research lecturer within the Irish Centre for Vascular Biology at RCSI.This breakthrough finding necessitates more research focusing on correcting the levels of ADAMTS13 and VWF can be a successful therapeutic intervention for severe COVID-19 patients.Source: Medindia