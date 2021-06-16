by Jayashree on  June 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Understanding Blood Clot Formation in COVID-19 Patients
Global studies reporting the prevalence of blood clot formation known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients around 14-28 per cent and 2-5 per cent for arterial thrombosis are considered as a significant cause of death.

The virus invades these blood vessels affecting the inner lining to produce a dysfunction within the blood vessels, producing these clots.

To understand these clot formations recent research published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis by RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences shows that the balance between von Willebrand Factor (VWF)(blood clotting factor) and its regulator is disrupted in severe COVID-19 patients.


When compared to control groups, higher levels of the pro-clotting VWF molecules and lower levels of the anti-clotting ADAMTS13 regulator molecule with changes in proteins are identified in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

"Our research helps provide insights into the mechanisms that cause severe blood clots in patients with Covid-19, which is critical to developing more effective treatments," said Dr Jamie O'Sullivan, the study's corresponding author and research lecturer within the Irish Centre for Vascular Biology at RCSI.

This breakthrough finding necessitates more research focusing on correcting the levels of ADAMTS13 and VWF can be a successful therapeutic intervention for severe COVID-19 patients.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Blood Clots
An abnormal blood clot forms when there is damage to the lining of an artery or stagnation of blood in a vein; it obstructs the normal circulation of blood. A clot can form even in the absence of a cut.
READ MORE
COVID-19 May Trigger Recurrence of Fatal Blood Clots in Arms
COVID-19 is found to trigger a rare recurrence of potentially serious blood clots in people's arms.
READ MORE
Two COVID-19 Mysteries Unraveled
Researchers unravel two important mysteries related to COVID-19. They found six biomarkers that are responsible for severe COVID-19 and also discovered the mechanism of blood clotting in COVID-19.
READ MORE
New Metric to Assess Risk of Blood Clot Formation
Study has identified a new metric for heart function that will help in predicting the future risk of blood clots and preventing it.
READ MORE
Anticoagulants
Anticoagulants prevent the clotting of blood in our body. They are administered orally or via injection.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Deep Vein Thrombosis
A blood clot (thrombus) in the deep venous system of the leg leads to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT is a major cause of morbidity and mortality.
READ MORE
Hemophilia
Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families.
READ MORE
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a complication that results from a block in the main artery supplying the lungs
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE
von Willebrand Disease
von Willebrand's Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from birth and affects both sexes.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

ThalassemiaAnticoagulantsvon Willebrand DiseaseDeep Vein ThrombosisPulmonary EmbolismHemophiliaBlood ClotsThoracic Outlet SyndromeBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood Group