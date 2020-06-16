Adding Lean Beef to a Healthy Diet Does Not Worsen Heart Health or Diabetes Risk

‘Beef is a nutrient-dense food with high-quality protein, iron, and zinc. ’

"This study is important because it shows that red meat can be part of a healthy eating pattern," said Dr. Maki, "Our study compared US-style healthy eating patterns with red meat intake that was below-average for the United States (about 1.2 ounces per day), versus a similar diet that contained an additional 5.3 ounces per day of unprocessed, lean beef. All foods consumed by the subjects during each diet period were provided by the research team." The 33 study participants (26 women and seven men) completed the crossover, controlled-feeding trial, where each subject was randomly assigned to follow one eating pattern for four weeks, followed by a washout of 2 weeks, then consumption of other diets for four weeks.Beef is a nutrient-dense food with high-quality protein, iron, and zinc, but results from some observational studies have suggested that red meat consumption is associated with increased type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease incidence. "Our study showed that increasing intake of lean beef, as a replacement for refined starches in a healthy diet, did not worsen cardiometabolic risk factors. While this research is important for those who choose to include red meat in healthy diets, we do not encourage people to increase red meat consumption or advocate that those who would otherwise consume a vegetarian-style eating pattern to begin eating red meat."Source: Eurekalert