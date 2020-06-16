by Iswarya on  June 16, 2020 at 2:24 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Adding Lean Beef to a Healthy Diet Does Not Worsen Heart Health or Diabetes Risk
Substituting lean beef for carbohydrates in a healthy dietary Pattern has no significant effects on the cardiometabolic risk factor profile in both men and women, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Nutrition.

Results from a new study show that risk factors for cardiovascular disease and diabetes were similar when participants consumed a healthy US-style eating pattern with and without an additional 5.3 ounces of lean beef. The added beef replaced carbohydrates, primarily refined starches. All participants were considered at risk for type 2 diabetes and followed a healthy diet as outlined by the 2015 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, and separately a similar diet modified to have a larger portion of calories from lean beef in random order.

"Most indicators of metabolic and cardiovascular health, such as insulin sensitivity and LDL cholesterol, did not differ between the two diets. The only significant difference observed was a shift toward a greater percentage of cholesterol carried in larger, more buoyant LDL particles during the higher beef condition. This difference is potentially important because larger, more buoyant LDL particles may be less likely to promote atherosclerosis," said Kevin C. Maki, Ph.D., who was the Study Director and is Adjunct Professor in Applied Health Science at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington.


"This study is important because it shows that red meat can be part of a healthy eating pattern," said Dr. Maki, "Our study compared US-style healthy eating patterns with red meat intake that was below-average for the United States (about 1.2 ounces per day), versus a similar diet that contained an additional 5.3 ounces per day of unprocessed, lean beef. All foods consumed by the subjects during each diet period were provided by the research team." The 33 study participants (26 women and seven men) completed the crossover, controlled-feeding trial, where each subject was randomly assigned to follow one eating pattern for four weeks, followed by a washout of 2 weeks, then consumption of other diets for four weeks.

Beef is a nutrient-dense food with high-quality protein, iron, and zinc, but results from some observational studies have suggested that red meat consumption is associated with increased type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease incidence. "Our study showed that increasing intake of lean beef, as a replacement for refined starches in a healthy diet, did not worsen cardiometabolic risk factors. While this research is important for those who choose to include red meat in healthy diets, we do not encourage people to increase red meat consumption or advocate that those who would otherwise consume a vegetarian-style eating pattern to begin eating red meat."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Beef, Meat, Soya Rich Diet Regulates Brain To Reduce Food Intake
High protein foods such as beef, soy, and dairy products influence the brain region that regulates appetite to reduce food intake and can help treat obesity.
READ MORE
Overeating Beef Jerky and Hot Dogs can Cause Manic Episodes
Mania can be triggered by eating more amounts of nitrate-cures meats like beef jerky and hot dogs, says study.
READ MORE
50,000 Tonnes of Beef Recalled By Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority
The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA)recalled around 50,000 tonnes of beef sold across Europe on fears that it might contain horse meat.
READ MORE
Choosing Chicken Over Beef Cuts Carbon Footprint
Making one substitution of poultry for beef resulted in an average reduction of dietary greenhouse gases by about a half.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietDiabetesDiabetic DietSouth Beach DietDiabetes - EssentialsNegative Calorie Diet