About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

ACURATE Prime Valve in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

by Dr. Navapriya S on Sep 3 2024 2:36 PM

ACURATE Prime Valve in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), also known as TAVR or transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), is a procedure to treat the narrowing or blockage of the aortic valve. It blocks blood flow to your body and forces your heart to work harder. This causes symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath.
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has received a CE (Conformité Européene) mark for the ACURATE Prime™ Aortic Valve System, the company's latest TAVR device in the structural heart portfolio(1 Trusted Source
Boston Scientific Obtains CE Mark for ACURATE Primeâ„¢ Aortic Valve System

Go to source). The ACURATE Prime valve system enhances the clinical efficacy of the ACURATE neo2™ platform. It includes a bigger valve size, expanding treatment options for patients with a larger anatomy.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: Opening Doors to a Second Chance
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: Opening Doors to a Second Chance
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement is a minimally invasive procedure replacing a diseased aortic valve via a catheter, ideal for high-risk patients, improving quality of life. Indication for TAVR procedure is also extended to moderate risk patients after recently conducted trials.

Enhanced Design and Functionality of Prime Valve System

The ACURATE Prime valve system is designed for low, intermediate, and high-risk patients with severe aortic stenosis. Key features include:
  • Supra-annular, Self-expanding Construction: This design ensures an even distribution of force across the valve, providing a stable fit against the original diseased valve.
  • Improved Deployment Mechanism: The revised mechanism allows for more precise valve placement, contributing to better patient outcomes.
"The introduction of the ACURATE Prime technology offers physicians a TAVR option designed for streamlined procedural preparation, improved performance in complex cases and simplified delivery for quick and controlled deployment," stated Janar Sathananthan, MD, chief medical officer.

"Further, our clinical experience with the valve to date has shown the ability for precise positioning of the device in a broader population of patients, allowing more clinicians to consider this technology for treatment in challenging or larger heart structures."

Benefits of the ACURATE Prime Valve System

The ACURATE Prime valve system is now available for patients with aortic annulus diameters ranging from 20.5 to 29 mm. It incorporates numerous design elements and clinical results from international trials using the ACURATE neo2 platform, including:
  • Low rates of pacemaker implantation and paravalvular leaks
  • Robust hemodynamic performance
  • Unrestricted coronary access for future procedures
Lance Bates, the CEO, stated that we are thrilled to offer physicians a new valve with meaningful improvements for the treatment of an increasing number of patients with aortic valve disease.

Prosthetic Heart Valves - Symptoms, Types, Advantanges, Disadvantages & Complications
Prosthetic Heart Valves - Symptoms, Types, Advantanges, Disadvantages & Complications
A prosthetic heart valve is an artificial device surgically implanted into the heart to replace a heart valve that has become damaged.
Built on the ACURATE valve platform, which has been implanted in nearly 80,000 patients globally to date, the ACURATE Prime valve system is engineered to improve long-term cardiac function and provide access for future treatment needs, thereby supporting the lifetime management of these patients.

Reference:
  1. Boston Scientific Obtains CE Mark for ACURATE Prime™ Aortic Valve System - (https:news.bostonscientific.com/2024-08-27-Boston-Scientific-Obtains-CE-Mark-for-ACURATE-Prime-TM-Aortic-Valve-System)


Advertisement
Source-Medindia
Non-Invasive Surgery to Cure 76-Year-Old Aortic Stenosis Patient
Non-Invasive Surgery to Cure 76-Year-Old Aortic Stenosis Patient
In a first of its kind in India, a 76-year-old woman diagnosed with aortic stenosis was cured through non-invasive surgery in just 45 minutes.

Recommended Readings
Latest Heart Disease News
View All
Advertisement