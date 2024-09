ACURATE Prime Valve in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Enhanced Design and Functionality of Prime Valve System

Supra-annular, Self-expanding Construction: This design ensures an even distribution of force across the valve, providing a stable fit against the original diseased valve.

This design ensures an even distribution of force across the valve, providing a stable fit against the original diseased valve. Improved Deployment Mechanism: The revised mechanism allows for more precise valve placement, contributing to better patient outcomes.

Benefits of the ACURATE Prime Valve System

Low rates of pacemaker implantation and paravalvular leaks

Robust hemodynamic performance

Unrestricted coronary access for future procedures

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), also known as TAVR or transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), is a procedure to treat the narrowing or blockage of the aortic valve. It blocks blood flow to your body and forces your heart to work harder. This causes symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath.Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has received a CE (Conformité Européene) mark for the ACURATE Prime™ Aortic Valve System, the company's latest TAVR device in the structural heart portfolio(). The ACURATE Prime valve system enhances the clinical efficacy of the ACURATE neo2™ platform. It includes a bigger valve size, expanding treatment options for patients with a larger anatomy.The ACURATE Prime valve system is designed for low, intermediate, and high-risk patients with severe aortic stenosis . Key features include:"The introduction of the ACURATE Prime technology offers physicians a TAVR option designed for streamlined procedural preparation, improved performance in complex cases and simplified delivery for quick and controlled deployment," stated Janar Sathananthan, MD, chief medical officer."Further, our clinical experience with the valve to date has shown the ability for precise positioning of the device in a broader population of patients, allowing more clinicians to consider this technology for treatment in challenging or larger heart structures."The ACURATE Prime valve system is now available for patients with aortic annulus diameters ranging from 20.5 to 29 mm. It incorporates numerous design elements and clinical results from international trials using the ACURATE neo2 platform, including:Lance Bates, the CEO, stated that we are thrilled to offer physicians a new valve with meaningful improvements for the treatment of an increasing number of patients with aortic valve disease.Built on the ACURATE valve platform, which has been implanted in nearly 80,000 patients globally to date, the ACURATE Prime valve system is engineered to improve long-term cardiac function and provide access for future treatment needs, thereby supporting the lifetime management of these patients.Source-Medindia