False Positives Keep Women Away from Mammograms

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 3 2024 9:27 AM

While mammograms for early detection of breast cancer save lives, false positives can cause anxiety and financial strain. A new study finds that women who receive false-positive results may be less likely to return for follow-up screenings (1 Trusted Source
Impact of False-Positives on Future Screening

Go to source).
The research was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. It analyzed data on more than 3.5 million screening mammograms nationwide performed between 2005-2017 on over 1 million patients aged 40 to 73.

“The finding raises concerns about the potential unintended consequence of false-positive results, where women may avoid screening mammograms in the future,” said lead author Diana Miglioretti, cancer center researcher and chief of the Division of Biostatistics at UC Davis.

But this percentage dropped to 61% after a false-positive finding requiring another mammogram in six months to confirm the results and 67% if a biopsy was recommended. The impact was even more pronounced for women who received false-positive results on two consecutive mammograms recommending short-interval follow-up—only 56% returned their next screening mammogram.

False Positives: Why Continued Breast Cancer Screening is Crucial

“It is important for women with false-positive results to continue screening every one to two years,” Miglioretti said, “Having a false-positive result, especially if it results in a diagnosis of benign breast disease, is associated with an increased risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer in the future.”

The research also showed that Asian and Hispanic/Latinx women were the least likely to return for future screening mammograms after a false positive result, which may contribute to existing health disparities.

False-positive results are common, especially among younger women. They occur in 10-12% of mammograms in women 40-49 years of age. After 10 years of annual screenings, 50-60% of women can expect at least one false-positive and 7-12% at least one false-positive with a biopsy recommendation.

“It’s important to understand that most women recalled for additional imaging due to a finding on a screening mammogram do not have breast cancer,” Miglioretti said. “They should try not to be worried if they are recalled for additional work-up. it is a normal and common part of the screening process.”

It is important for women to understand that about 10% of the time, additional imaging is necessary to get a better look at a finding on a screening mammogram.

Miglioretti said women who feel anxious while waiting for their screening mammography results might consider requesting an on-the-spot interpretation of their mammogram. Some facilities provide this service along with same-day diagnostic work-up, if there is a suspicious finding.

She said it is also important for physicians to carefully explain false-positive results to their patients to reassure them that the result was negative and stress the importance of continued screening.

Reference:
  1. Impact of False-Positives on Future Screening - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M24-0123)
Source-Eurekalert


