Actor Kartik Aaryan Creates Awareness on Learning CPR

Actor Kartik Aaryan urged people on Instagram to learn about cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), as it can help save a life during an emergency.



The actor has partnered with an initiative by cardiologists to spread awareness about CPR, which can help resuscitate a critical patient during sudden cardiac arrests.

‘Learn and get yourself equipped on how to do a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), so you can save a life in emergency situation if someone has a cardiac arrest.’

"We can and we will soon be at par with countries where almost everyone over the age of 15 knows CPR. Let's do this together, register for this we workshop with iCare and become a responsible citizen."



On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dhamaka" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". He is also rumoured to be part of the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo".







