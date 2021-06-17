Actor Kartik Aaryan Creates Awareness on Learning CPR

‘Learn and get yourself equipped on how to do a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), so you can save a life in emergency situation if someone has a cardiac arrest.’
He adds: "We can and we will soon be at par with countries where almost everyone over the age of 15 knows CPR. Let's do this together, register for this we workshop with iCare and become a responsible citizen."
On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dhamaka" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". He is also rumoured to be part of the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo".
Source: IANS