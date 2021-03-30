by Anjanee Sharma on  March 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

A Year In Space Decreases Heart Size of Astronaut
Scientists discover that even after regular exercise, the heart of an astronaut who spent almost a year at the International Space Station shrank. However, it continued to function well.

Similar results were found in Benoit Lecomte, an endurance swimmer who spent almost months trying to cross the Pacific Ocean.

Astronaut Scott Kelly lost an average of 0.74 grams of mass per week in his heart's left ventricle during his 340 days spent in space. He followed a weekly six-day exercise regimen of cycling, treadmill, or resistance work.


The scientists compared Kelly's heart with the effects seen in Lecomte, who lost an average of 0.72 grams of mass per week in his left ventricle.

Benjamin Levine, senior author, explains that endurance swimming mimics some of the effects created by space's weightlessness, as water pressure counters the effects of gravity. During both situations, the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood uphill from the feet.

Levine reveals that despite the shrinkage, which was accompanied by an initial drop in the left ventricle's diameter when relaxed to fill with blood (diastolic diameter), the astronaut's heart adapted relatively well.

"It did shrink a little bit. It did atrophy, and it did get a little smaller, but the function remained good," Levine says. "I think this is encouraging for long-duration space flight. It shows that even after a year in space, the heart adapts relatively well."

He explains that such size reductions are also seen in patients undergoing strict bed rest but stabilize over time.

The researcher was more surprised by the swimmer's loss of mass than the astronaut because Lecomte swam six hours per day on an average while Kelly spent only one to two hours exercising.

He notes that since endurance swimming is not a high-intensity exercise, the exercise's benefit was outweighed by the heart not having to work as hard to pump blood uphill.

A different research project of Levine revealed that cardiac adaptation to space varied from astronaut to astronaut, with the most-fit astronauts losing heart muscle mass during their stay in space (though not as much as with strict bed rest), while some of the least fit gained muscle mass.

"It all depended on how much work the astronaut's heart did in space relative to how much it regularly did on the ground," Levine says.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Space Travel and Medicine - An Introductory Editorial
Space travel is slowly becoming a reality for mankind. This new section will cover how space travel will affect our health. Some of these new discoveries will help the development of medicine on our mother earth too.
READ MORE
How Micro-gravity in Space Affects Our Lung Function
Understanding the physiology changes to lungs in space travel is essential. Parabolic flights taken by pilots simulate this very well and gives us a good understanding.
READ MORE
Spending Time in Space Could Make Astronauts Heart Age Faster
Living in space could deteriorate the heart health of astronauts as the heart becomes stress deconditioned and less tolerant to exercise, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Long-Term Space Missions Don't Damage Immune Systems Of The Astronauts: Study
The immune system of an astronaut may not be damaged by long-term space mission, finds a new study. It was found that the B-cell immunity, a major aspect of the immune system was not compromised after a 6-month spaceflight.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)StatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPericarditisAcute Coronary SyndromeSpace Travel and Medicine - An Introductory Editorial