A 13-year-old Boy Dies after Sinus Infection Spreads to His Brain

by Hannah Joy on  March 16, 2018 at 11:53 AM Hospital News
A 13-year-old Michigan boy who was diagnosed with a very rare sinus infection died after it spread to his brain.
A 13-year-old Boy Dies after Sinus Infection Spreads to His Brain

Marquel Brumley went to an urgent care clinic in Mt. Morris last month complaining of cold symptoms and a migraine . He was finally diagnosed with a "viral infection.

Brumley made several trips to the emergency room, as his headaches didn't improve. However, medical experts had no answers for him, reported his family.

Last week, he returned to the hospital with a painful migraine, and underwent an MRI. The results showed that the sinus infection has spread to his brain.

Doctors said that the sinus infection created multiple blood clots and has to two strokes.

"Unfortunately, it takes a long time to get blood clots to shrink, and the blood clots were putting too much pressure on the brain, and he couldn't get proper oxygen to his brain," said his aunt Nicole Alexander.

Brumley underwent a surgery to treat the infection at an Ann Arbor hospital. However, he had immediately slipped into a coma due to the blood clots and later died at the hospital.

"He was my best friend. And now, I have to go on without him," said his sister, Alexandria Brumley.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Marquel's family raise money for medical and funeral expenses.



Source: Medindia

