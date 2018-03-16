A 13-year-old Boy Dies after Sinus Infection Spreads to His Brain

A 13-year-old Michigan boy who was diagnosed with a very rare sinus infection died after it spread to his brain.

Marquel Brumley went to an urgent care clinic in Mt. Morris last month complaining of



Brumley made several trips to the emergency room, as his headaches didn't improve. However, medical experts had no answers for him, reported his family.



Last week, he returned to the hospital with a painful migraine, and underwent an MRI. The results showed that the sinus infection has spread to his brain.



Doctors said that the



"Unfortunately, it takes a long time to get blood clots to shrink, and the blood clots were putting too much pressure on the brain, and he couldn't get proper oxygen to his brain," said his aunt Nicole Alexander.



Brumley underwent a surgery to treat the infection at an Ann Arbor hospital. However, he had immediately slipped into a coma due to the blood clots and later died at the hospital.



"He was my best friend. And now, I have to go on without him," said his sister, Alexandria Brumley.



A GoFundMe page was created to help Marquel's family raise money for medical and funeral expenses.







