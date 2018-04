Liver Transplantation Done On a 6.5 Kg Baby: Surgeon Shares Insights

‘Liver transplant is an increasingly successful treatment option for biliary atresia. Children with biliary atresia have survived well into adulthood. Survival after liver transplant has increased to encouraging levels in the recent years.’

Dr. Darius F Mirza and his team of surgeons at the Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai performed a liver transplant on the critically ill one-year-old baby in February, 2018. He is by far the smallest baby at 6.5 kg to have undergone a liver transplant in Maharashtra. The baby's donor was his loving aunt - Divya who donated a part of her liver.Early surgical intervention- Kasai portoenterostomy (KPE) surgery is critical to prevent irreversible damage. However, in baby Ram's case the irreversible damage was already done, the liver failed to respond, and hence a liver transplant was the only surgical option left.The baby's parents had to search high and low for a team of surgeons who could successfully do the liver transplantation. The cost of treatment was also a major concern for the family.Dr. Darius F Mirza, Head, Liver Transplant, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai spoke to Medindia exclusively about the biliary atresia and Ram's liver transplant operation.Baby Ram was quite jaundiced, malnourished and weak when he came to see us. He was also suffering from multiple infections.Ram did undergo a Kasai portoenterostomy (KPE). This operation is successful in between 30 and 60 percent of patients. Sadly he was one of the non-responders.Yes, and most of these children experience to catch up growth after their liver transplant.Probably between 3 and 12 months.Hopefully not.Dealing with the small size and removing the old diseased liver due to the extensive adhesions and dilated blood vessels as a consequence of his previous surgery and advanced liver disease YesThe main message is jaundice that persists after birth is abnormal and needs careful investigation. This is completely different from the self-limiting transient jaundice that many small babies experience soon after birth.We needed a combination of individual generous donations and the crowd-funding platform, along with a CSR grant from the hospital management, to allow us to achieve successful transplantation.Improvements in organ transplant techniques have led to greater availability of livers for transplantation in children. In the past, livers of small children would only be preferred for transplants in children, however now revolutionary surgical techniques have allowed the option of "reduced size" or "split liver" transplants. In these "split liver" transplants, a piece of an adult liver can be used for transplantation in a child. Parents or close relatives of the children are eligible for "split liver" transplants in children.Source: Medindia