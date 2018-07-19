medindia
Q & A: Senior Police Officer Set to Run a Marathon With Mouth Duct-taped to Spread Awareness on Organ Donation
  1. Medindia
  2. Medindia Exclusive - Interviews and In depth Reports

Q & A: Senior Police Officer Set to Run a Marathon With Mouth Duct-taped to Spread Awareness on Organ Donation

Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 19, 2018 at 6:59 PM
Medindia Exclusive - Interviews and In depth Reports
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Interview with Dr. Jayanth Murali, Director General of Police, Crime Branch CID, Chennai, South India who is running a half-marathon with his mouth duct-taped
  • Dr. Jayanth Murali runs with his mouth duct-taped to set a record for the cause of organ donation
  • Breathing becomes difficult in long distance running when the runner has to breathe only through the nose
On 22 July 2018, Dr. Jayanth Murali, IPS (Indian Police Service) is running a half marathon for promoting organ donation. What makes this organ donation awareness campaign extra-special? The Addl. Director General of Police, Crime Branch CID is running the half-marathon with his mouth duct-taped! MOHAN Foundation took this opportunity to speak to him about his motivation.
Q & A: Senior Police Officer Set to Run a Marathon With Mouth Duct-taped to Spread Awareness on Organ Donation

Dr. Jayanth-Murali


Q. Can you tell us about your journey as a marathon runner?
A. Running was my favourite go-to stress buster for a long time. I was more of a gym runner and I used to do most of my running on the treadmill. Outdoor running happened occasionally to me, mostly while on tours due to lack of access to a treadmill. I would run at least ten kilometres on my treadmill each time, clocking an average of  minimum50 kms a week. As I was approaching my 50th birthday, a friend suggested that I run a marathon. In 2012, on my 50th birthday, I ran my first half marathon having registered for the Chennai WIPRO marathon. Soon afterin Feb 2013, I ran the Auroville full marathon. I have never looked back since.

Q. How many marathons have you run so far? 

A. I have run a bunch of half and full marathons. Put together I have done more than twenty of them.

Q. What inspired you to take up the cause of Organ Donation?

A. Both my daughters are very caring and compassionate towards homeless and sick people and even care for stray animals. They don't miss an opportunity to help anyone in distress. One day, my daughter informed us that she had enrolled herself as an organ donor and showed us the card where she had pledged her organs. I was touched beyond words. I decided then and there to stop living for myself. I decided to dedicate my life to the cause of poor, sick and needy. I discovered supporting organ donation helped in the aforesaid cause as well as it helped the sick people with organ failure get a new lease of life. I have been supporting organ donation since then.

Q. This year you are aiming for something special.  What is it?

A. This year I am planning to create a new record by running the entire length of half marathon with my mouth duct taped. I have also decided to dedicate the record to MOHAN Foundation. When the mouth is taped, the only option to breathe is through the nose and this makes running extremely difficult, especially in long distances. Mostly runners while running long distances breathe through mouth or combination of mouth and nose, as more oxygen is required by the body. Mouth-breathing brings more oxygen than breathing in through the nose. Hence it's difficult to run while breathing only nasally because the delivery of oxygen is extremely restricted and forcing air through nostrils tightens the jaw and creates tension as well as breathlessness.

Q. Has anyone run such a marathon before?

A. I searched the Internet to see if someone had attempted this feat in the world in the past but my search did not reveal any such attempt having been made in the past. If nobody has run a marathon tape-ducting the mouth , I might probably be the first in the world.

MOHAN (Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network) Foundation is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization promoting organ donation in India since it's inception in 1997. A torchbearer in the field of organ donation in many ways, MOHAN Foundation started advocating this very difficult cause at a time when the environment was fairly hostile towards this highly taboo topic among the public. MF's unique mission is to ensure that every Indian suffering from end stage organ failure, be provided with the gift of a new lease of quality life through a lifesaving organ.

During the Dream Runners Marathon in Chennai, South India on July 22, MOHAN  Foundation is organizing an enrolment drive during which volunteers can come forward and get enrolled as organ donors.

For more information please contact - MOHAN Foundation (Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network), Toshniwal Bldg, 3rd Floor, 267, Kilpauk Garden road, Chennai - 600 010. Ph: 044-26447000 / 9444607000 or visit their website- www.mohanfoundation.org

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Transplantation

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation

See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this ...

ORGAN DONATION

ORGAN DONATION

Why is organ donation regarded as crisis with a cure? Read more to find out. View slide show on organ donation.

Understanding Brain Death - Animation

Understanding Brain Death - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia helps us in better understanding of Brain Death

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners

Runners suffer from one universal problem - stiff joints and tensed muscles. Stretching exercises work on specific muscles and relieve stiffness, while increasing flexibility.

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.

More News on:

Tongue Abnormalities Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Transplantation Organ Donation and Transplantation Ten Essential Stretches for Runners Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's disease is a developmental disorder in which the shinbone is affected, resulting in ...

 Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin ...

 Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...