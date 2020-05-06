by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 5, 2020 at 9:34 PM Respiratory Disease News
9,800 Covid Cases In A Day, India
New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) With the biggest-ever jump of 9,851 new cases and 273 deaths in past 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India reached 2,26,770 on Friday, a Health Ministry data revealed. The surge comes amid the first phase of unlock after a two-month shutdown even as the government plans to open religious places from next week.

Of the total cases, 1,10,960 are active, and 1,09,462 have recovered, while 6,348 lost the battle against the pandemic so far.

The worst hit state continues to be Maharashtra with a total of 77,793 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 27,256, Delhi with 25,004 cases and Gujarat with 18,584.


The national capital after Maharashtra (41,402) reported the most number of active cases at 14,456. In Tamil Nadu there are 12,134 active cases while in Gujarat 4,762.

States with over 5,000 cases so far are Rajasthan (9,862) Madhya Pradesh (8,762), Uttar Pradesh (9,237) and West Bengal (6,876).

Source: IANS

