80% of Rural Diabetic Patients Need Amputation of Limbs, Say Doctors

by Colleen Fleiss on July 31, 2022 at 10:19 PM
80% of diabetes patients with diabetic feet in rural areas need amputation while only 20% of patients in urban areas face this situation.

According to doctors, diabetes causes a dangerous combination of nerve damage and impaired blood circulation that contribute to ineffective wound healing in the lower extremities.

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
In major cities like Hyderabad, 80 percent of the patients with diabetic foot are getting relief.

Doctors say modern technology in vascular surgery is key in salvaging limbs in the diabetic foot. However, the number of vascular surgeons in India is very low.
Foot ulcer refers to an open ulcer on the foot. It may be superficial involving only the surface or deep involving the full thickness.
The KIMS Institute of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, in association with the Vascular Foundation, on Sunday organized a conference to create awareness among the doctors regarding the advanced treatments in vascular and endovascular surgery and wound management.

About 150 doctors attended the conference inaugurated by Dr. Bhaskar Rao, MD of KIMS Hospitals. Dr. Narendranadh Meda, Head of Department, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery believed that prevention and patient education is the key in the diabetic foot.

"Regular annual foot care examination and self-examination of the foot daily by the patients help in preventing the ulcer and identifying any problem in the early stage. Diabetic patients should avoid barefoot walking, proper well-fitted footwear should be worn and preventing cracks/injury to the foot helps in most patients. Regular walking and exercise help in maintaining blood circulation," he said.

"Many people who have diabetes tend to be negligent when their feet are injured. As a result, the lesion does not heal and the nerves are gradually clogged. They do their treatment or go to local RMPs until the fingers are completely damaged. Only when there is no benefit then will they go to the leading doctors. By then the damage will already have happened," said Dr. Ranjith Kumar.

According to Dr. Rahul Laxminaryanan, a vascular surgeon, diabetic foot is one of the most common and severe complications of diabetes. People with diabetes are 10 to 20 times more likely to have their legs amputated as compared to those who do not have diabetes.

"Normally, the lower part of the foot needs to be removed only when there are serious injuries. But in diabetic patients, the need is 80 percent higher. Minor injuries to the lower parts of the feet will not be healed because of the damage to the nerves and the blockage of blood circulation due to diabetes. As a result, the fingers or leg have to be removed. In some cases, gangrene/infection may develop if not treated urgently. Foot ulcers account for 85 percent of the causes of amputation of the leg in people with diabetes," he said.

Podiatric surgeon Dr. Priya Bharathi pointed out that high blood sugar levels can affect the functioning of the muscles and nerves of the feet. "Walking with a damaged leg can lead to cracks and further damage. It is very difficult to save damaged legs due to diabetes. If we can save the leg, it will have the potential to reduce infections in the future. These procedures have to be done with care as the vessels in diabetics have extensive disease, calcification, and occlusion and are small in caliber (2 to 1.5mm in diameter). The first shot is the best shot for these patients. Multiple attempts or incomplete procedures can do more harm than good," she said.

"Vascular surgery practices in India have been around for 3-4 years. Wounds can heal 100 percent if they can restore circulation in the blood vessels. Proper dressing and using good footwear are also essential for wound healing," added the surgeon.

Source: IANS
To better understand what causes diabetic foot ulcers, researchers using a leading-edge technology known as single-cell RNA-sequencing analysis had mapped the cellular landscape in diabetic foot ulcers of healers and non-healers.
New research reveals how Belgium's efforts to maintain a diabetic foot care programme during the COVID-19 pandemic can offer valuable lessons to the rest of the world.
