555 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Israel

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's laboratory workers went on strike, claiming they have to deal with low wages and high workloads.Esther Admon, chairwoman of the Israel Association of Biochemists, Microbiologists and Laboratory Workers, told Xinhua that the strike included 2,000 workers in 400 labs across Israel.She noted that the staff will run only life-saving urgent tests, such as tests for critically ill patients, cancer and heart patients, as well as coronavirus tests.However, the strikers only give positive results to coronavirus tests, while those who are found negative will not receive the results.Thus, passengers planning to go abroad will have to stay in Israel without the medical document on the negative result of the coronavirus test.Source: IANS