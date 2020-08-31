by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 31, 2020 at 12:48 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Update: Global Cases Top 25.1mn, Says Johns Hopkins
COVID-19 case toll crossed 25.1 million, while the deaths raised to over 845,000, says Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,133,368 and the fatalities rose to 845,073, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,995,102 and 183,047 respectively, according to the CSSE.


Brazil came in the second place with 3,862,311 infections and 120,828 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,542,733), and is followed by Russia (987,470), Peru (639,435), South Africa (625,056), Mexico (595,841), Colombia (599,884), Spain (439,286), Chile (409,974), Argentina (408,426), Iran (373,570), the UK (336,668), France (315,813), Saudi Arabia (314,821), Bangladesh (310,822), Pakistan (295,636), Turkey (268,546), Italy (268,218), Germany (243,305), Iraq (231,177), Philippines (217,396), Indonesia (172,053), Canada (129,888), Ukraine (121,930), Qatar (118,575), Bolivia (115,354), Israel (114,020), Ecuador (113,648) and Kazakhstan (105,684), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (64,158), India (63,498), UK (41,586), Italy (35,477), France (30,611), Spain (29,011), Peru (28,607), Iran (21,359), Colombia (19,063), Russia (17,045), South Africa (14,028) and Chile (11,181).



Source: IANS

