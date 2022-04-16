About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
44 Children in Noida Tested COVID-19 Positive

by Colleen Fleiss on April 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM
In Noida, as many as 44 kids have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days, said Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma.

Taking to IANS, Dr Sharma said that out of total, 16 are below 18 years of age.

After a decline, the Covid infection rate is again showing an upward trend in Noida and the number of active cases has crossed the 150 mark.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also directed city schools that the wing concerned or even the whole school must be closed down for time being if any case is reported.
Meanwhile, India on Friday reported marginal decline in fresh Covid cases, at 949 as against 1,007 infection reported on previous day. In the last 24 hours, six Covid related deaths occurred across the nation, taking the death toll to 5,21,743, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

Source: IANS
