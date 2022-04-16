44 Children in Noida Tested COVID-19 Positive

In Noida, as many as 44 kids have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days, said Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma.



Taking to IANS, Dr Sharma said that out of total, 16 are below 18 years of age.

‘All schools in Noida and adjoining areas have been directed to inform the Health Department immediately about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhea, or showing any other symptoms of Covid-19 for timely treatment. After the children being tested positive for Covid 19, some schools have started online classes.’