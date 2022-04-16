Children Die of 'Mysterious Illness'

Advertisement

"While they seem to be cases of some acute viral disease, nothing can be said with certainty till all their reports are received," he added.Prasad also said that the deaths were reported within a day of showing symptoms.A mother who lost her five-year-old child said that her son woke up at 5 am and asked for water before having seizures. The boy vomited and then died at around 8 am."Three of the seven deceased children had consumed local flavoured ice," Prasad said, though he ruled out a case of acute food poisoning.Teams of doctors from Jaipur and Jodhpur are set to visit the area."The situation is being monitored. Around 300 houses have already been surveyed and 58 samples have been sent to a lab in Jaipur for testing," Prasad said.Kuldeep Singh, head of the paediatric department at Jodhpur's All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said it seems to be a case of viral infection."The state has sought our assistance and a team of doctors will be sent there soon," he said.Source: IANS