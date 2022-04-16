About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Children Die of 'Mysterious Illness'

by Colleen Fleiss on April 16, 2022 at 9:27 PM
Children Die of 'Mysterious Illness'

In Rajasthan's Sirohi district, seven children aged 2 and 14 years have died of 'mysterious illness' with symptoms ranging from fever to seizures.

Al residents from Fulabai Kheda and Fulaber villages in Sirohi, these children breathed their last between April 9 and 13.

Joint Director (Health), Jageshwar Prasad, said the cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained.

"While they seem to be cases of some acute viral disease, nothing can be said with certainty till all their reports are received," he added.

Prasad also said that the deaths were reported within a day of showing symptoms.
A mother who lost her five-year-old child said that her son woke up at 5 am and asked for water before having seizures. The boy vomited and then died at around 8 am.

"Three of the seven deceased children had consumed local flavoured ice," Prasad said, though he ruled out a case of acute food poisoning.

Teams of doctors from Jaipur and Jodhpur are set to visit the area.

"The situation is being monitored. Around 300 houses have already been surveyed and 58 samples have been sent to a lab in Jaipur for testing," Prasad said.

Kuldeep Singh, head of the paediatric department at Jodhpur's All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said it seems to be a case of viral infection.

"The state has sought our assistance and a team of doctors will be sent there soon," he said.

Source: IANS
