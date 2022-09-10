3D Treatment Revolutionizes Diabetes Treatment

Scaffold, a new bandage treatment proves cost effective in treating diabetic foot ulcers. The scaffolds prepared using 3D bioprinting slowly release antibiotics over a four-week period to effectively treat the wound.



Diabetes, a lifelong condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high, is among the top ten causes of deaths worldwide.

How Diabetic Foot Ulcer is Treated

Diabetic foot ulcer (DFU), is a serious complication of diabetes, affecting approximately 25% of diabetic patients. When identified, over 50% are already infected and over 70% of cases result in lower limb amputation.