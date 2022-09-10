Common Bicycle Injuries Among Teenagers

Among teenagers, broken bones and fractured skulls remain common bicycle injuries. Over 65,000 injuries occurred in an accident involving a motor vehicle. About 85% of children who sustained a skull fracture while riding bicycles were not wearing helmets.



Common Cycling Injuries

"The results of our study suggest that continued efforts teaching road safety and promoting helmet use should be targeted towards all children, but with additional efforts being directed towards the most affected population, namely 10- to 15-year-old boys," said J. Todd R. Lawrence, MD, PhD, at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Municipalities should continue to evaluate traffic patterns on their local roads to improve bike safety for children."The researchers examined information provided in the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database for the years 2001 through 2020 to identify patients ages 18 or younger who showed up at U.S. emergency departments with fractures associated with bicycles. They found an average 50,975 fractures reported annually, with about 71% of patients being male. Only a small minority of patients with skull fractures were wearing helmets; nearly 87% of patients were not wearing helmets at the time of the skull fracture.