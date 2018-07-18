medindia
37% of Indians Still Not Aware of Cyberbullying

by Rishika Gupta on  July 18, 2018 at 12:46 PM
While the public awareness about cyberbullying has increased by 10% in India. 37 percent of the Indian population still does not know anything about cyberbullying, finds a new study.
37% of Indians Still Not Aware of Cyberbullying

Globally, 25 percent of adults are unaware of cyberbullying, according to the "Global Advisor Cyberbullying Study" on Tuesday by market research firm Ipsos.

"Cyberbullying is a grave issue, and the child can be a victim not only on social networking sites but also on mobile, online messaging, email, websites, online chatrooms, etc.," said Parijat Chakraborty, Executive Director, Ipsos Public Affairs.

The findings also revealed that the percentage of parents who reported having a child or knowing a child in their community who has experienced cyberbullying has increased in India since 2011.

One in two parents in the current survey reported knowing a child in their community who had been cyberbullied, up from 45 percent in 2011.

Notably, 37 percent Indian respondents this year said their own child has experienced cyberbullying -- up from a 32 percent in 2011, the results showed.

The study carried out in 28 countries is based on over 20,000 interviews of adults conducted between March 23 and April 6 this year.

Awareness about cyberbullying is the highest in Sweden and Italy (91 percent each) and lowest in Saudi Arabia (37 percent), the findings showed.

The study defined cyberbullying as when a child or group of children (under the age of 18) intentionally intimidate, offend, threaten, or embarrass another child or group of children, through the use of information technology, such as a website or chatroom on the Internet, a cellular phone, or another mobile device.

Source: IANS

