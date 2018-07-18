37% of Indians Still Not Aware of Cyberbullying

Font : A- A+



While the public awareness about cyberbullying has increased by 10% in India. 37 percent of the Indian population still does not know anything about cyberbullying, finds a new study.

37% of Indians Still Not Aware of Cyberbullying



Globally, 25 percent of adults are unaware of cyberbullying, according to the "Global Advisor Cyberbullying Study" on Tuesday by market research firm Ipsos.



‘Cyberbullying is a grave issue, and the child can be a victim not only on social networking sites but also on mobile, online messaging, email, websites, online chat rooms, etc. said, Parijat Chakraborty ’ "Cyberbullying is a grave issue, and the child can be a victim not only on social networking sites but also on mobile, online messaging, email, websites, online chatrooms, etc.," said Parijat Chakraborty, Executive Director, Ipsos Public Affairs.



The findings also revealed that the percentage of parents who reported having a child or knowing a child in their community who has experienced cyberbullying has increased in India since 2011.



One in two parents in the current survey reported knowing a child in their community who had been cyberbullied, up from 45 percent in 2011.



Notably, 37 percent Indian respondents this year said their own child has experienced cyberbullying -- up from a 32 percent in 2011, the results showed.



The study carried out in 28 countries is based on over 20,000 interviews of adults conducted between March 23 and April 6 this year.



Awareness about cyberbullying is the highest in Sweden and Italy (91 percent each) and lowest in Saudi Arabia (37 percent), the findings showed.



The study defined cyberbullying as when a child or group of children (under the age of 18) intentionally intimidate, offend, threaten, or embarrass another child or group of children, through the use of information technology, such as a website or chatroom on the Internet, a cellular phone, or another mobile device.



Source: IANS Globally, 25 percent of adults are unaware of cyberbullying, according to the "Global Advisor Cyberbullying Study" on Tuesday by market research firm Ipsos."Cyberbullying is a grave issue, and the child can be a victim not only on social networking sites but also on mobile, online messaging, email, websites, online chatrooms, etc.," said Parijat Chakraborty, Executive Director, Ipsos Public Affairs.The findings also revealed that the percentage of parents who reported having a child or knowing a child in their community who has experienced cyberbullying has increased in India since 2011.One in two parents in the current survey reported knowing a child in their community who had been cyberbullied, up from 45 percent in 2011.Notably, 37 percent Indian respondents this year said their own child has experienced cyberbullying -- up from a 32 percent in 2011, the results showed.The study carried out in 28 countries is based on over 20,000 interviews of adults conducted between March 23 and April 6 this year.Awareness about cyberbullying is the highest in Sweden and Italy (91 percent each) and lowest in Saudi Arabia (37 percent), the findings showed.The study defined cyberbullying as when a child or group of children (under the age of 18) intentionally intimidate, offend, threaten, or embarrass another child or group of children, through the use of information technology, such as a website or chatroom on the Internet, a cellular phone, or another mobile device.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement