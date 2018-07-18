medindia
Four Indian States Ranked Highest in Having Non/Partially-Immunized Children

by Rishika Gupta on  July 18, 2018 at 1:05 PM Indian Health News
Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also called as 'BIMARU' have been found to have highest numbers of partially immunized and non-immunized children suggest UN bodies WHO and UNICEF.
Four Indian States Ranked Highest in Having Non/Partially-Immunized Children
Four Indian States Ranked Highest in Having Non/Partially-Immunized Children

According to data shared by the UN bodies on Monday, the national average for full immunization is 62 percent, for diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine (DTP3) coverage is 78.4 percent and for measles first dose 81.1 percent.

According to them, a record 123 million children were immunized globally in 2017.

"(As many as) 9 out of every ten children received at least one dose of DTP vaccine in 2017, gaining protection against these deadly diseases. An additional 4.6 million infants were vaccinated globally in 2017 compared to 2010, due to global population growth," it said.

However, the report also suggested that almost 20 million children did not receive the benefits of full immunization in 2017. Of these, almost 8 million (40 percent) live in fragile or humanitarian settings, including countries affected by conflict.

"(A total of) 167 countries included a second dose of measles vaccine as part of their routine vaccination schedule, and 162 countries now use rubella vaccines. As a result, global coverage against measles and rubella increased from 35 percent in 2010 to 52 percent," it said.

In addition, the report said that a growing share are from middle-income countries, where inequity and marginalization, particularly among the urban poor, prevent many from getting immunized.

"To reach all children with much-needed vaccines, the world will need to vaccinate an estimated 20 million additional children every year with three doses of the DTP3; 45 million with a second dose of measles vaccine; and 76 million children with three doses of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine," it said.

Source: IANS

