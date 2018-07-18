medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

New Drug Made from Chili Peppers May Benefit Weight Loss Treatment

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 18, 2018 at 12:43 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel anti-obesity drug based on capsaicin, a compound that gives chili peppers their spicy burn can cause long-term weight loss and improve metabolic health in mice, reports a new study.
New Drug Made from Chili Peppers May Benefit Weight Loss Treatment
New Drug Made from Chili Peppers May Benefit Weight Loss Treatment

The drug, Metabocin, was designed to slowly release capsaicin throughout the day so it can exert its anti-obesity effect without producing inflammation or adverse side effects.

"We observed marked improvements in blood sugar and cholesterol levels, insulin response, and symptoms of fatty liver disease," reported Dr. Baskaran Thyagarajan, the lead investigator, describing how Metabocin reversed many damaging effects of the high-fat diet. He presented the results this week at the annual meeting of the Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior, the leading international conference of experts on food and fluid intake.

The research team developed Metabocin, which can be taken orally, to target receptors called TRPV1 (transient receptor potential vanilloid subfamily 1) that are found in high numbers in fat cells. Stimulating the TRPV1 receptors causes white fat cells to start burning energy instead of storing it, which, in theory, should cause weight loss.

An important question for the researchers was whether the drug remains effective when used long-term and whether adverse effects would outweigh its benefits. The mice in this experiment remained on the drug for 8 months, maintaining the weight loss with no evidence of safety problems. Additional ongoing experiments will see how long that can be maintained.

"It proved safe and was well tolerated by the mice," Thyagarajan concluded. "Developing Metabocin as a potent anti-obesity treatment shows promise as part of a robust strategy for helping people struggling with obesity."

Although these results may give some people the idea to eat more spicy food to lose weight, that would not work as intended. Most of the capsaicin in spicy food is not well absorbed into the body so it would not produce these effects. The researchers specifically modified the capsaicin in Metabocin for proper absorption and sustained release.

Obesity is a growing public health concern, resulting in metabolic diseases including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, atherosclerosis and heart diseases. Currently, one in three individuals worldwide is either overweight or obese. Exercise and diet are the standard recommendations, but those are difficult for most people to maintain in the long term, and rebound weight gain usually occurs.

The Wyoming researchers advocated for continuing to pursue medical options that stay effective in the long term to counter obesity and its metabolic impacts, to assist people seeking to maintain a healthier weight.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Weight Loss Drugs

Weight Loss Drugs

Diet pills are medicines that help control or reduce weight. Diet pills are otherwise know as weight loss drugs or anti-obesity medications.

New Anti-obesity Drug for Weight Loss Without Cutting Down on Food

New Anti-obesity Drug for Weight Loss Without Cutting Down on Food

A new drug that shrinks body fat by speeding up the metabolism does not demand the restriction of food intake.

Anti-Obesity Drugs: How Safe Are They?

Anti-Obesity Drugs: How Safe Are They?

New researches on anti-obesity drugs are focusing on sustained weight loss with the use of peptide hormones along with lifestyle modifications.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diet Pills Drug Toxicity Obesity The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Bulimia Nervosa The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare life threatening bacterial infection of the tissue below the skin ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...