186,000 New COVID Cases Suspected in N.Korea

by Colleen Fleiss on May 22, 2022 at 9:51 PM
Around 186,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases and another death had been reported in North Korea.

More than 186,090 people showed fever symptoms, with one additional death reported, over 24 hours until 6 p.m. the previous day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

COVID-19 Cases in North Korea

It raised the death toll to 67, with the fatality rate standing at 0.003%, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA as saying.

On May 12, the North made public its first confirmed Covid case of the Omicron variant.

Source: IANS
