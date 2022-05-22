186,000 New COVID Cases Suspected in N.Korea

Around 186,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases and another death had been reported in North Korea.
More than 186,090 people showed fever symptoms, with one additional death reported, over 24 hours until 6 p.m. the previous day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
COVID-19 Cases in North KoreaIt raised the death toll to 67, with the fatality rate standing at 0.003%, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA as saying.
Source: IANS