186,000 New COVID Cases Suspected in N.Korea

Around 186,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases and another death had been reported in North Korea.



More than 186,090 people showed fever symptoms, with one additional death reported, over 24 hours until 6 p.m. the previous day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

‘The fever caseload reported in late April in the nation, with a population of 24 million, had come to more than 2.64 million. More than 2.06 million have recovered, and at least 579,390 are being treated, according to the KCNA.’