medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

12 Lakh Early Deaths can be Prevented If the Use of Thermal Power Plants is Regulated

by Rishika Gupta on  June 1, 2018 at 1:08 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

124,000 premature deaths can be avoided if the thermal power plants met the new standards set by the Union government of India.
12 Lakh Early Deaths can be Prevented If the Use of Thermal Power Plants is Regulated
12 Lakh Early Deaths can be Prevented If the Use of Thermal Power Plants is Regulated

In December 2015, the Union government had set emission standards for coal-based power plants, which were to be compiled by December 2017, but according to green activists, not a single plant has complied fully.

The report, 'Source apportionment, health effects and potential reduction of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in India', by Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge with the contribution of Greenpeace India, seeks to add research to the government's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

It also contends that canceling the construction of proposed coal-fired power plants can avoid a further 26,000 premature deaths.

According to a Greenpeace report, about 12 lakh premature deaths annually are attributed to pollution in India, of which nine lakh are linked to air pollution.

The study says that implementing the 13 measures it suggests may also lead to 50-60 percent reduction of wintertime PM2.5 levels across north India, including Delhi.

The measures include implementing emission standards on current operating and under-construction coal-based power plants; avoiding emissions from cancellation of new coal-fired power plants; reducing solid fuels, crop burning, diesel generating sets use and municipal solid waste; applying cleaner Bharat Standards fuels; slower oil consumption growth; shift to zigzag kilns and stronger oil sulfur limits and introducing new emission standards.

"A comprehensive set of policies including all of the 13 measures are needed to achieve a 40 percent reduction in air pollution levels and avoid a projected 9 lakh premature deaths per year," said report's author, Professor Hongliang Zhang.

"We urge the Environment Ministry to incorporate these measures into the NCAP and ensure thermal power plants implement the notification of December 2015," said Sunil Dahiya, Campaigner, Greenpeace India.

The NCAP, a government flagship programme announced by Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan in December 2017 to mitigate air pollution across the country, calls for a long-term time-bound, national-level plan. It also seeks to increase the manual monitoring stations across the country from 684 to 1,000 and digital monitoring stations to 268 from existing 84.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Deteriorating Air Quality Causing Premature Deaths in Bihar

Deteriorating Air Quality Causing Premature Deaths in Bihar

Certain cities in Bihar like Patna, Gaya, and Muzaffarpur are heavily affected by poor air quality due to pollution, which is causing premature deaths in the state, reported officials.

Pathogenic Bacteria in Placenta Can Lead to Premature Birth

Pathogenic Bacteria in Placenta Can Lead to Premature Birth

Higher number of pathogenic bacteria in placenta and within the uterus (intra-uterine) may lead to maternal infection and cause premature birth.

Blood Pressure Screening Can Reduce Premature Death Risk

Blood Pressure Screening Can Reduce Premature Death Risk

Regular blood pressure screening can prevent millions of premature deaths every year. Hypertension (high blood pressure) is a significant risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, stroke, chronic kidney disease and dementia.

Eye Diseases In Premature Infants can be Detected by an Algorithm

Eye Diseases In Premature Infants can be Detected by an Algorithm

An algorithm may now be able to detect serious eye diseases in premature infants by assorting images, finds a new study.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe is a human monoclonal antibody approved by FDA in May 2018 to use as a subcutaneous ...

 Mesenteric Ischemia

Mesenteric Ischemia

Mesenteric ischemia refers to a group of disorders characterized by symptomatic reduction in blood ...

 Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Some drugs which are prescribed to treat disease may cause neuropathy as an adverse effect. Signs ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...