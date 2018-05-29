medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Deteriorating Air Quality Causing Premature Deaths in Bihar

by Sushma Rao on  May 29, 2018 at 7:32 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Poor air quality consitions in Patna, Gaya, and Muzaffarpur could be one of the major reasons of premature deaths in these areas of Bihar, according to a report.
Deteriorating Air Quality Causing Premature Deaths in Bihar
Deteriorating Air Quality Causing Premature Deaths in Bihar

The 'Know What You Breathe' report prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and supported by the Patna-based Centre for Environment and Energy Development (CEED) revealed a massive spike in air pollution in Patna and Gaya.

"An estimated 290-300 deaths per lakh population took place annually in Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya due to pulmonary and heart diseases, strokes, lung cancer and acute lower respiratory infections," the report said.

The report studied the annual mean PM2.5 concentration in 11 cities of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand using satellite data of the past 17 years, which estimate premature mortality of 4,082 persons per year in the three cities of Bihar. PM2.5 refers to atmospheric particulate matter (PM) with diameter less than 2.5 micrometers.

The study collated the air quality data with deaths due to air pollution-related diseases.

The report's data and findings related to the Bihar cities were released on Monday, underlining the urgency to take stringent steps to curb air pollution.

The report said that PM2.5 level in Patna, Gaya, and Muzaffarpur is 175 per cent to 200 per cent higher than the national limit and it is disproportionately increasing over the years.

In the last 17 years, the particulate matter pollution has increased to an average 23 Aug/m3, 13 Aug/m3 and 6 Aug/m3 in Patna, Gaya, and Muzaffarpur respectively.

With specific findings related to the sources of pollution and aerosol composition, the study indicated a higher percentage of sulphates, organic carbons, and black carbon, which are emitted primarily by anthropogenic sources.

CEED Programme Director Abhishek Pratap said: "Air pollution does not discriminate between the rich and the poor, but the poorest and the most marginalised sections bear the brunt of the health burden the most.

"The report is a grim reminder of the fact that air pollution is a public health crisis impacting the present as well as the future generations."

He emphasised that to prevent air pollution from causing more premature mortality, the government needed to put it high on its priority list.

The announcement of preparation of an Air Action Plan for Patna is a welcome step, he said.

Speaking on the action required for improved air quality, report author and Associate Professor Sagnik Dey of the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT-Delhi, said that a critical factor in air quality management plan is to set targets in short-, medium- and long-terms of meeting air quality standards, along with a detailed implementation plan.

To improve the air quality in the region, we need to transit towards cleaner fuel for cooking on a priority basis, Dey said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Mediterranean Diet can Help Fight Harmful Effects of Air Pollution

Mediterranean Diet can Help Fight Harmful Effects of Air Pollution

Mediterranean diet can help reduce the adverse effects of air pollution on health. The diet is rich in antioxidants and is present in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, olive oils, fish and poultry.

In Utero Exposure to Household Air Pollution Impairs Lung Function in Infants

In Utero Exposure to Household Air Pollution Impairs Lung Function in Infants

In utero exposure to carbon monoxide increases infants' risk of poor lung function, shows study.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor ...

 Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 Lofexidine

Lofexidine

Lofexidine tablets for oral use were approved by FDA in May 2018, for reducing the intensity of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...