medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

Eye Diseases In Premature Infants can be Detected by an Algorithm

by Rishika Gupta on  May 7, 2018 at 5:38 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A machine learning algorithm may help detect plus disease/ Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) in premature infants which is currently the leading cause of childhood blindness worldwide. The findings of this study are published in the journal of JAMA Ophthalmology.
Eye Diseases In Premature Infants can be Detected by an Algorithm
Eye Diseases In Premature Infants can be Detected by an Algorithm

Why The Research Is Interesting: Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a leading cause of childhood blindness worldwide. The decision to treat is primarily based on the presence of plus disease, which is when retinal vessels are dilated and twisted. However, clinical diagnosis of plus disease can be highly subjective and variable.

What and When: A machine learning algorithm was trained to diagnose plus disease using 5,511 retinal photographs. Data were collected from July 2011 to December 2016 and analyzed from December 2016 to September 2017.

Study Measures: The algorithm to detect plus disease was tested on an independent set of 100 images against eight ROP experts.

Authors: Michael F. Chiang, M.D., Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Jayashree Kalpathy-Cramer, Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, and coauthors.

Results: The algorithm diagnosed plus disease with comparable or better accuracy than human ROP experts.

Study Limitations: Algorithms in artificial neural networks are only as good as the data on which they are trained. It is unknown how factors such as image quality, resolution, different camera systems and field of view may affect the output of these deep learning systems.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Multiple Sclerosis Patients can Now be Monitored Better With Algorithms

Multiple Sclerosis Patients can Now be Monitored Better With Algorithms

With the new algorithm in place patients with multiple sclerosis can be monitored better clinically with wearable sensors finds a new study.

Study Finds Algorithm Behind Cutting 'Fair Pieces' of Cake

Study Finds Algorithm Behind Cutting 'Fair Pieces' of Cake

A new study has found the algorithm to divide goods such as land and cake.

Rapid Rule-out And Rule-in Algorithm Safe For Acute Myocardial Infarction

Rapid Rule-out And Rule-in Algorithm Safe For Acute Myocardial Infarction

Rapid and safe rule-out of acute myocardial infarction enables the detection and treatment of alternative causes of acute chest pain.

Algorithms: A Documentary On Visually Challenged Chess Players In India

Algorithms: A Documentary On Visually Challenged Chess Players In India

Ian McDonald who was inspired by a newspaper report about blind children playing chess, decided to make a documentary and started the shoot in January 2009.

Allergy Eye Drops

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Anal Warts

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery.

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Routine Eye Examination

Routine Eye Examination

A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patients eyes.

More News on:

Nervous Tic Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Anal Warts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Eye Disorders Floppy Iris Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria or black urine disease is an inherited disorder where a chemical called homogentisic ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis is an inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones which block the cystic duct ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...