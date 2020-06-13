10K Fresh Cases, 357 Deaths In India

‘Delhi has a total of 32,810 cases, including 984 deaths and 12,245 recoveries.’

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state in the country with total inching close to 95,000 mark with 94,041 total cases including 3,438 deaths and 44,517 recoveries. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (36,841) and the national capital on the third number.Delhi has a total of 32,810 cases, including 984 deaths and 12,245 recoveries. Both Mumbai and Delhi witnessed a spike of more than 1,500 cases in last 24 hours.Madhya Pradesh crossed 10,000 cases, as Telangana reported 4,111 cases, Andhra Pradesh (5,269), Bihar (5,710), Rajasthan (11,600), Uttar Pradesh (11,610), West Bengal (9,328) among other.The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and the North Eastern states excluding Manipur and Tripura recorded less than 100 total cases. Of this, Daman and Diu recorded the lowest total with only 2 cases.The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 416,201, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 73,60,239, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.Source: IANS