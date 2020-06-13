Italy's COVID-19 Is Now 34,114

Italy recored 71 more COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll 34,114.



The total number of active infections has decreased to 31,710, down by 1,162 compared to Tuesday, it said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

‘1,293 COVID-19 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 169,939.’





The overall number of COVID-19 cases combining infections, fatalities and recoveries rose to 235,763 over the past 24 hours, an increase of 202 cases from Tuesday.



Source: IANS Meanwhile, another 1,293 COVID-19 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 169,939.The overall number of COVID-19 cases combining infections, fatalities and recoveries rose to 235,763 over the past 24 hours, an increase of 202 cases from Tuesday.Source: IANS

Of these active infections, 249 are in intensive care (down from 263 on Tuesday) and 4,320 are hospitalized with symptoms (down from 4,581 in the past 24 hours). The remaining 27,141, or almost 86 percent, are isolated at home because they are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.