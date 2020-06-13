by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 13, 2020 at 10:35 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Italy's COVID-19 Is Now 34,114
Italy recored 71 more COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll 34,114.

The total number of active infections has decreased to 31,710, down by 1,162 compared to Tuesday, it said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of these active infections, 249 are in intensive care (down from 263 on Tuesday) and 4,320 are hospitalized with symptoms (down from 4,581 in the past 24 hours). The remaining 27,141, or almost 86 percent, are isolated at home because they are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.


Meanwhile, another 1,293 COVID-19 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 169,939.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases combining infections, fatalities and recoveries rose to 235,763 over the past 24 hours, an increase of 202 cases from Tuesday.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake