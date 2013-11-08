Home Remedies for Ringworm | Tinea

Ringworm is a general term for a common fungus infection on the skin. In scientific terms it is called ‘Dermatophytosis’. The infection is called ringworm, as it appears as round or ring like in shape. Pets, such as dogs or cats, may be a source of transmitting the disease to humans. Although ringworms are common among the children, any body can be affected by it.
Common Causes of Ringworm
Through scratches or cuts in the skin
Affects damp areas where sweating is common
Using unwashed clothes or sharing combs of infected people
Swimming pool
Pets
Tip 1:
Rub a slice of freshly cut raw Papaya on the patch.
Tip 2:
Make a powder with Mustard seeds. Add some water and make a paste. Apply on the patch till it disappears.
Tip 3:
The juice of basil leaves (Tulsi) to be applied on the patch 2-3 times a day.
Tip 4:
Garlic is an anti-fungal food that has been used for innumerable health conditions including ringworms. Smash few pieces of garlic and rub it on the affected area daily till the patch heals and disappears.
Tip 5:
Turmeric has great natural antibiotic qualities. Extract the juice from fresh turmeric and apply onto the areas that are affected until you see the problem go away.
Tip 6:
Vinegar and salt are a good combination for treating ringworms. Make a paste of vinegar and salt, apply it directly onto the ringworm patch and leave it for 5 minutes. Continue this method daily till the patch heals completely.
Tip 7:
Lavender oil is yet another substance with powerful anti-fungal effects. Apply lavendar oil onto the affected area daily, the oil doesn’t simply stop fungi from developing, but actually kills the infection.
Tip 8:
I found Orlden Hair Oil to be an excellent cure for ringworm. It may be used for ringworm in both humans and pets. It can be bough online from : www.orldenlivestockproducts.com
