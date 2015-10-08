Home Remedies to Reduce Body Heat

Water is the best therapy : Cool water is the most effective and immediate way to minimize the heat. Increase in body temperature is majorly due to lack of hydration. Cool water keeps you rehydrated and helps lower the body temperature. Drink a large glass of ice cool water or take a shower in it, or just immerse your feet in cool water with some ice cubes to feel better. It will wash off excess heat and soothe your body. Regular splashes of water on your face can help reduce body heat in summer.

Coconut water : Tender coconut water contains important minerals like potassium and calcium and is full of vital nutrients. It balances the electrolyte levels in the body rehydrating it completely. Drinking tender coconut water each day can help maintain the proper osmotic level of body fluids and provide energy. Pregnant women are advised to keep themselves hydrated and coconut water is one of the best remedies to reduce body heat during pregnancy.

Buttermilk : In India, buttermilk has been used since ages to lower the body temperature and to keep you cool after scorching sun exposure. It is also a probiotic that replenish the lost electrolytes and minerals and make up for a good digestive system too. Drink a glass of buttermilk daily to abandon heat during summer.

Lemon refreshes : Lemon consists of vitamin C and other antioxidants that help the body remain hydrated during hot summers. A dash of lemon juice in cold water with sugar or honey is an effective way to beat the heat out of your body. Drink it 3-4 times a day to keep you refreshed and full of energy.

Watermelon : Watermelon is rich in nutrients and contains plenty of water. This perfect combination of essential elements not only hydrates the body giving proper nutrition but also detoxifies and clears off unwanted toxins from the body and reduces heat inside the body. Watermelon can be combined with other hydrating fruits and vegetables like muskmelon, strawberries and cucumber to make a salad or drink a cool refreshing watermelon drink to maintain body temperature levels.

Mint : Mint has excellent cooling properties. It soothes the body and gets rid of heat efficiently. A cool peppermint bath with a concoction of mint leaves or mint essential oil added to cool water can prove beneficial in reducing body heat. Drink an ice cool mint tea 3-4 times a day whenever you feel increasing body heat to lower your temperature effectively. After long working hours a soothing head massage with mint oil is another good option to reduce body heat for men and women.

Sandalwood: It is an excellent cooling agent to reduce body heat and pimples. Sandalwood powder when mixed with cold milk and rose water can be made into a paste and applied on forehead, face and neck to get relief from heat, excess oil and pimples. If you feel a burning sensation under your feet then apply this paste on your feet before going to bed. Keep it for 5-10 min and wash off to get a soothing cool effect. A face pack of fuller’s earth with sandalwood powder is also helpful in getting free from skin problems due to excessive body heat.

Aloe Vera: Freshly extracted aloe vera gel is another great remedy for keeping skin hydrated and moisturized. Apply it all over your body each morning to stay hydrated all day long. It is a soothing moisturizer that do not let the skin dry even during breezy days and help reduce body heat in winter. Aloe Vera juice is also a good option to lower body heat.

Cardamom: Cardamom is an effective method to reduce the body heat used since ancient times. Many Indian food preparations include cardamom, which helps lower the body temperature and reduce internal heat.