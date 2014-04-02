Presbyopia : This is often seen in individuals between the ages of 40 and 50 years. These individuals are unable to read at a normal distance and need to place the reading material at a greater distance. There is an inability to focus at a close distance.

Eyelid sty: An inflamed area or bump on the eyelid, which is due to a bacterial infection. Recurrent events of appearance of sty or ones that last for long warrant investigation.

Abrasion of the cornea: Scratches in the cornea occur due to contact with foreign objects or infected contact lenses, and may take a long time to resolve. It is a very painful condition and if not treated on time, may result in loss of vision.

Presence of foreign object: An unknown particle or object that enters the eyes results in watering of eyes, redness, and pain, until the object is removed from the eye.

Redness of the eye: Swelling of blood vessels within the eye are due to allergies, dust, dry air, and other factors.

Cone-rod dystrophy: This is a rare, inherited disorder, where there is a slow deterioration of rods and cones of the retina. This condition eventually results in blindness.

Retinitis pigmentosa : This is a combination of inherited conditions that cause abnormalities in the retina, which may result in blindness.

Infections , exposure to chemicals, smoking, and environmental factors are some of the other causes of visual disorders.

There are varied causes of vision problems. Some of the visual disorders are due to birth defects as observed in strabismus (crossed eyes), cataract, turned in eyelid, amblyopia, blindness, coloboma, and refractive errors.

Avoid smoking: Individuals should avoid smoking to prevent deterioration of eyesight. Smoking increases the risk of conditions such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, dry eyes, cataract, and damage to the optic nerves.

Multivitamins: It is recommended to take a multivitamin everyday to maintain good eye health. It has been observed that daily intake of multivitamins can prevent the development of age-related macular degeneration, and blindness. Women, who take vitamin C supplements daily, are less likely to suffer from vision problems.

Diet: An appropriate diet can go a long way in reducing the risk of many eye disorders. Spinach contains a nutrient called lutein, which can protect against the risk of cataract and age-related macular degeneration. Other green leaves, such as kale, are rich in nutrients such as zeaxanthin and lutein. The antioxidant properties help to prevent cataract and AMD. Fish, when consumed twice a week, protects against dry eyes. Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, which protect against dry eye syndrome. Fresh fish, fish oil, canned tuna, contain the required omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-6 fatty acids are found in packaged snacks, cakes, and cookies. Daily consumption can eradicate the protective effect of omega-3 fatty acids in the diet. Hence, one must exercise restraint and avoid daily consumption of foods rich in omega-6 fatty acids. Sweet potatoes, with their rich reserve of vitamin A, aid in preserving night vision. Blueberries are filled with antioxidants, which help in preventing age-related macular degeneration. Daily consumption of blueberries is highly recommended. Similarly bilberries contain anthocyanosides, which reduce the risk of macular degeneration. The risk of cataract is reduced with the consumption of red onions, which contain quercetin. A high-salt diet can increase the risk of cataract. Processed foods contain high levels of salt, and hence should be moderately consumed. A low-salt diet is highly recommended to prevent risks of eye disorders. Beets are a good addition to the diet since they contain antioxidants that protect the blood vessels of the eyes and the body.

Blood pressure: Increased blood pressure can cause damage to the blood vessels in the eye. One must monitor blood pressure regularly. Increase in blood pressure can cause blindness.

Dry air: The air in car vents should be directed away from the face to avoid the eyes from drying out. Similarly, in cold countries, during winter, the heaters in houses can dry the air within the house, and lead to a risk of eyes drying out. It is recommended that humidifiers should be used to increase the humidity within houses. Keeping plants in the house is another way of increasing humidity in the house.

Walking: Individuals should go for brisk walks at least 4 times a day. This helps in reducing intraocular pressure for glaucoma patients, and even prevents the risk of glaucoma.

Computer screen: Keep the computer screen below the eyes so that the eyelids are slightly closed and the eyes do not dry out. This is to avoid the risk of blindness or injury to the cornea. While working on the computer, or reading a book, one must look away after every 30 minutes to give the eyes a rest.

Sunglasses: Eyes are protected against UV rays, the wind, and the sun’s glare by sunglasses. These environmental factors enhance the risk of AMD and cataract in unprotected eyes. Appropriate sunglasses that block UVA and UVB rays, and polarized sunglasses that block the sun’s glare during driving are recommended. UV-protective contact lenses are another option for those wearing eyeglasses. Individuals who also wear broad-rimmed hats, along with sunglasses, prevent exposure of the eyes to the glare of the sun, UV rays, and to the wind.

Safe eyewear: One must wear protective goggles while swimming to prevent excess exposure of eyes to chlorine in the pool. Individuals, who work in professions such as carpentry, should wear protective eyewear. This avoids splinters from entering the eyes. One must wear protective goggles when using hazardous, airborne chemicals.

Eye makeup: Individuals should change their eye makeup every year. Bacteria, that builds up in the makeup can get transferred to the eyes. Mascara should be changed every 3 months. Mascara should be removed with an eye makeup remover to avoid pieces of the mascara from damaging the cornea.