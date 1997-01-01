List of Drugs that may cause Tachycardia (Fast Heart Rate)

Agalsidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Anagrelide Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Aspirin and Oxycodone Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Chlordiazepoxide and Clidinium Bromide Most Common - Mouth dryness, blurring, hesitancy and urgency in urination, constipation, fever, heat stroke, fast heart rate and dilatation of pupils

Dothiepin Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Ephedrine Most Common- Nervousness, sleeplessness, fainting, headache, fast heart rate, palpitations and sweating

Epinephrine Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Epoprostenol Most Common- Chest pain, anxiety, dizziness, slow or fast heart rate, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain and musculoskeletal pain

Glyceryl Trinitrate Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Moclobemide Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Nalmefene

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Niacin Er and Simvastatin Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, fluid retention

Niacin Extended Release and Lovastatin Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema

Nicardipine Most Common - Low blood pressure and fast heart rate

Oprelvekin Most Common - Fluid retention, difficulty in breathing, fast heart rate, palpitations, abnormal heart rhythm, and lung infection

Paliperidone Palmitrate Most Common- Extra pyramidal symptoms, fast heart rate, inner restlessness, drowsiness, indigestion, constipation, weight increased, and inflammation of nasopharynx

Phenoxybenzamine Most Common - Low blood pressure, fast heart rate, inhibition of ejaculation, nasal congestion and miosis

Pralatrexate Solution Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Pralidoxime Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate