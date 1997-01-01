List of Drugs that may cause Somnolence (Drowsiness)

Most Common -
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating
Most Common -
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, tremor, dizziness, sedation, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness
Most Common-
Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth
Most Common-
Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor
Most Common -
Brain disorder, movement disorder, weight increased and drowsiness
Most Common -
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common -
Drowsiness
Most Common -
Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer
Most Common-
Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth
Most Common-
Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion
Most Common -
Drowsiness
Most Common -
Drowsiness
Most Common -
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite
Most Common -
Drowsiness and chest mucus
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common -
Jaundice, involuntary muscle movements, reduced white blood cell counts, low blood pressure and drowsiness
Most Common -
Drowsiness and diarrhea
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders
Most Common-
Most Common -
Drowsiness, fatigue and incoordination
Most Common-
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash
Most Common-
Dry mouth, nose and throat, drowsiness, nausea, difficulty in urinating
Most Common-
High body temperature, hallucinations, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting or lightheadedness, dizziness and drowsiness
Most Common -
Drowsiness, sedation, muscle weakness and incoordination
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache
Most Common -
Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache
Most Common- Drowsiness and depression
Most Common -
Disturbance in attention, dry mouth, fatigue, excessive sleepiness, increased appetite, swelling in the extremities, drowsiness, tremor, blurred vision , and increased weight
Most Common -
Dizziness, drowsiness, light-headedness, staggering, in-coordination and falling
Most Common-
Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste
Most Common -
Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar
Most Common -
Drowsiness, sedation and dizziness
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset
Most Common-
Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common -
Diarrhea, vomiting, drowsiness, muscular weakness and lack of coordination
Most Common -
Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness
Most Common -
Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation
Most Common -
Irritability, drowsiness, loss of appetite, and fever
Most Common -
Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions
Most Common -
Drowsiness
Most Common -
Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)
Most Common -
Nervousness, difficulty in sleeping, skin rash, loss of appetite, dizziness, drowsiness, palpitations, fever, sore throat, unusual bleeding or bruising
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision
Most Common-
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dry mouth, pink colored urine, nervousness, difficulty in urination, nausea, fainting, tremor and confusion
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait
Most Common-
Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat
Most Common-
Extra pyramidal symptoms, fast heart rate, inner restlessness, drowsiness, indigestion, constipation, weight increased, and inflammation of nasopharynx
Most Common -
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Most Common -
Drowsiness
Most Common -
Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating
Most Common -
Drowsiness
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash
Most Common -
Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate
Most Common -
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, absence of menstrual periods, blurred vision, skin reactions and Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS)
Most Common-
Rash, pain in extremity, itching and drowsiness
Most Common -
Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure
Most Common-
Drowsiness
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash
Most Common-
Respiratory depression, heart attack, irregular heart rate, drowsiness, sneezing, coughing, asthma and shivering
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common -
Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions
Most Common-
Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, runny nose, weakness
Most Common-
Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating
Most Common-
Drowsiness, loss of appetite, dizziness, unsteadiness, agitation/irritability, memory loss and poor concentration