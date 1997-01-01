List of Drugs that may cause Nausea

medindia
Pasireotide

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine

Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Abaloparatide

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abarelix

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abatacept

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acamprosate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acebutolol

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Aceclofenac

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acenocoumarol

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acetaminophen

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acetaminophen and Codeine

Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Acetazolamide

Most Common - Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain

Adefovir Dipivoxil

Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Adenosine

Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Ado-trastuzumab Emtansine


Most Common - Fatigue, nausea, muscle and bone pain, decrease in platelet counts, headache, increased level of liver enzymes and constipation

Agalsidase

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albendazole

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albumin Human

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alefacept


Most Common - Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat

Alendronate


Most Common - Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat

Alfacalcidol


Most Common - Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat

Almotriptan

Most Common- Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth

Ambenonium

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Ambrisentan

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amifostine

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amiloride

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Aminocaproic Acid

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Aminoglutethimide

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Aminohippurate Sodium

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Aminophylline

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amiodarone

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amobarbital

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amodiaquine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxapine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxicillin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampenavir

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphotericin B

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin and Sulbactam

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Anagrelide

Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Anakinra

Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Anastrozole

Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Antivenom

Most Common - Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever

Apomorphine

Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Atorvastatin

Most Common - Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain

Atovaquone

Most Common- Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia

Atropine and diphenoxylate

Most Common- Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia

Auranofin

Most Common- Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia

Avelumab

Most Common- Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia

Axitinib Tablets

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation

Azacitidine

Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Azatadine Maleate

Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Azathioprine

Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Azelastine

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Balsalazide

Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain

Basiliximab

Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

Bedaquiline

Most Common- Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain

Belatacept

Most Common- Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain

Belimumab

Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache

Bendamustine hydrochloride

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benidipine

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benznidazole

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benzonatate

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benzphetamine

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benztropine

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Bethanechol

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Betrixaban

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Bevacizumab

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Bexarotene

Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bezafibrate

Most Common- Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes

Bicalutamide

Most Common- Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes

Bisoprolol

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bitolterol

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bivalirudin

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Boceprevir

Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Bortezomib

Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Bosentan

Most Common- Respiratory tract infection, nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, chest pain, fainting, low blood pressure, palpitation and anemia

Bosutinib


Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue

Brentuximab Vedotin

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Bretylium Tosylate Injection

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brigatinib

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brimonidine

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brivaracetam

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brodalumab

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Bromocriptine

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brompheniramine

Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Buclizine

Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Bumetanide

Most Common- Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy

Buprenorphine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Buspirone

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Busulphan

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Cabozantinib

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Caffeine

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcitonin- Salmon

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcitriol

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium Carbonate

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium Dobesilate

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium Phosphate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry mouth, increased thirst and increased urination

Canakinumab

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Capecitabine

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Caprylidene

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbamazepine

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbenicillin

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbimazole

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbinoxamine

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbocisteine

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbonyl Iron

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carboplatin

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carboprost

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carfilzomib

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carisoprodol

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carmustine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carteolol

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carvedilol

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Caspofungin

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Cefadroxil

Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Cefamandole

Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Cefazolin

Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Cefdinir

Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefepime

Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefetamet

Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefixime

Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefotaxime

Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefotetan

Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefoxitin

Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefpirome

Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefprozil

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftazidime

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftibuten

Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Ceftriaxone

Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Cefuroxime axetil

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Celecoxib

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephaloridine

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephradine

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cetirizine

Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Cetrimide

Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Cetrorelix

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Cevimeline

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chloral Hydrate

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chlorambucil

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chloramphenicol

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Cladribine

Most Common - Fatigue, nausea, and injection site reactions

Clarithromycin

Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clemastine

Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clindamycin

Most Common - Headache, nausea, and vomiting

Clobazam

Most Common - Headache, nausea, and vomiting

Clofarabine

Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clofazimine

Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clonidine

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clopamide

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clopidogrel

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clotrimazole

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Cloxacillin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clozapine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Codeine

Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Codergocrine

Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Colchicine

Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Colesevelam Hcl

Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Colestipol

Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Conivaptan

Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Copanlisib

Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Cyclobenzaprine

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cyclophosphamide

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cyproterone Tablet

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Cysteamine Bitartrate

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Cytarabine

Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Dabigatran

Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Dacarbazine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daclatasvir

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daclizumab

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dactinomycin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dalfampridine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Danaparoid

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Danazol

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dantrolene

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dapagliflozin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dapsone

Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Darbepoetin alfa

Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Darifenacin

Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Dasatinib

Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Daunorubicin

Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Decitabine

Most Common - Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, fatigue, fever, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, and sugar

Deferasirox

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Deferoxamine

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Deflazacort

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Degarelix

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Dehydroemetine

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Delafloxacin

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Demecarium

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Demeclocycline

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Denileukin Diftitox

Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Denosumab

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Dequalinium

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desflurane

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desipramine

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desirudin

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desvenlafaxine

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Dexamethasone Oral

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Dexibuprofen

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Dexlansoprazole

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Dexrazoxane

Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Dextroamphetamine

Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Diacerein

Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Diatrizoate

Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Diatrizoate and Iodipamide

Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Dichlorphenamide

Most Common- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling

Diclofenac

Most Common- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling

Dicloxacillin

Most Common- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling

Dicyclomine

Most Common- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling

Didanosine

Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Dienestrol

Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Diethylcarbamazine

Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diethylpropion

Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diethylstilbestrol

Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diflunisal

Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Digoxin

Most Common - Diarrhea and nausea

Diltiazem

Most Common - Diarrhea and nausea

Dinoprostone

Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Dinutuximab

Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Diphenidol

Most Common- Headache, stomach upset, nausea, indigestion and dry mouth

Dipyridamole

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Disodium Edetate

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Divalproex

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dobutamine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Docetaxel

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Docosahexaenoic acid

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Docusate

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dofetilide

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dolutegravir

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Donepezil

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dopamine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Doripenem

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Doxylamine

Most Common- Dry mouth, nose and throat, drowsiness, nausea, difficulty in urinating

Dronabinol

Most Common- Dry mouth, nose and throat, drowsiness, nausea, difficulty in urinating

Dronedarone

Most Common- Dry mouth, nose and throat, drowsiness, nausea, difficulty in urinating

Drospirenone and Estradiol


Most Common- Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight

Drotaverine

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Duloxetine

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Durvalumab

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Dydrogesterone

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Dyphylline

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Ebastine

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Ecallantide

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Eculizumab

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Edetate

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Edrophonium Injection

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Efalizumab

Most Common - Headache, chills, fever, nausea, infections, and muscle pain

Efavirenz

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Eletriptan

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Eltrombopag

Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash

Eluxadoline

Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash

Emtricitabine

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Rilpivirine- Tenofovir

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Tenofovir

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enasidenib

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Encainide Hydrochloride

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Entacapone

Most Common- Diarrhea, movement disorder, nausea, abdominal pain

Epalrestat

Most Common- Diarrhea, movement disorder, nausea, abdominal pain

Epinephrine

Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Epirubicin

Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Eribulin mesylate

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, weakness, fatigue, hair loss, nerve disease, nausea, and constipation

Etidronate

Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Etodolac

Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Etomidate

Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Etonogestrel

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Etoposide

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Factor IX

Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Famciclovir

Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Famotidine

Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Famotidine and Ibuprofen

Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Felbamate

Most Common - Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache

Fluconazole

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flucytosine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fludarabine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flumazenil

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flunisolide

Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Fluoxetine

Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Fluoxymesterone

Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Fluphenazine

Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Flutamide

Most Common- Hot flashes, diarrhea, inflammation of urinary bladder/rectum, rectal bleeding, blood in urine, nausea and skin rash

Fluticasone

Inhaler
Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fluvastatin

Inhaler
Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fluvoxamine

Most Common- Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness

Fomepizole

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Fomivirsen

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Formoterol

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Foscarnet

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosfestrol

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosfomycin

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosinopril

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosphenytoin

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fospropofol

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fulvestrant

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Furazolidone

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Furosemide

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Furosemide and Spironolactone

Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gabapentin

Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Galantamine


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganirelix


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganirelix Acetate Injection


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Gatifloxacin

Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gefitinib

Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gemcitabine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemfibrozil

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemifloxacin

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemtuzumab

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glipizide and Metformin

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucagon

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucarpidase Injection

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucomannan

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucosamine

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glutamine

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Hydralazine

Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrocodone

Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydroflumethiazide

Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydromorphone


Most Common - Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching

Hydroxocobalamin

Most Common - Redness of the skin, rash, high blood pressure, nausea, headache and injection site pain

Ibritumomab Tiuxetan

Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Ibrutinib

Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Ibuprofen

Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Ibutilide

Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Icatibant

Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Idarubicin

Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Ifosfamide

Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Iloperidone

Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Iloprost

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imatinib

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imiglucerase

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imipenem and Cilastatin

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imipramine

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Immune Globulin Intravenous

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Immune Globulin Subcutaneous

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Inamrinone

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indacaterol

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indapamide

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indinavir

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indomethacin

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Infliximab

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Influenza Virus Vaccine

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Inotuzumab ozogamicin

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Insulin Aspart

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Insulin Detemir

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Insulin Lispro

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Interferon Gamma 1B

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Intravenous Fat Emulsion

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iobitridol

Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Iodipamide

Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Iodixanol

Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Ioflupane I 123

Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Iopamidol

Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Ivacaftor

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ivermectin

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ketorolac

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Labetalol

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lacidipine

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lacosamide

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lamivudine

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lamivudine- Zidovudine

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lamotrigine

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lanreotide

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lansoprazole

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lapatinib

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Ledipasvir and Sofosbuvir

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lenalidomide

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lenograstim

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lenvatinib

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Letrozole

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Leuprolide

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levalbuterol HCl

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levetiracetam

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levobunolol (Ophthalmic)

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levocarnitine

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levodopa

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levodropropizine

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levofloxacin

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levoleucovorin

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levomethadyl Acetate

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levonorgestrel

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levorphanol

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lincomycin

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Linezolid

Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liotrix

Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril

Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lomefloxacin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Lomitapide

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, indigestion and gas

Loperamide

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, constipation and abdominal cramps

Loratadine

Most Common - Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness

Lurasidone

Most Common - Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation

Lynestrenol

Most Common - Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation

Magnesium sulphate

Most Common - Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation

Mangafodipir

Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Mannitol

Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Mefloquine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meloxicam

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Melphalan

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Menotropins

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepacrine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepenzolate

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mephenesin

Most Common - Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions

Meprobamate and Aspirin

Most Common - Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)

Mercaptopurine

Most Common - Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)

Mesalamine(Mesalazine)

Most Common - Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)

Mesna

Most Common - Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)

Metaraminol

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Metaxalone

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Methadone

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methazolamide

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methenamine

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methenamine Hippurate

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methimazole

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methionine

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methocarbamol

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methohexital

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methotrexate

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methsuximide

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methyclothiazide

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methyldopa

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Miglitol

Most Common (Gastrointestinal)- Abdominal pain/bloating, diarrhea, flatulence, ileus (including paralytic ileus), subileus, gastrointestinal pain, nausea, abdominal distention

Mipomersen Injection

Most Common- Injection site reactions, flu-like symptoms, nausea, headache and elevations in serum transaminases

Mirabegron

Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Mirtazapine

Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Mitoxantrone

Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Mizolastine

Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Moclobemide

Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Moricizine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Morphine

Most Common - Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion

Mosapride

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Moxonidine

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Multivitamin

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Muromonab CD 3

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Mycophenolate Mofetil

Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Mycophenolic Acid

Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nalmefene


Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Naloxone


Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Nefopam

Most Common- Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dry mouth, pink colored urine, nervousness, difficulty in urination, nausea, fainting, tremor and confusion

Nelarabine

Most Common- Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dry mouth, pink colored urine, nervousness, difficulty in urination, nausea, fainting, tremor and confusion

Nelfinavir

Most Common- Diarrhea, nausea, flatulence and rash

Neostigmine

Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Nesiritide

Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Nevirapine

Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Niacin

Most Common - Flushing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and itching

Nicorandil

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Nicotine

Most Common - Indigestion, nausea, diarrhea and hiccup

Nifedipine

Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Nilotinib

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nilutamide

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimesulide

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimodipine

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimotuzumab

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Niraparib

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitazoxanide

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrazepam

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrendipine

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nivolumab

Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Nizatidine

Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Norethindrone

Most Common- Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss

Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol

Most Common - Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension

Norfloxacin

Most Common - Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn

Nortriptyline

Most Common - Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn

Noscapine

Most Common - Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn

Nylidrin- Buphenine

Most Common - Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn

Octreotide

Most Common - Diarrhea, gall stone formation, abdominal pain, nausea, hair loss, headache and nose bleed

Ofatumumab

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections

Ofloxacin

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olaratumab

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olmesartan

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olopatadine

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olsalazine

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

OnabotulinumtoxinA

Most Common - Respiratory tract infection, headache, flu syndrome, drooping eyelid, pain and nausea

Oxaliplatin

Most Common - Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea

Oxaprozin

Most Common - Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea

Oxcarbazepine

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxtriphylline

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxybutynin Hydrochloride

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxycodone Hydrochloride

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxymetholone

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxymorphone

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Oxyphenonium

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Oxytetracycline

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Oxytocin

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Ozagrel

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Paclitaxel

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Palbociclib

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Pamidronate

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Panitumumab Injection

Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Pantoprazole

Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Papaverine

Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Paracetamol

Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Paregoric

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Paricalcitol

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Paroxetine

Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pazopanib

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pazufloxacin

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pefloxacin

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

PEG-3350 and Minerals

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegaptanib

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegfilgrastim

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Peginesatide

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Peginterferon Alfa 2 B

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegvisomant

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pemetrexed

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pemoline

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Penfluridol

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Penicillamine

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pentetate Calcium Trisodium Inj

Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Pethidine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Pilocarpine

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pimavanserin

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pimozide

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pindolol

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piperacillin/Tazobactam

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piperazine

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piracetam

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pirbuterol Acetate

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pirfenidone

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piribedil

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Piroxicam

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Pitavastatin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Plerixafor Injection

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Plicamycin

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Policosanol

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Polifeprosan 20 with Carmustine

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Pomalidomide

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever

Ponatinib

Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Pooled Plasma (Human)

Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Porfimer Sodium

Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Posaconazole

Most Common - Gl disorders, specifically, nausea, vomiting, and increased levels of liver enzymes

Potassium Citrate

Most Common - Gl disorders, specifically, nausea, vomiting, and increased levels of liver enzymes

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Pralatrexate Solution

Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Pralidoxime

Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pramipexole

Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Prasugrel

Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Praziquantel

Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Prazosin

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Proguanil

Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Promethazine

Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Propafenone

Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting

Propofol

Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting

Propoxyphene

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Propranolol

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Protamine Sulphate

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Protirelin

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Protriptyline Hydrochloride

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Psoralen (PUVA)

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Psyllium

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyrantel

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyrazinamide

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyridostigmine

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyridoxine

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyritinol

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Quinapril

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinapril HC- Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinidine

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and heartburn

Quinine

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Quiniodochlor

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Quinupristin and Dalfopristin

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabeprazole

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabies Vaccine

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Racecadotril

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Radium Ra 223 Dichloride

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Ranolazine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Rapacuronium

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Rasburicase

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Regadenoson

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Remifentanil

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Repaglinide

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Repaglinide and Metformin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Reserpine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Reslizumab

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Respiratory Syncitial Virus Immune Globulin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Retapamulin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Risedronate

Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Risperidone

Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Ritodrine

Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Ritonavir

Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Rituximab

Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Rivastigmine

Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Roflumilast


Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Romidepsin


Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Ropinirole

Most Common - Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure

Ropivacaine

Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rosuvastatin

Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rotigotine

Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Roxatidine

Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Roxithromycin

Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rucaparib

Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Sapropterin dihydrochloride


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Saquinavir


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Sargramostim


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Secnidazole


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Secobarbital


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Secretin


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Selegiline

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Semaglutide

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sermoline Acetate

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sertraline

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sevelamer

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sevoflurane

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sibutramine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Silymarin

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Simeprevir

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Simvastatin

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sincalide

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sirolimus

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sisomicin

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sitagliptin

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sodium Nitroprusside


Most Common - Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching

Sodium Oxybate

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sofosbuvir and Velpatasvir

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Solifenacin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Somatostatin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Somatropin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sorafenib

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sorbitol

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sotalol

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sparfloxacin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spectinomycin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spiramycin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spironolactone

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Stanozolol

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Stavudine

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfasalazine

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulfinpyrazone

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulfisoxazole

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulindac

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulphamethoxazole Pyrimethamine

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sultamicillin

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sumatriptan Succinate and Naproxen Sodium

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sunitinib

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Suramin

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tacrine

Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Tadalafil

Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Teduglutide

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Tegaserod

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telaprevir

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telavancin

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telbivudine

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telithromycin

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telotristat ethyl

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Temozolomide

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Temsirolimus

Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Tenecteplase

Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Teniposide

Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Tenofovir

Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Tenoxicam

Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Teriflunomide

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Teriparatide

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Terizidone

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Terlipressin

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tesamorelin

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Testolactone

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Testosterone Enanthate

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tetanus Toxoid

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tetrabenazine

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tetracycline

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Theophylline


Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thiabendazole


Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thioguanine

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting

Thioridazine

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting

Thiotepa

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting

Tiagabine

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Tianeptine

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Ticagrelor

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Ticarcillin

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Ticlopidine

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tigecycline

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tiludronate

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Timolol Ophthalmic

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Timolol Oral

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tinocordin

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tolbutamide

Most Common - Feeling of stomach fullness, heartburn, nausea and decrease in blood sugar level

Tolcapone

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolfenamic Acid

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolmetin

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolperisone

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Topiramate

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Toremifene

Most Common - Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding

Tramadol

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril- Verapamil

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranexamic Acid

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranylcypromine

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trastuzumab

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trazodone

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Treprostinil

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tretinoin

Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone

Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide

Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone Inhalation

Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamterene

Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triazolam

Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Trientine

Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Trihexyphenidyl

Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Trimethadione

Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Trimethoprim

Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Trioxsalen

Most Common- Itching, irritation and nausea

Valganciclovir

Most Common - Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting

Valproic Acid

Most Common - Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting

Vandetanib

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vardenafil

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Varenicline

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vasopressin

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vemurafenib Tablet

Most Common - Joint pain, rash, hair loss, fatigue, photosensitivity reaction, nausea, itching, and skin papilloma

Venetoclax

Most Common - Joint pain, rash, hair loss, fatigue, photosensitivity reaction, nausea, itching, and skin papilloma

Venlafaxine

Most Common - Joint pain, rash, hair loss, fatigue, photosensitivity reaction, nausea, itching, and skin papilloma

Verapamil

Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Vigabatrin

Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash

Vinblastine

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and sleeplessness

Voriconazole

Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vorinostat

Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vortioxetine

Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Zileuton

Most Common- Inflammation of sinus, nausea and throat pain

Zinc

Most Common- Inflammation of sinus, nausea and throat pain

Zinc Acetate

Most Common- Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, severe allergic reactions like rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing, tightness in the chest and swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue

Ziprasidone

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, runny nose, weakness


Drugs Search

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

