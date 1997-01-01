List of Drugs that may cause Nausea

Pasireotide Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abaloparatide Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abarelix Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abatacept Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acamprosate Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acebutolol Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Aceclofenac Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acenocoumarol Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acetaminophen Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acetaminophen and Codeine Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting

Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting

Acetaminophen and Propoxyphene Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting

Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, tremor, dizziness, sedation, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain

Acetazolamide Most Common - Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain

Adefovir Dipivoxil Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Adenosine Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Ado-trastuzumab Emtansine

Most Common - Fatigue, nausea, muscle and bone pain, decrease in platelet counts, headache, increased level of liver enzymes and constipation

Adrenochrome monosemicarbazone / Carbazochrome

Most Common - Fatigue, nausea, muscle and bone pain, decrease in platelet counts, headache, increased level of liver enzymes and constipation

Agalsidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albendazole Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albumin Human Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alefacept

Most Common - Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat

Alendronate

Most Common - Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat

Alfacalcidol

Most Common - Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat

Almotriptan Most Common- Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth

Ambenonium Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Ambrisentan Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amifostine Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amiloride Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Aminocaproic Acid Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Aminoglutethimide Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Aminohippurate Sodium Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Aminophylline Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amiodarone Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amobarbital Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amodiaquine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxapine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxicillin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amoxicillin and Carbocisteine Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampenavir Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphetamine, Dextroamphetamine Mixed Salts Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphotericin B Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin and Sulbactam Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Anagrelide Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Anakinra Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Anastrozole Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Antithrombin- Recombinant Most Common - Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever

Antivenom Most Common - Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever

Apomorphine Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Atorvastatin Most Common - Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain

Atovaquone Most Common- Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia

Atropine and diphenoxylate Most Common- Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia

Auranofin Most Common- Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia

Avelumab Most Common- Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia

Axitinib Tablets Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation

Azacitidine Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Azatadine Maleate Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Azathioprine Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Azelastine Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Balsalazide Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain

Basiliximab Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

BCG live - Bacillus Calmette- Guerin Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

Beclomethasone Most Common - Headache, nausea and lightheadedness

Bedaquiline Most Common- Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain

Belatacept Most Common- Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain

Belimumab Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache

Belladona/Ergotamine/Phenobarbital Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache

Belladonna Alkaloid Combinations and Phenobarbital Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache

Bendamustine hydrochloride Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benidipine Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benznidazole Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benzonatate Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benzphetamine Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benztropine Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Betaine anhydrous Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Bethanechol Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Betrixaban Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Bevacizumab Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Bexarotene Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bezafibrate Most Common- Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes

Bicalutamide Most Common- Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes

Bisoprolol Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bitolterol Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bivalirudin Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Boceprevir Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Bortezomib Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Bosentan Most Common- Respiratory tract infection, nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, chest pain, fainting, low blood pressure, palpitation and anemia

Bosutinib

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue

Brentuximab Vedotin Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Bretylium Tosylate Injection Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brigatinib Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brimonidine Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brivaracetam Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brodalumab Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Bromocriptine Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brompheniramine Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Buclizine Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Bumetanide Most Common- Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy

Buprenorphine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Buspirone Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Busulphan Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Cabozantinib Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Caffeine Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcitonin- Salmon Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcitriol Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium Carbonate Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium Dobesilate Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium Phosphate Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry mouth, increased thirst and increased urination

Canakinumab Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Candesartan cilexetil hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Capecitabine Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Caprylidene Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Captopril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbamazepine Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbenicillin Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbidopa-Levodopa Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbimazole Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbinoxamine Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbocisteine Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbonyl Iron Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carboplatin Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carboprost Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carfilzomib Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carisoprodol Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carmustine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carteolol Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carvedilol Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Caspofungin Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Cefadroxil Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Cefamandole Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Cefazolin Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Cefdinir Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefepime Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefetamet Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefixime Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefoperazone Sodium Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefotaxime Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefotetan Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefoxitin Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefpirome Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefpodoxmine Proxetil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Cefprozil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftaroline Fosamil Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftazidime Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftibuten Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Ceftriaxone Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Cefuroxime axetil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Celecoxib Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephaloridine Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephradine Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cetirizine Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Cetrimide Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Cetrorelix Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Cevimeline Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chloral Hydrate Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chlorambucil Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chloramphenicol Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Cladribine Most Common - Fatigue, nausea, and injection site reactions

Clarithromycin Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clemastine Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clevidipine Most Common - Headache, nausea, and vomiting

Clindamycin Most Common - Headache, nausea, and vomiting

Clobazam Most Common - Headache, nausea, and vomiting

Clofarabine Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clofazimine Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clofibrate Most Common - Nausea

Clomiphene Most Common - Nausea

Clomipramine Most Common - Nausea

Clonazepam Most Common - Nausea

Clonidine Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clopamide Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clopidogrel Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clotrimazole Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Cloxacillin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clozapine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Cobicistat-Elvitegravir-Emtricitabine-Tenofovir Most Common - Nausea and diarrhea

Codeine Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Codergocrine Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Colchicine Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Colesevelam Hcl Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Colestipol Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Conivaptan Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Copanlisib Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Co-trimoxazole Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite

Cyclobenzaprine Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cyclophosphamide Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cyproterone Tablet Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Cysteamine Bitartrate Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Cytarabine Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Dabigatran Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Dacarbazine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daclatasvir Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daclizumab Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dactinomycin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dalfampridine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Danaparoid Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Danazol Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dantrolene Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dapagliflozin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dapsone Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Darbepoetin alfa Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Darifenacin Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Dasatinib Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Daunorubicin Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Decitabine Most Common - Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, fatigue, fever, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, and sugar

Deferasirox Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Deferoxamine Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Defibrotide Injection Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Deflazacort Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Degarelix Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Dehydroemetine Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Delafloxacin Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Demecarium Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Demeclocycline Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Denileukin Diftitox Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Denosumab Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Dequalinium Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desflurane Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desipramine Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desirudin Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desvenlafaxine Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Dexamethasone Oral Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Dexibuprofen Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Dexlansoprazole Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Dexrazoxane Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Dextroamphetamine Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Diacerein Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Diatrizoate Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Diatrizoate and Iodipamide Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Dichlorphenamide Most Common- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling

Diclofenac Most Common- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling

Diclofenac Sodium (Topical Solution) Most Common- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling

Dicloxacillin Most Common- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling

Dicyclomine Most Common- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling

Didanosine Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Dienestrol Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Dienogest and Estradiol Valerate Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diethylcarbamazine Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diethylpropion Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diethylstilbestrol Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Difenoxin and Atropine Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diflunisal Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Digoxin Most Common - Diarrhea and nausea

Dihydrotachysterol Most Common - Diarrhea and nausea

Diloxanide Most Common - Diarrhea and nausea

Diltiazem Most Common - Diarrhea and nausea

Dimercaprol Most Common - Diarrhea and nausea

Dimethindene Most Common - Diarrhea and nausea

Dimethyl Fumarate Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Dinoprostone Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Dinutuximab Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Diphenhydramine Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Diphenidol Most Common- Headache, stomach upset, nausea, indigestion and dry mouth

Diphenoxylate and Atropine Most Common- Headache, stomach upset, nausea, indigestion and dry mouth

Dipyridamole Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Disodium Edetate Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Divalproex Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dobutamine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Docetaxel Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Docosahexaenoic acid Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Docusate Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dofetilide Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dolutegravir Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Donepezil Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dopamine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Doripenem Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Doxylamine Most Common- Dry mouth, nose and throat, drowsiness, nausea, difficulty in urinating

DPT- Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis Vaccine Most Common- Dry mouth, nose and throat, drowsiness, nausea, difficulty in urinating

Dronabinol Most Common- Dry mouth, nose and throat, drowsiness, nausea, difficulty in urinating

Dronedarone Most Common- Dry mouth, nose and throat, drowsiness, nausea, difficulty in urinating

Drospirenone and Estradiol

Most Common- Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight

Drospirenone- Estradiol- Levomefolate Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Drotaverine Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Duloxetine Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Durvalumab Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Dydrogesterone Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Dyphylline Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Ebastine Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Ecallantide Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Eculizumab Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Edetate Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Edrophonium Injection Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Efalizumab Most Common - Headache, chills, fever, nausea, infections, and muscle pain

Efavirenz Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Efavirenz, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Eicosapentaenoic acid Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Eletriptan Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Eltrombopag Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash

Eluxadoline Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash

Emtricitabine Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Rilpivirine- Tenofovir Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Tenofovir Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enasidenib Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Encainide Hydrochloride Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Entacapone Most Common- Diarrhea, movement disorder, nausea, abdominal pain

Epalrestat Most Common- Diarrhea, movement disorder, nausea, abdominal pain

Epinephrine Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Epirubicin Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Eribulin mesylate Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, weakness, fatigue, hair loss, nerve disease, nausea, and constipation

Etidronate Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Etodolac Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Etomidate Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Etonogestrel Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Etoposide Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Etravirine Most Common- Nausea and rash

Evening Primrose Most Common- Nausea and rash

Everolimus Most Common- Nausea and rash

Evolocumab Most Common- Nausea and rash

Exemestane Most Common- Nausea and rash

Exenatide Most Common- Nausea

Ezogabine Most Common- Nausea

Factor IX Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Famciclovir Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Famotidine Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Famotidine and Ibuprofen Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Felbamate Most Common - Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache

Fentanyl Skin Patches

Most Common - Nausea and vomiting

Fentanyl Sublingual Tablets Most Common - Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache

Ferrous Fumarate Most Common - Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache

Ferrous Gluconate Most Common - Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache

Ferrous Sulfate - Iron Most Common - Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache

Fluconazole Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flucytosine Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fludarabine Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flumazenil Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flunisolide Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Fluoxetine Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Fluoxymesterone Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Fluphenazine Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Flutamide Most Common- Hot flashes, diarrhea, inflammation of urinary bladder/rectum, rectal bleeding, blood in urine, nausea and skin rash

Fluticasone Inhaler

Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fluvastatin Inhaler

Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fluvoxamine Most Common- Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness

Fomepizole Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Fomivirsen Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Formoterol Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Fosamprenavir Calcium Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, and headache

Foscarnet Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosfestrol Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosfomycin Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosinopril Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosphenytoin Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fospropofol Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fulvestrant Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Furazolidone Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Furosemide Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Furosemide and Amiloride Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Furosemide and Spironolactone Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gabapentin Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gadodiamide Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Gadofosveset Trisodium Injection Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Gadoterate meglumine Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Gadoversetamide Injection Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Gadoxetate Disodium Injection

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Galantamine

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganirelix

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganirelix Acetate Injection

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Gatifloxacin Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gefitinib Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gemcitabine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemfibrozil Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemifloxacin Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemtuzumab Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glipizide and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucagon Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucarpidase Injection Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucomannan Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucosamine Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glutamine Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydralazine Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrochlorothiazide and Triamterene Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrocodone Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrocodone and Chlorpheniramine Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrocodone and Pseudoephedrine Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydroflumethiazide Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydromorphone

Most Common - Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching

Hydroxocobalamin Most Common - Redness of the skin, rash, high blood pressure, nausea, headache and injection site pain

Ibritumomab Tiuxetan Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Ibrutinib Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Ibuprofen Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Ibutilide Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Icatibant Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Idarubicin Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Ifosfamide Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Iloperidone Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Iloprost Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imatinib Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imiglucerase Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imipenem and Cilastatin Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imipramine Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Immune Globulin Intravenous Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Immune Globulin Subcutaneous Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Inamrinone Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indacaterol Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indapamide Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indinavir Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indomethacin Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Infliximab Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Influenza Vaccine, Recombinant Hemagglutinin Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Influenza Virus Vaccine Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Inotuzumab ozogamicin Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Insulin Aspart Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Insulin Detemir Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Insulin Lispro Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Interferon Gamma 1B Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Intravenous Fat Emulsion Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iobitridol Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Iodipamide Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Iodixanol Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Ioflupane I 123 Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Iopamidol Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Ivacaftor Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ivermectin Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ketorolac Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Labetalol Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lacidipine Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lacosamide Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lamivudine Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lamivudine- Zidovudine Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lamotrigine Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lanreotide Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lansoprazole Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lapatinib Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Ledipasvir and Sofosbuvir Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lenalidomide Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lenograstim Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lenvatinib Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Letrozole Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Leuprolide Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levalbuterol HCl Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levetiracetam Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levobunolol (Ophthalmic) Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levocarnitine Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levodopa Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levodropropizine Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levofloxacin Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levoleucovorin Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levomethadyl Acetate Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levonorgestrel Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levorphanol Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lincomycin Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Linezolid Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liotrix Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liraglutide [rDNA] Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lomefloxacin Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Lomitapide Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, indigestion and gas

Loperamide Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, constipation and abdominal cramps

Loratadine Most Common - Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness

Lurasidone Most Common - Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation

Lymphocyte Immune Globulin- Anti-thymocyte Most Common - Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation

Lynestrenol Most Common - Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation

Magnesium sulphate Most Common - Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation

Mangafodipir Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Mannitol Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Mefloquine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meloxicam Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Melphalan Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Menotropins Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepacrine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepenzolate Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mephenesin Most Common - Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions

Meprobamate and Aspirin Most Common - Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)

Mercaptopurine Most Common - Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)

Mesalamine(Mesalazine) Most Common - Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)

Mesna Most Common - Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)

Mestranol and Norethindrone Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Metaproterenol / Orciprenaline Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Metaraminol Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Metaxalone Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Methadone Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methazolamide Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methenamine Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methenamine Hippurate Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methimazole Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methionine Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methocarbamol Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methohexital Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methotrexate Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methsuximide Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methyclothiazide Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methyldopa Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Miglitol Most Common (Gastrointestinal)- Abdominal pain/bloating, diarrhea, flatulence, ileus (including paralytic ileus), subileus, gastrointestinal pain, nausea, abdominal distention

Miltefosine Most Common- Nausea and vomiting

Minocycline Most Common- Nausea and vomiting

Minoxidil oral Most Common- Nausea and vomiting

Mipomersen Injection Most Common- Injection site reactions, flu-like symptoms, nausea, headache and elevations in serum transaminases

Mirabegron Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Mirtazapine Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Mitoxantrone Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Mizolastine Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Moclobemide Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Moricizine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Morphine Most Common - Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion

Morphine Sulfate and Naltrexone Hydrochloride Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Mosapride Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Moxonidine Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Multivitamin Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Muromonab CD 3 Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Mycophenolate Mofetil Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Mycophenolic Acid Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nalmefene

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Naloxone

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Nefopam Most Common- Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dry mouth, pink colored urine, nervousness, difficulty in urination, nausea, fainting, tremor and confusion

Nelarabine Most Common- Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dry mouth, pink colored urine, nervousness, difficulty in urination, nausea, fainting, tremor and confusion

Nelfinavir Most Common- Diarrhea, nausea, flatulence and rash

Neostigmine Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Nesiritide Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Nevirapine Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Niacin Most Common - Flushing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and itching

Nicorandil Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Nicotine Most Common - Indigestion, nausea, diarrhea and hiccup

Nifedipine Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Nilotinib Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nilutamide Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimesulide Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimodipine Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimotuzumab Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Niraparib Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitazoxanide Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrazepam Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrendipine Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrofurantoin Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Nitroxazepine Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Nivolumab Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Nizatidine Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Norethindrone Most Common- Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss

Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Most Common - Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension

Norethindrone- Ethinyl Estradiol- Ferrous Fumarate Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Norfloxacin Most Common - Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn

Norgestimate and Ethinyl Estradiol Most Common - Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn

Nortriptyline Most Common - Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn

Noscapine Most Common - Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn

Nylidrin- Buphenine Most Common - Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn

Octreotide Most Common - Diarrhea, gall stone formation, abdominal pain, nausea, hair loss, headache and nose bleed

Ofatumumab Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections

Ofloxacin Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olaratumab Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olmesartan Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olmesartan Medoxomil and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olopatadine Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olsalazine Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

OnabotulinumtoxinA Most Common - Respiratory tract infection, headache, flu syndrome, drooping eyelid, pain and nausea

Oxaliplatin Most Common - Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea

Oxaprozin Most Common - Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea

Oxcarbazepine Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxtriphylline Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxybutynin Hydrochloride Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxycodone Hydrochloride Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxymetholone Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxymorphone Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Oxyphenonium Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Oxytetracycline Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Oxytocin Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Ozagrel Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Paclitaxel Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Palbociclib Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Pamidronate Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Panitumumab Injection Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Pantoprazole Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Papaverine Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Paracetamol Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Paregoric Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Paricalcitol Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Paromomycin Sulfate Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Paroxetine Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pazopanib Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pazufloxacin Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pefloxacin Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

PEG-3350 and Minerals Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegaptanib Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegfilgrastim Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Peginesatide Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Peginterferon Alfa 2 B Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegvisomant Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pemetrexed Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pemoline Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Penfluridol Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Penicillamine Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pentetate Calcium Trisodium Inj Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Pethidine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phendimetrazine Tartrate Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Pilocarpine Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pimavanserin Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pimozide Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pindolol Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piperacillin/Tazobactam Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piperazine Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piracetam Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pirbuterol Acetate Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pirfenidone Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piribedil Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Piroxicam Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Pitavastatin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Plerixafor Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Plicamycin Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Policosanol Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Polifeprosan 20 with Carmustine Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Pomalidomide Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever

Ponatinib Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Pooled Plasma (Human) Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Porfimer Sodium Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Posaconazole Most Common - Gl disorders, specifically, nausea, vomiting, and increased levels of liver enzymes

Potassium Citrate Most Common - Gl disorders, specifically, nausea, vomiting, and increased levels of liver enzymes

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Pralatrexate Solution Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Pralidoxime Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pramipexole Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Pramlintide Acetate Injection Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Prasugrel Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Praziquantel Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Prazosin Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Proguanil Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Promethazine Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Propafenone Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting

Propofol Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting

Propoxyphene Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Propranolol Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Protamine Sulphate Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Protirelin Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Protriptyline Hydrochloride Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Psoralen (PUVA) Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Psyllium Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyrantel Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyrazinamide Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyridostigmine Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyridoxine Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Pyritinol Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Quinapril Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinapril HC- Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinidine Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and heartburn

Quinine Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Quiniodochlor Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Quinupristin and Dalfopristin Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabeprazole Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabies Vaccine Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Racecadotril Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Radium Ra 223 Dichloride Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Ranolazine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Rapacuronium Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Rasburicase Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Regadenoson Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Remifentanil Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Repaglinide Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Repaglinide and Metformin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Reserpine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Reslizumab Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Respiratory Syncitial Virus Immune Globulin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Retapamulin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Risedronate Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Risperidone Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Ritodrine Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Ritonavir Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Rituximab Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Rivastigmine Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Roflumilast

Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Romidepsin

Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Ropinirole Most Common - Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure

Ropivacaine Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rosuvastatin Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rotigotine Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Roxatidine Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Roxithromycin Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rucaparib Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Sapropterin dihydrochloride

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Saquinavir

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Sargramostim

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Secnidazole

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Secobarbital

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Secretin

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Selegiline Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Semaglutide Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sermoline Acetate Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sertraline Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sevelamer Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sevoflurane Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sibutramine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Silymarin Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Simeprevir Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Simvastatin Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sincalide Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sipuleucel-T Suspension Most Common - Chills, fatigue, fever, back, nausea, joint ache, and headache

Sirolimus Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sisomicin Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sitagliptin Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sodium Nitroprusside

Most Common - Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching

Sodium Oxybate Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sodium- Potassium- Magnesium Sulfate Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sofosbuvir and Velpatasvir Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Solifenacin Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Somatostatin Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Somatropin Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sorafenib Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sorbitol Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sotalol Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sparfloxacin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spectinomycin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spiramycin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spironolactone Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Stanozolol Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Stavudine Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfasalazine Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulfinpyrazone Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulfisoxazole Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulindac Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulphamethoxazole Pyrimethamine Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sultamicillin Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sumatriptan Succinate and Naproxen Sodium Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sunitinib Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Suramin Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tacrine Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Tadalafil Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Teduglutide Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Tegaserod Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telaprevir Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telavancin Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telbivudine Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telithromycin Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telotristat ethyl Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Temozolomide Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Temsirolimus Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Tenecteplase Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Teniposide Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Tenofovir Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Tenoxicam Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Teriflunomide Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Teriparatide Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Terizidone Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Terlipressin Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tesamorelin Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Testolactone Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Testosterone Cypionate Injection Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Testosterone Enanthate Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tetanus Toxoid Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tetanus-Diphtheria-Acellular Pertussis (Tdap) Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tetrabenazine Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tetracycline Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Theophylline

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thiabendazole

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thioguanine Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting

Thioridazine Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting

Thiotepa Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting

Thyrotropin Alfa Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Tiagabine Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Tianeptine Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Ticagrelor Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Ticarcillin Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Ticlopidine Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tigecycline Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tiludronate Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Timolol Ophthalmic Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Timolol Oral Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tinocordin Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tolbutamide Most Common - Feeling of stomach fullness, heartburn, nausea and decrease in blood sugar level

Tolcapone Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolfenamic Acid Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolmetin Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolperisone Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Topiramate Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Toremifene Most Common - Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding

Tramadol Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril- Verapamil Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranexamic Acid Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranylcypromine Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trastuzumab Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trazodone Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Treprostinil Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tretinoin Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone Inhalation Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamterene Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triazolam Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Trientine Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Trihexyphenidyl Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Trimetazidine Hydrochloride Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Trimethadione Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Trimethoprim Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Trioxsalen Most Common- Itching, irritation and nausea

Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, feeling hot, feeling cold and rigors

Valganciclovir Most Common - Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting

Valproic Acid Most Common - Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting

Vandetanib Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vardenafil Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Varenicline Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vasopressin Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Velaglucerase Alfa for Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vemurafenib Tablet Most Common - Joint pain, rash, hair loss, fatigue, photosensitivity reaction, nausea, itching, and skin papilloma

Venetoclax Most Common - Joint pain, rash, hair loss, fatigue, photosensitivity reaction, nausea, itching, and skin papilloma

Venlafaxine Most Common - Joint pain, rash, hair loss, fatigue, photosensitivity reaction, nausea, itching, and skin papilloma

Verapamil Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Vigabatrin Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash

Vilazodone Hydrochloride Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and sleeplessness

Vinblastine Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and sleeplessness

Voriconazole Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vorinostat Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vortioxetine Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Zileuton Most Common- Inflammation of sinus, nausea and throat pain

Zinc Most Common- Inflammation of sinus, nausea and throat pain

Zinc Acetate Most Common- Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, severe allergic reactions like rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing, tightness in the chest and swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue