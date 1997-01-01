List of Drugs that may cause Nausea

Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus
Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles
Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety
Most Common -
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating
Most Common -
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, tremor, dizziness, sedation, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain
Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain
Most Common -
Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level
Most Common -
Fatigue, nausea, muscle and bone pain, decrease in platelet counts, headache, increased level of liver enzymes and constipation
Most Common -
Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness
Most Common -
Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat
Most Common-
Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth
Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue
Most Common -
Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion
Most Common-
Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain
Most Common-
Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever
Most Common-
Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor
Most Common -
Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain
Most Common-
Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia
Most Common -
Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation
Most Common -
Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain
Most Common -
Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting
Most Common -
Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting
Most Common -
Headache, nausea and lightheadedness
Most Common-
Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain
Most Common-
Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain
Most Common -
Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste
Most Common -
Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion
Most Common-
Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes
Most Common -
Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss
Most Common-
Respiratory tract infection, nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, chest pain, fainting, low blood pressure, palpitation and anemia
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain
Most Common-
Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion
Most Common-
Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry mouth, increased thirst and increased urination
Most Common -
Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding
Most Common -
Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash
Most Common-
Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache
Most Common-
Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting and headache
Most Common-
Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine
Most Common -
Fatigue, nausea, and injection site reactions
Most Common-
Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, and vomiting
Most Common -
Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea
Most Common -
Nausea
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest
Most Common -
Nausea and diarrhea
Most Common-
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur
Most Common -
Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite
Most Common-
Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, fatigue, fever, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, and sugar
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching
Most Common -
Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders
Most Common -
Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives
Most Common-
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling
Most Common -
Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision
Most Common -
Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea and nausea
Most Common -
Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea
Most Common-
Headache, stomach upset, nausea, indigestion and dry mouth
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash
Most Common-
Dry mouth, nose and throat, drowsiness, nausea, difficulty in urinating
Most Common-
Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight
Most Common -
Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness
Most Common -
Headache, chills, fever, nausea, infections, and muscle pain
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Diarrhea, movement disorder, nausea, abdominal pain
Most Common-
Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, weakness, fatigue, hair loss, nerve disease, nausea, and constipation
Most Common-
Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain
Most Common -
Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain
Most Common-
Nausea and rash
Most Common-
Nausea
Most Common -
Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache
Most Common -
Nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion
Most Common-
Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness
Most Common-
Hot flashes, diarrhea, inflammation of urinary bladder/rectum, rectal bleeding, blood in urine, nausea and skin rash
Most Common-
Most Common-
Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, and headache
Most Common -
Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar
Most Common -
Nausea, headache and dizziness
Most Common-
Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)
Most Common -
Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising
Most Common -
Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching
Most Common -
Redness of the skin, rash, high blood pressure, nausea, headache and injection site pain
Most Common -
Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever
Most Common -
Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures
Most Common-
Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting
Most Common -
Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain
Most Common -
Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin
Most Common -
Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness
Most Common-
Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common -
Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, indigestion and gas
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, constipation and abdominal cramps
Most Common -
Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness
Most Common -
Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation
Most Common -
Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation
Most Common -
Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation
Most Common -
Drowsiness, unpleasant sensations, nausea, parkinsonism and agitation
Most Common -
Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea
Most Common -
Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions
Most Common -
Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common (Gastrointestinal)-
Abdominal pain/bloating, diarrhea, flatulence, ileus (including paralytic ileus), subileus, gastrointestinal pain, nausea, abdominal distention
Most Common-
Nausea and vomiting
Most Common-
Injection site reactions, flu-like symptoms, nausea, headache and elevations in serum transaminases
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection
Most Common -
Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache
Most Common-
Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death
Most Common -
Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea
Most Common-
Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain
Most Common-
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dry mouth, pink colored urine, nervousness, difficulty in urination, nausea, fainting, tremor and confusion
Most Common-
Diarrhea, nausea, flatulence and rash
Most Common-
Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea
Most Common -
Flushing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and itching
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding
Most Common -
Indigestion, nausea, diarrhea and hiccup
Most Common -
Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs
Most Common -
Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Nausea, headache and flatulence
Most Common-
Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss
Most Common - Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension
Most Common -
Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache
Most Common -
Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn
Most Common -
Diarrhea, gall stone formation, abdominal pain, nausea, hair loss, headache and nose bleed
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections
Most Common -
Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting
Most Common -
Respiratory tract infection, headache, flu syndrome, drooping eyelid, pain and nausea
Most Common -
Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait
Most Common-
Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat
Most Common -
Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Most Common -
Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting
Most Common -
Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating
Most Common-
Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever
Most Common -
High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever
Most Common -
Gl disorders, specifically, nausea, vomiting, and increased levels of liver enzymes
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain
Most Common -
Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate
Most Common -
Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate
Most Common -
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common in adult-
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness
Most Common-
Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth
Most Common -
Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and heartburn
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common-
Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea
Most Common -
Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite
Most Common -
Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure
Most Common-
Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common -
Chills, fatigue, fever, back, nausea, joint ache, and headache
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding
Most Common-
Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection
Most Common -
Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells
Most Common-
Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting and headache
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention
Most Common-
Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils
Most Common -
Feeling of stomach fullness, heartburn, nausea and decrease in blood sugar level
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common -
Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common -
Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation
Most Common -
Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness
Most Common-
Itching, irritation and nausea
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, feeling hot, feeling cold and rigors
Most Common -
Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Joint pain, rash, hair loss, fatigue, photosensitivity reaction, nausea, itching, and skin papilloma
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure
Most Common-
Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations
Most Common-
Inflammation of sinus, nausea and throat pain
Most Common-
Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, severe allergic reactions like rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing, tightness in the chest and swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, runny nose, weakness