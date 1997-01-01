List of Drugs that may cause Low Blood Pressure (Hypotension)

Most Common -
Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness
Most Common -
Shock and low blood pressure
Most Common -
Low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat, rash, palpitations, urinary frequency and nighttime urination
Most Common -
Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure
Most Common -
Most Common -
Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness
Most Common -
Low blood pressure
Most Common-
Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth
Most Common-
Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath
Most Common-
Respiratory tract infection, nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, chest pain, fainting, low blood pressure, palpitation and anemia
Most Common-
Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath
Most Common -
Increases in bilirubin and high/low blood pressure
Most Common -
Jaundice, involuntary muscle movements, reduced white blood cell counts, low blood pressure and drowsiness
Most Common-
Low blood pressure, slow heart rate and dry mouth
Most Common -
Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating
Most Common -
Respiratory depression, circulatory depression, low blood pressure, and shock
Most Common -
Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar
Most Common-
Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting
Most Common -
Shock, coma, stroke, brain swelling, convulsions, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure, slow heart rate, bluish, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, lung swelling, respiratory insufficiency and aspiration
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence
Most Common -
Low blood pressure
Most Common-
High/low blood pressure, epilepsy and headache
Most Common-
Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure
Most Common-
Most Common -
Low blood pressure and fast heart rate
Most Common -
Low blood pressure, fast heart rate, inhibition of ejaculation, nasal congestion and miosis
Most Common-
Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain
Most Common -
Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
High or low blood pressure
Most Common -
Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure
Most Common-
Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock