List of Drugs that may cause Low Blood Pressure (Hypotension)

Agalsidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Aliskiren and valsartan Most Common - Shock and low blood pressure

Amlodipine and Olmesartan Most Common - Low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat, rash, palpitations, urinary frequency and nighttime urination

Anidulafungin Most Common - Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure

Aspirin and Oxycodone Most Common - Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure

Astemizole

Most Common - Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness

Azilsartan medoxomil Most Common - Low blood pressure

Biperiden Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Bisoprolol Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bosentan Most Common- Respiratory tract infection, nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, chest pain, fainting, low blood pressure, palpitation and anemia

Bumetanide Most Common- Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy

Buprenorphine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Capromab pendetide Most Common - Increases in bilirubin and high/low blood pressure

Chlorpromazine Most Common - Jaundice, involuntary muscle movements, reduced white blood cell counts, low blood pressure and drowsiness

Dexmedetomidine Most Common- Low blood pressure, slow heart rate and dry mouth

Dothiepin Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Fentanyl Buccal Soluble Film Most Common - Respiratory depression, circulatory depression, low blood pressure, and shock

Furosemide and Spironolactone Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Iloprost Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Iopromide Most Common - Shock, coma, stroke, brain swelling, convulsions, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure, slow heart rate, bluish, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, lung swelling , respiratory insufficiency and aspiration

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Methoxsalen Most Common - Low blood pressure

Methylergometrine Most Common- High/low blood pressure, epilepsy and headache

Moclobemide Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Nalbuphine Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Nicardipine Most Common - Low blood pressure and fast heart rate

Phenoxybenzamine Most Common - Low blood pressure, fast heart rate, inhibition of ejaculation, nasal congestion and miosis

Phentolamine Mesylate Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Quinapril Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Remifentanil Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rocuronium Most Common - High or low blood pressure

Ropinirole Most Common - Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure

Ropivacaine Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Verapamil Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure