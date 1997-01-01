medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Side Effects of Drugs

List of Drugs that may cause Low Blood Pressure (Hypotension)

Agalsidase

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Amlodipine and Olmesartan

Most Common - Low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat, rash, palpitations, urinary frequency and nighttime urination

Anidulafungin

Most Common - Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure

Aspirin and Oxycodone

Most Common - Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure

Astemizole


Most Common - Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness

Biperiden

Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Bisoprolol

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bosentan

Most Common- Respiratory tract infection, nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, chest pain, fainting, low blood pressure, palpitation and anemia

Bumetanide

Most Common- Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy

Buprenorphine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Chlorpromazine

Most Common - Jaundice, involuntary muscle movements, reduced white blood cell counts, low blood pressure and drowsiness

Dexmedetomidine

Most Common- Low blood pressure, slow heart rate and dry mouth

Dothiepin

Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Furosemide and Spironolactone

Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Iloprost

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Iopromide

Most Common - Shock, coma, stroke, brain swelling, convulsions, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure, slow heart rate, bluish, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, lung swelling, respiratory insufficiency and aspiration

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Moclobemide

Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Nalbuphine

Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Nicardipine

Most Common - Low blood pressure and fast heart rate

Phenoxybenzamine

Most Common - Low blood pressure, fast heart rate, inhibition of ejaculation, nasal congestion and miosis

Phentolamine Mesylate

Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Quinapril

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Remifentanil

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rocuronium

Most Common - High or low blood pressure

Ropinirole

Most Common - Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure

Ropivacaine

Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Verapamil

Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Warfarin

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock


Browse the Topics alphabetically

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.