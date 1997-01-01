List of Drugs that may cause Headache

Pasireotide Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abaloparatide Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abarelix Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abatacept Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acamprosate Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acebrophylline Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acebutolol Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Aceclofenac Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acenocoumarol Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acetazolamide Most Common - Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain

Aclidinium Bromide Oral Inhalation Most Common - Headache, common cold and cough

Acrivastine Most Common - Headache, common cold and cough

Acrivastine and Pseudoephedrine Most Common - Headache, common cold and cough

Acyclovir Most Common - Headache, common cold and cough

Adalimumab Most Common - Headache, common cold and cough

Adefovir Dipivoxil Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Ademetionine Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Adenosine Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Ado-trastuzumab Emtansine

Most Common - Fatigue, nausea, muscle and bone pain, decrease in platelet counts, headache, increased level of liver enzymes and constipation

Agalsidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albendazole Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albumin Human Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albuterol (Salbutamol) Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Albuterol and Ipratropium Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alectinib Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alemtuzumab Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alendronate Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alfacalcidol Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alfuzosin Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alglucerase injection Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Aliskiren Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Aliskiren, Amlodipine and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation

Allylestrenol Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation

Almotriptan Most Common- Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth

Alogliptin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, heart attack, throat inflammation, diarrhea, high blood pressure, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alogliptin and Metformin

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alpha One-proteinase inhibitor Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Alprazolam Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amantadine Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Ambrisentan Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amiloride Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminocaproic Acid Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminoglutethimide Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminophylline Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amiodarone Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amitriptyline Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amitriptyline and Perphenazine Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amlodipine and Benazepril Most Common - Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention

Amlodipine and Enalapril Most Common - Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention

Amlodipine and Lisinopril Most Common - Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention

Amlodipine and Losartan Most Common - Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amobarbital Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amodiaquine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxapine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amoxicillin and Carbocisteine Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphetamine, Dextroamphetamine Mixed Salts Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphotericin B Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amyl Nitrite Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Anagrelide Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Anakinra Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Anastrozole Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed Most Common - Injection site tenderness, pain, warmth, muscle pain, arm motion limitation, fatigue and headache

Antihemophiliac factor Most Common - Injection site tenderness, pain, warmth, muscle pain, arm motion limitation, fatigue and headache

Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Heat Treated Most Common - Injection site tenderness, pain, warmth, muscle pain, arm motion limitation, fatigue and headache

Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Vapor Heated Most Common - Injection site tenderness, pain, warmth, muscle pain, arm motion limitation, fatigue and headache

Antithrombin- Recombinant Most Common - Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever

Antivenom Most Common - Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever

Azelastine Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Azelastine and Fluticasone Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Azithromycin Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Balsalazide Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain

Bambuterol Most Common- Tremor, nervousness, tension, headache and palpitations

Bamipine Most Common- Tremor, nervousness, tension, headache and palpitations

Basiliximab Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

BCG live - Bacillus Calmette- Guerin Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

Beclomethasone Most Common - Headache, nausea and lightheadedness

Beclomethasone Dipropionate Most Common - Headache, nausea and lightheadedness

Bedaquiline Most Common- Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain

Belimumab Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache

Belladonna Alkaloid Combinations and Phenobarbital Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache

Benazepril Most Common- Headache and cough

Benazepril HCl and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common- Headache and cough

Bendamustine hydrochloride Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benidipine Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benserazide Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benznidazole Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benzonatate Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benzphetamine Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Bepotastine Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Betahistine Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Betaxolol Ophthalmic Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Bethanechol Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Betrixaban Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Bevacizumab Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Bexarotene Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bicalutamide Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bimatoprost Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Biperiden Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Bismuth Subsalicylate Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Bisoprolol Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bitolterol Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bivalirudin Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Boceprevir Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Bortezomib Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Brinzolamide Most Common- Blurred vision, headache and sour or bitter taste

Brodalumab Most Common- Blurred vision, headache and sour or bitter taste

Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution Most Common- Blurred vision, headache and sour or bitter taste

Bromhexine Most Common- Blurred vision, headache and sour or bitter taste

Bromocriptine Most Common- Blurred vision, headache and sour or bitter taste

Brompheniramine Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Buclizine Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Budesonide Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Budesonide and Formoterol Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, inflammation of sinus, back pain, nose block, stomach discomfort, vomiting, mouth infection

Bumetanide Most Common- Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy

Buprenorphine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Buspirone Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Busulphan Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

C- 1 esterase inhibitor

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Cabazitaxel

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Cabergoline

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Caffeine

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Calcitonin- Salmon

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Calcitriol

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Calcium Carbonate

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Calcium Dobesilate

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Canakinumab Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Candesartan Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Capecitabine Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carglumic Acid Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carisoprodol Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carmustine Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carteolol Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carvedilol Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Caspofungin Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Cefpodoxmine Proxetil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Cefprozil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftibuten Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Ceftriaxone Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Cefuroxime axetil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Celecoxib Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephalexin Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephaloridine Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cerliponase alfa Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cetirizine Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Cetrorelix Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Cetuximab Most Common - Rash, itching, nail changes, headache, diarrhea and infections

Chlorpheniramine- Hydrocodone- Pseudoephedrine Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorpropamide Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorthalidone Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorzoxazone Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Cholera Vaccine Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Choline Magnesium Salicylate Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Choriogonadotropin Alfa Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chorionic Gonadotropin Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Ciclesonide Most Common- Headache, inflammation of nasopharynx/sinuses, upper respiratory tract infection, joint pain, nasal congestion, pain in extremity and back pain

Ciclopirox Most Common- Headache, inflammation of nasopharynx/sinuses, upper respiratory tract infection, joint pain, nasal congestion, pain in extremity and back pain

Cilnidipine Most Common- Headache, inflammation of nasopharynx/sinuses, upper respiratory tract infection, joint pain, nasal congestion, pain in extremity and back pain

Clarithromycin Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clemastine Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clevidipine Most Common - Headache, nausea, and vomiting

Clobazam Most Common - Headache, nausea, and vomiting

Clomethiazole Most Common- Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes

Clomiphene Most Common- Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes

Clomipramine Most Common- Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes

Clonazepam Most Common- Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes

Clonidine Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clopidogrel Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clorazepate Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clozapine Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Cyclobenzaprine Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cycloserine Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cyproterone Tablet Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Cysteamine Bitartrate Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Cysteamine Ophthalmic Solution Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Denileukin Diftitox Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Denosumab Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Dequalinium Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desflurane Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desipramine Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Didanosine Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Dienestrol Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Dienogest and Estradiol Valerate Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diethylcarbamazine Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diethylpropion Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Difenoxin and Atropine Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diflunisal Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diphenidol Most Common- Headache, stomach upset, nausea, indigestion and dry mouth

Diphenoxylate and Atropine Most Common- Headache, stomach upset, nausea, indigestion and dry mouth

Dipyridamole Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Disodium Edetate Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Domperidone Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Donepezil Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Dopamine Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Doripenem Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Dorzolamide/Timolol Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Drospirenone and Estradiol

Most Common- Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight

Drospirenone- Estradiol- Levomefolate Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Drug Sodium Iodide-i-131 Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Duloxetine Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Dydrogesterone Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Dyphylline Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Ebastine Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Ecallantide Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Eculizumab Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Edaravone Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Edetate Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Efalizumab Most Common - Headache, chills, fever, nausea, infections, and muscle pain

Efavirenz Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Efavirenz, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Eletriptan Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Embramine Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Emicizumab-kxwh Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Emtricitabine Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Rilpivirine- Tenofovir Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Tenofovir Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Encainide Hydrochloride Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enzalutamide Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epalrestat Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Ephedrine Most Common- Nervousness, sleeplessness, fainting, headache, fast heart rate, palpitations and sweating

Epinastine HCl Ophthalmic Solution Most Common- Nervousness, sleeplessness, fainting, headache, fast heart rate, palpitations and sweating

Epinephrine Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Epinephrine/ Chlorpheniramine Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Epoetin beta-methoxy polyethylene glycol Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Eprosartan Mesylate Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection

Erdosteine Most Common - Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection

Ergometrine Most Common - Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection

Etonogestrel Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Etoricoxib Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Factor IX Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Famciclovir Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Famotidine and Ibuprofen Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Felbamate Most Common - Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache

Felodipine Most Common- Swelling in the extremities and headache

Fenofibric Acid Most Common- Swelling in the extremities and headache

Fenoldopam Mesylate Most Common- Swelling in the extremities and headache

Fenoprofen Most Common- Swelling in the extremities and headache

Fentanyl Sublingual Tablets Most Common - Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache

Fexofenadine Most Common - Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache

Fibrinogen Concentrate Most Common - Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache

Fluconazole Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flucytosine Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fludarabine Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flumazenil Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fluorometholone Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fluoxetine Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fluoxymesterone Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fluticasone Inhaler

Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fluvastatin Inhaler

Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fluvoxamine Most Common- Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness

Fomepizole Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Fomivirsen Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Formoterol Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Fosamprenavir Calcium Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, and headache

Frovatriptan Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furazolidone Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide and Amiloride Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide and Spironolactone Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gabapentin Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gadodiamide Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Gadofosveset Trisodium Injection Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Gadoterate meglumine Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Gadoversetamide Injection Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Gadoxetate Disodium Injection

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Galantamine

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganciclovir

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganirelix

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganirelix Acetate Injection

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Garenoxacin Mesylate

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Gatifloxacin Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gemcitabine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemfibrozil Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemifloxacin Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemtuzumab Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Ginkgo Biloba Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Most Common - Diarrhea, flatulence and headache

Glyceryl Trinitrate Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Glycopyrrolate Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Gonadorelin Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Goserelin Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Granisetron Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Grepafloxacin Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Griseofulvin Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Guaifenesin Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Guanabenz Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Guselkumab Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Halofantrine Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Haloperidol Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Hydroxocobalamin Most Common - Redness of the skin, rash, high blood pressure, nausea, headache and injection site pain

Hydroxy Progesterone Most Common - Redness of the skin, rash, high blood pressure, nausea, headache and injection site pain

Idarubicin Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Idursulfase

Most Common- Irregular heart beat, blood clot in lungs, blue or purple coloration of the skin, respiratory failure, infection, joint pain, headache, fever, rash, itching, redness, hives and high blood pressure

Iloprost Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imatinib Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imidapril Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Imiglucerase Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Imiquimod Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Immune Globulin Intravenous Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Immune Globulin Subcutaneous Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Incobotulinumtoxina Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indacaterol Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indapamide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indinavir Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indomethacin Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Infliximab Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Influenza Vaccine, Recombinant Hemagglutinin Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Influenza Virus Vaccine Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Interferon Beta 1A Most Common- Influenza-like symptoms (headache, fatigue, fever, rigors, chest pain, back pain, muscle pain), abdominal pain, depression, elevated liver enzymes level and blood disorder

Interferon Beta-1B Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, injection site reaction, weakness, flu-like symptom complex, headache, and pain

Interferon Gamma 1B Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Intravenous Fat Emulsion Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iodipamide Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iodixanol Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Ioflupane I 123 Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iopamidol Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Isradipine Most Common- Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, flushing, constipation, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and rash

Itopride Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Itraconazole Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Ivabradine Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Ivacaftor Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ixabepilone Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Japanese Encephalitis Virus Vaccine Most Common - Headache, muscle pain, injection site pain and tenderness

Ketoconazole Most Common - Headache, muscle pain, injection site pain and tenderness

Ketoprofen Most Common - Headache, muscle pain, injection site pain and tenderness

Ketorolac Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic Most Common - Allergic reactions, eye swelling, pain, irritation, inflammation, infections, headache, blurred vision and dizziness

Ketotifen Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Labetalol Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Lacidipine Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Lacosamide Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Lamivudine Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Lamivudine- Zidovudine Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Lamotrigine Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lanreotide Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lansoprazole Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lanthanum Carbonate Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Laronidase Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Ledipasvir and Sofosbuvir Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Leflunomide Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Lenograstim Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Lenvatinib Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Lercanidipine Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Letrozole Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Leuprolide Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levalbuterol HCl Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levetiracetam Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levobunolol (Ophthalmic) Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levocabastine Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levocarnitine Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levocetirizine Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levodopa Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levodropropizine Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levofloxacin Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levonorgestrel Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levothyroxine Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Linezolid Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liothyronine Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liotrix Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liraglutide [rDNA] Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisdexamfetamine Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lomefloxacin Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Loratadine Most Common - Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness

Lorcaserin Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lornoxicam Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Losartan Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Loteprednol Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lovastatin Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Loxapine Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lubiprostone Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lymphocyte Immune Globulin- Anti-thymocyte Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lynestrenol Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Mangafodipir Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Maprotiline Most Common - Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness

Mazindol Most Common - Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness

Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine Most Common - Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness

Mebendazole Most Common - Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness

Mebeverine Most Common - Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness

Mefloquine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Melatonin Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meloxicam Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Memantine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Menotropins Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepacrine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepenzolate Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meperidine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mestranol and Norethindrone Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Metaproterenol / Orciprenaline Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Metaraminol Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Metaxalone Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Methylergometrine Most Common- High/low blood pressure, epilepsy and headache

Miglustat Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Milnacipran Hcl Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Milrinone Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Minocycline Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Mipomersen Injection Most Common- Injection site reactions, flu-like symptoms, nausea, headache and elevations in serum transaminases

Mirabegron Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Mirtazapine Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Mitoxantrone Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Mizolastine Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Moclobemide Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Modafinil Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Montelukast Most Common - Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat

Moricizine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Moroctocog Alpha Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Mycophenolate Mofetil Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nabilone Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression

Nafarelin Most Common- Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, headaches, mood changes, breast enlargement, and decreased interest in sex, vaginal bleeding, increase in pubic hair, sweating

Nalbuphine Most Common- Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, headaches, mood changes, breast enlargement, and decreased interest in sex, vaginal bleeding, increase in pubic hair, sweating

Nalidixic Acid Most Common- Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, headaches, mood changes, breast enlargement, and decreased interest in sex, vaginal bleeding, increase in pubic hair, sweating

Nalmefene

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Natalizumab Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nateglinide Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nebivolol Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nedocromil Inhalation Aerosol Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nicorandil Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Nifedipine Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Nilotinib Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nilutamide Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimesulide Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimodipine Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Niraparib Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitazoxanide Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrazepam Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrendipine Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrofurantoin Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Nitroglycerin Ointment Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Nitroglycerin Skin Patches Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Nitroglycerin Tablets, Capsules and Spray Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Nitroxazepine Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Nivolumab Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Nizatidine Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Norepinephrine Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Norethindrone Most Common- Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss

Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Most Common - Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension

Norethindrone- Ethinyl Estradiol- Ferrous Fumarate Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Norgestimate and Ethinyl Estradiol Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Nortriptyline Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Noscapine Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Obiltoxaximab Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Octreotide Most Common - Diarrhea, gall stone formation, abdominal pain, nausea, hair loss, headache and nose bleed

Ofloxacin Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olaratumab Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olmesartan Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olopatadine Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olsalazine Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omalizumab Most Common- Injection site reaction, viral infections, upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of sinus/pharynx and headache

Omeprazole and Domperidone Most Common- Injection site reaction, viral infections, upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of sinus/pharynx and headache

OnabotulinumtoxinA Most Common - Respiratory tract infection, headache, flu syndrome, drooping eyelid, pain and nausea

Ondansetron Most Common - Respiratory tract infection, headache, flu syndrome, drooping eyelid, pain and nausea

Orphenadrine Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oseltamivir Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Otilonium Bromide Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxaprozin Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxazepam Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxymorphone Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Palonosetron Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Pantoprazole Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Pantoprazole and Domperidone Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Papaverine Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Paricalcitol Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Pentetate Calcium Trisodium Inj Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Perampanel Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Perflutren Protein-Type A Microspheres Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Perindopril Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Perindopril and Indapamide Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Pioglitazone and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Piperazine Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Piracetam Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Pirbuterol Acetate Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Piroxicam Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Pitavastatin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Plecanatide Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Plerixafor Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Plicamycin Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Policosanol Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Ponatinib Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Pooled Plasma (Human) Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Pralidoxime Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pramoxine and Hydrocortisone Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Prasugrel Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pravastatin Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pravastatin Sodium Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Prazosin Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Proguanil Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Propoxyphene Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Propylthiouracil Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Protriptyline Hydrochloride Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Psoralen (PUVA) Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pyridoxine Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pyritinol Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Quetiapine Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Quinapril Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinapril HC- Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinine Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Quinupristin and Dalfopristin Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabeprazole Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabeprazole and Itopride Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabies Vaccine Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Racecadotril Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Raloxifene

Most Common- Hot flushes, leg cramps, sweating, sleep disorders, peripheral edema, vaginal bleeding; flu-like symptoms, rashes, headache

Ranolazine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Rasagiline Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Regadenoson Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Remifentanil Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Repaglinide Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Repaglinide and Metformin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Retapamulin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Roflumilast

Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Romidepsin

Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Romiplostim

Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Ropivacaine Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rosiglitazone Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, injury, headache, back pain, increased/decreased blood sugar, fatigue, sinusitis, diarrhea

Rosiglitazone and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Rosuvastatin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Roxatidine Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Roxithromycin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Sapropterin dihydrochloride

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Saquinavir

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Sargramostim

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Satranidazole

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Saxagliptin and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, headache

Scopolamine Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, headache

Secobarbital Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, headache

Selegiline Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sermoline Acetate Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sertraline Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sibutramine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sildenafil Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Silodosin Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Simvastatin Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Simvastatin and Sitagliptin Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sincalide Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sipuleucel-T Suspension Most Common - Chills, fatigue, fever, back, nausea, joint ache, and headache

Sirolimus Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sitagliptin Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sitagliptin-Metformin Most Common- Diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, and headache

Sodium Nitroprusside

Most Common - Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching

Sodium Oxybate Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sofosbuvir and Velpatasvir Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Solifenacin Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Somatrem Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Somatropin Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sorafenib Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sotalol Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sparfloxacin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spectinomycin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spironolactone Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfasalazine Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulfisoxazole Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulindac Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulphamethoxazole Pyrimethamine Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sunitinib Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Suramin Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tamoxifen Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tamsulosin Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tdap Most Common - Headache

Technetium Tc 99m Depreotide Injection Most Common - Headache

Technetium Tc99m Medronate Injection Most Common - Headache

Technetium Tc99m Sestamibi Most Common - Headache

Teduglutide Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Tegaserod Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Teicoplanin Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telbivudine Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telithromycin Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telmisartan Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Telotristat ethyl Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Temozolomide Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Terazosin Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability

Terbutaline Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability

Terfenadine Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability

Theophylline

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thiabendazole

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thiethylperazine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thioridazine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thiotepa

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thymoglobulin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thyroglobulin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thyroid -dessicated

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thyrotropin Alfa Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Thyroxine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Tianeptine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Tibolone Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Ticagrelor Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tigecycline Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tiludronate Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Timolol Ophthalmic Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Timolol Oral Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tocilizumab Injection Most Common - Respiratory tract infections, nasopharyngitis, headache, high blood pressure and increased ALT

Tofacitinib Most Common Upper respiratory tract infections, headache, hypertension, diarrhea and nasopharyngitis

Tolcapone Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolfenamic Acid Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolmetin Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolperisone Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolterodine Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Topotecan Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Torsemide Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tramadol Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril- Verapamil Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranexamic Acid Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trastuzumab Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Travoprost Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trazodone Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tretinoin Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone Inhalation Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamterene Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triazolam Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, feeling hot, feeling cold and rigors

Valacyclovir Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region

Valbenazine Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region

Valproic Acid Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region

Valsartan Most Common - Headache and dizziness

Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Headache and dizziness

Vandetanib Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vardenafil Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Varenicline Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Velaglucerase Alfa for Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Venetoclax Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Venlafaxine Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Verapamil Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Verteporfin Most Common - Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching

Vigabatrin Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash

Vildagliptin Most Common - Low blood sugar level, tremor, headache, weight gain and fluid retention

Vinblastine Most Common - Low blood sugar level, tremor, headache, weight gain and fluid retention

Voriconazole Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vorinostat Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vortioxetine Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Warfarin Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Xylometazoline Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Yellow Fever Vaccine Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Yohimbine Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zafirlukast Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zalcitabine Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zaleplon Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zanamivir Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zidovudine Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zoledronic Acid Most Common- Fever, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, pain in extremity