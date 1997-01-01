medindia
List of Drugs that may cause Headache

Pasireotide

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine

Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Abaloparatide

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abarelix

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abatacept

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acamprosate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acebrophylline

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acebutolol

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Aceclofenac

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acenocoumarol

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acetazolamide

Most Common - Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain

Acrivastine

Most Common - Headache, common cold and cough

Acyclovir

Most Common - Headache, common cold and cough

Adalimumab

Most Common - Headache, common cold and cough

Adefovir Dipivoxil

Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Ademetionine

Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Adenosine

Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Ado-trastuzumab Emtansine


Most Common - Fatigue, nausea, muscle and bone pain, decrease in platelet counts, headache, increased level of liver enzymes and constipation

Agalsidase

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albendazole

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albumin Human

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alectinib

Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alemtuzumab

Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alendronate

Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alfacalcidol

Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alfuzosin

Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Aliskiren

Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Allylestrenol

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation

Almotriptan

Most Common- Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth

Alogliptin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, heart attack, throat inflammation, diarrhea, high blood pressure, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alogliptin and Metformin


Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alprazolam

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amantadine

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Ambrisentan

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amiloride

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminocaproic Acid

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminoglutethimide

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminophylline

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amiodarone

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amitriptyline

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amobarbital

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amodiaquine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxapine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphotericin B

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amyl Nitrite

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Anagrelide

Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Anakinra

Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Anastrozole

Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed

Most Common - Injection site tenderness, pain, warmth, muscle pain, arm motion limitation, fatigue and headache

Antihemophiliac factor

Most Common - Injection site tenderness, pain, warmth, muscle pain, arm motion limitation, fatigue and headache

Antivenom

Most Common - Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever

Azelastine

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Azelastine and Fluticasone

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Azithromycin

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Balsalazide

Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain

Bambuterol

Most Common- Tremor, nervousness, tension, headache and palpitations

Bamipine

Most Common- Tremor, nervousness, tension, headache and palpitations

Basiliximab

Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

Bedaquiline

Most Common- Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain

Belimumab

Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache

Bendamustine hydrochloride

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benidipine

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benserazide

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benznidazole

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benzonatate

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Benzphetamine

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Bepotastine

Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Betahistine

Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Betaxolol Ophthalmic

Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Bethanechol

Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Betrixaban

Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Bevacizumab

Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Bexarotene

Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bicalutamide

Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bimatoprost

Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Biperiden

Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Bismuth Subsalicylate

Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Bisoprolol

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bitolterol

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bivalirudin

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Boceprevir

Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Bortezomib

Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Brinzolamide

Most Common- Blurred vision, headache and sour or bitter taste

Brodalumab

Most Common- Blurred vision, headache and sour or bitter taste

Bromhexine

Most Common- Blurred vision, headache and sour or bitter taste

Bromocriptine

Most Common- Blurred vision, headache and sour or bitter taste

Brompheniramine

Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Buclizine

Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Budesonide

Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Budesonide and Formoterol

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, inflammation of sinus, back pain, nose block, stomach discomfort, vomiting, mouth infection

Bumetanide

Most Common- Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy

Buprenorphine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Buspirone

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Busulphan

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Cabazitaxel


Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Cabergoline


Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Caffeine


Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Calcitonin- Salmon


Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Calcitriol


Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Calcium Carbonate


Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Calcium Dobesilate


Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Canakinumab

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Candesartan

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Capecitabine

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carglumic Acid

Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carisoprodol

Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carmustine

Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carteolol

Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carvedilol

Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Caspofungin

Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Cefprozil

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftibuten

Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Ceftriaxone

Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Cefuroxime axetil

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Celecoxib

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephalexin

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephaloridine

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cerliponase alfa

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cetirizine

Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Cetrorelix

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Cetuximab

Most Common - Rash, itching, nail changes, headache, diarrhea and infections

Chlorpheniramine- Hydrocodone- Pseudoephedrine

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorpropamide

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorthalidone

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorzoxazone

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Cholera Vaccine

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Choline Magnesium Salicylate

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Choriogonadotropin Alfa

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chorionic Gonadotropin

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Ciclesonide

Most Common- Headache, inflammation of nasopharynx/sinuses, upper respiratory tract infection, joint pain, nasal congestion, pain in extremity and back pain

Ciclopirox

Most Common- Headache, inflammation of nasopharynx/sinuses, upper respiratory tract infection, joint pain, nasal congestion, pain in extremity and back pain

Cilnidipine

Most Common- Headache, inflammation of nasopharynx/sinuses, upper respiratory tract infection, joint pain, nasal congestion, pain in extremity and back pain

Clarithromycin

Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clemastine

Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clobazam

Most Common - Headache, nausea, and vomiting

Clomethiazole

Most Common- Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes

Clomiphene

Most Common- Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes

Clomipramine

Most Common- Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes

Clonazepam

Most Common- Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes

Clonidine

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clopidogrel

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clorazepate

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clozapine

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Cyclobenzaprine

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cycloserine

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cyproterone Tablet

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Cysteamine Bitartrate

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Denileukin Diftitox

Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Denosumab

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Dequalinium

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desflurane

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desipramine

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Didanosine

Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Dienestrol

Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Diethylcarbamazine

Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diethylpropion

Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diflunisal

Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diphenidol

Most Common- Headache, stomach upset, nausea, indigestion and dry mouth

Dipyridamole

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Disodium Edetate

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Domperidone

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Donepezil

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Dopamine

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Doripenem

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Dorzolamide/Timolol

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Drospirenone and Estradiol


Most Common- Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight

Drug Sodium Iodide-i-131

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Duloxetine

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Dydrogesterone

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Dyphylline

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Ebastine

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Ecallantide

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Eculizumab

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Edaravone

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Edetate

Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Efalizumab

Most Common - Headache, chills, fever, nausea, infections, and muscle pain

Efavirenz

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Eletriptan

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Embramine

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Emicizumab-kxwh

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Emtricitabine

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Rilpivirine- Tenofovir

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Tenofovir

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Encainide Hydrochloride

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enzalutamide

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epalrestat

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Ephedrine

Most Common- Nervousness, sleeplessness, fainting, headache, fast heart rate, palpitations and sweating

Epinephrine

Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Epinephrine/ Chlorpheniramine

Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Epoetin beta-methoxy polyethylene glycol

Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Erdosteine

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection

Ergometrine

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection

Etonogestrel

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Etoricoxib

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Factor IX

Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Famciclovir

Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Famotidine and Ibuprofen

Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Felbamate

Most Common - Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache

Felodipine

Most Common- Swelling in the extremities and headache

Fenoprofen

Most Common- Swelling in the extremities and headache

Fexofenadine

Most Common - Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache

Fluconazole

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flucytosine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fludarabine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flumazenil

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fluorometholone

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fluoxetine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fluoxymesterone

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fluticasone

Inhaler
Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fluvastatin

Inhaler
Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fluvoxamine

Most Common- Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness

Fomepizole

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Fomivirsen

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Formoterol

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Frovatriptan

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furazolidone

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide and Amiloride

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide and Spironolactone

Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gabapentin

Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Galantamine


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganciclovir


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganirelix


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganirelix Acetate Injection


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Garenoxacin Mesylate


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Gatifloxacin

Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gemcitabine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemfibrozil

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemifloxacin

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemtuzumab

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Ginkgo Biloba

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glyceryl Trinitrate

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Glycopyrrolate

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Gonadorelin

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Goserelin

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Granisetron

Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Grepafloxacin

Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Griseofulvin

Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Guaifenesin

Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Guanabenz

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Guselkumab

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Halofantrine

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Haloperidol

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Hydroxocobalamin

Most Common - Redness of the skin, rash, high blood pressure, nausea, headache and injection site pain

Hydroxy Progesterone

Most Common - Redness of the skin, rash, high blood pressure, nausea, headache and injection site pain

Idarubicin

Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Idursulfase


Most Common- Irregular heart beat, blood clot in lungs, blue or purple coloration of the skin, respiratory failure, infection, joint pain, headache, fever, rash, itching, redness, hives and high blood pressure

Iloprost

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imatinib

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imidapril

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Imiglucerase

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Imiquimod

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Incobotulinumtoxina

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indacaterol

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indapamide

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indinavir

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indomethacin

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Infliximab

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Interferon Beta 1A

Most Common- Influenza-like symptoms (headache, fatigue, fever, rigors, chest pain, back pain, muscle pain), abdominal pain, depression, elevated liver enzymes level and blood disorder

Interferon Beta-1B

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, injection site reaction, weakness, flu-like symptom complex, headache, and pain

Interferon Gamma 1B

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Intravenous Fat Emulsion

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iodipamide

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iodixanol

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Ioflupane I 123

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iopamidol

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Isradipine

Most Common- Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, flushing, constipation, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and rash

Itopride

Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Itraconazole

Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Ivabradine

Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Ivacaftor

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ixabepilone

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ketoconazole

Most Common - Headache, muscle pain, injection site pain and tenderness

Ketoprofen

Most Common - Headache, muscle pain, injection site pain and tenderness

Ketorolac

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic

Most Common - Allergic reactions, eye swelling, pain, irritation, inflammation, infections, headache, blurred vision and dizziness

Ketotifen

Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Labetalol

Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Lacidipine

Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Lacosamide

Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Lamivudine

Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Lamotrigine

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lanreotide

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lansoprazole

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lanthanum Carbonate

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Laronidase

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Ledipasvir and Sofosbuvir

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Leflunomide

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Lenograstim

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Lenvatinib

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Lercanidipine

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Letrozole

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Leuprolide

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levalbuterol HCl

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levetiracetam

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levobunolol (Ophthalmic)

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levocabastine

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levocarnitine

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levocetirizine

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levodopa

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levodropropizine

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levofloxacin

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levonorgestrel

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Levothyroxine

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Linezolid

Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liothyronine

Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liotrix

Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril

Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lomefloxacin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Loratadine

Most Common - Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness

Lorcaserin

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lornoxicam

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Losartan

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Loteprednol

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lovastatin

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Loxapine

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lubiprostone

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lynestrenol

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Mangafodipir

Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Maprotiline

Most Common - Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness

Mazindol

Most Common - Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness

Mebendazole

Most Common - Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness

Mebeverine

Most Common - Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness

Mefloquine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Melatonin

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meloxicam

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Memantine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Menotropins

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepacrine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepenzolate

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meperidine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Metaraminol

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Metaxalone

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Miglustat

Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Milnacipran Hcl

Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Milrinone

Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Minocycline

Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Mipomersen Injection

Most Common- Injection site reactions, flu-like symptoms, nausea, headache and elevations in serum transaminases

Mirabegron

Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Mirtazapine

Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Mitoxantrone

Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Mizolastine

Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Moclobemide

Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Modafinil

Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Montelukast

Most Common - Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat

Moricizine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Moroctocog Alpha

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Mycophenolate Mofetil

Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nabilone

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression

Nafarelin

Most Common- Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, headaches, mood changes, breast enlargement, and decreased interest in sex, vaginal bleeding, increase in pubic hair, sweating

Nalbuphine

Most Common- Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, headaches, mood changes, breast enlargement, and decreased interest in sex, vaginal bleeding, increase in pubic hair, sweating

Nalidixic Acid

Most Common- Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, headaches, mood changes, breast enlargement, and decreased interest in sex, vaginal bleeding, increase in pubic hair, sweating

Nalmefene


Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Natalizumab

Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nateglinide

Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nebivolol

Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nedocromil Inhalation Aerosol

Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nicorandil

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Nifedipine

Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Nilotinib

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nilutamide

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimesulide

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimodipine

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Niraparib

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitazoxanide

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrazepam

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrendipine

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nivolumab

Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Nizatidine

Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Norethindrone

Most Common- Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss

Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol

Most Common - Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension

Nortriptyline

Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Noscapine

Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Obiltoxaximab

Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Octreotide

Most Common - Diarrhea, gall stone formation, abdominal pain, nausea, hair loss, headache and nose bleed

Ofloxacin

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olaratumab

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olmesartan

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olopatadine

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olsalazine

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omalizumab

Most Common- Injection site reaction, viral infections, upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of sinus/pharynx and headache

Omeprazole and Domperidone

Most Common- Injection site reaction, viral infections, upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of sinus/pharynx and headache

OnabotulinumtoxinA

Most Common - Respiratory tract infection, headache, flu syndrome, drooping eyelid, pain and nausea

Ondansetron

Most Common - Respiratory tract infection, headache, flu syndrome, drooping eyelid, pain and nausea

Orphenadrine

Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oseltamivir

Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Otilonium Bromide

Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxaprozin

Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxazepam

Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxymorphone

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Palonosetron

Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Pantoprazole

Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Papaverine

Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Paricalcitol

Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Pentetate Calcium Trisodium Inj

Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Perampanel

Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Perindopril

Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Piperazine

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Piracetam

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Pirbuterol Acetate

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Piroxicam

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Pitavastatin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Plecanatide

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Plerixafor Injection

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Plicamycin

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Policosanol

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Ponatinib

Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Pooled Plasma (Human)

Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Pralidoxime

Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pramoxine and Hydrocortisone

Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Prasugrel

Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pravastatin

Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pravastatin Sodium

Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Prazosin

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Proguanil

Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Propoxyphene

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Propylthiouracil

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Protriptyline Hydrochloride

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Psoralen (PUVA)

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pyridoxine

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pyritinol

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Quetiapine

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Quinapril

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinapril HC- Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinine

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Quinupristin and Dalfopristin

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabeprazole

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabeprazole and Itopride

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabies Vaccine

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Racecadotril

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Raloxifene


Most Common- Hot flushes, leg cramps, sweating, sleep disorders, peripheral edema, vaginal bleeding; flu-like symptoms, rashes, headache

Ranolazine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Rasagiline

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Regadenoson

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Remifentanil

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Repaglinide

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Repaglinide and Metformin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Retapamulin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Roflumilast


Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Romidepsin


Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Romiplostim


Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Ropivacaine

Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rosiglitazone

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, injury, headache, back pain, increased/decreased blood sugar, fatigue, sinusitis, diarrhea

Rosiglitazone and Metformin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Rosuvastatin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Roxatidine

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Roxithromycin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Sapropterin dihydrochloride


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Saquinavir


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Sargramostim


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Satranidazole


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Scopolamine

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, headache

Secobarbital

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, headache

Selegiline

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sermoline Acetate

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sertraline

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sibutramine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sildenafil

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Silodosin

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Simvastatin

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Simvastatin and Sitagliptin

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sincalide

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sirolimus

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sitagliptin

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sodium Nitroprusside


Most Common - Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching

Sodium Oxybate

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sofosbuvir and Velpatasvir

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Solifenacin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Somatrem

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Somatropin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sorafenib

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sotalol

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sparfloxacin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spectinomycin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spironolactone

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfasalazine

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulfisoxazole

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulindac

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulphamethoxazole Pyrimethamine

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sunitinib

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Suramin

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tamoxifen

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tamsulosin

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tdap

Most Common - Headache

Teduglutide

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Tegaserod

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Teicoplanin

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telbivudine

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telithromycin

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telmisartan

Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Temozolomide

Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Terazosin

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability

Terbutaline

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability

Terfenadine

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability

Theophylline


Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thiabendazole


Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thioridazine


Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thiotepa


Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thymoglobulin


Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thyroglobulin


Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thyroxine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Tianeptine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Tibolone

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Ticagrelor

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tigecycline

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tiludronate

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Timolol Ophthalmic

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Timolol Oral

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tocilizumab Injection

Most Common - Respiratory tract infections, nasopharyngitis, headache, high blood pressure and increased ALT

Tofacitinib

Most Common Upper respiratory tract infections, headache, hypertension, diarrhea and nasopharyngitis

Tolcapone

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolfenamic Acid

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolmetin

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolperisone

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolterodine

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Topotecan

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Torsemide

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tramadol

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril- Verapamil

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranexamic Acid

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trastuzumab

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Travoprost

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trazodone

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tretinoin

Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone

Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide

Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamcinolone Inhalation

Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triamterene

Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triazolam

Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Valacyclovir

Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region

Valbenazine

Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region

Valproic Acid

Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region

Valsartan

Most Common - Headache and dizziness

Vandetanib

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vardenafil

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Varenicline

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Venetoclax

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Venlafaxine

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Verapamil

Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Verteporfin

Most Common - Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching

Vigabatrin

Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash

Vildagliptin

Most Common - Low blood sugar level, tremor, headache, weight gain and fluid retention

Vinblastine

Most Common - Low blood sugar level, tremor, headache, weight gain and fluid retention

Voriconazole

Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vorinostat

Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vortioxetine

Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Warfarin

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Xylometazoline

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Yellow Fever Vaccine

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Yohimbine

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zafirlukast

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zalcitabine

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zaleplon

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zanamivir

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zidovudine

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zoledronic Acid

Most Common- Fever, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, pain in extremity

Zolpidem

Most Common- Fever, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, pain in extremity


