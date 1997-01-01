List of Drugs that may cause Headache

Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus
Most Common -
Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety
Most Common -
Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain
Most Common -
Headache, common cold and cough
Most Common -
Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level
Most Common -
Fatigue, nausea, muscle and bone pain, decrease in platelet counts, headache, increased level of liver enzymes and constipation
Most Common -
Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness
Most Common -
Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation
Most Common-
Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, heart attack, throat inflammation, diarrhea, high blood pressure, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection
Most Common-
Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue
Most Common -
Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion
Most Common-
Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Injection site tenderness, pain, warmth, muscle pain, arm motion limitation, fatigue and headache
Most Common -
Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain
Most Common-
Tremor, nervousness, tension, headache and palpitations
Most Common -
Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting
Most Common -
Headache, nausea and lightheadedness
Most Common-
Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain
Most Common -
Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache
Most Common-
Headache and cough
Most Common -
Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer
Most Common -
Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation
Most Common -
Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion
Most Common-
Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth
Most Common-
Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath
Most Common -
Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss
Most Common-
Blurred vision, headache and sour or bitter taste
Most Common-
Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion
Most Common -
Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, inflammation of sinus, back pain, nose block, stomach discomfort, vomiting, mouth infection
Most Common-
Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea
Most Common -
Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache
Most Common-
Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting and headache
Most Common -
Rash, itching, nail changes, headache, diarrhea and infections
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common-
Headache, inflammation of nasopharynx/sinuses, upper respiratory tract infection, joint pain, nasal congestion, pain in extremity and back pain
Most Common-
Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, and vomiting
Most Common-
Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching
Most Common -
Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough
Most Common -
Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision
Most Common -
Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache
Most Common-
Headache, stomach upset, nausea, indigestion and dry mouth
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash
Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps
Most Common-
Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight
Most Common -
Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness
Most Common -
Headache, chills, fever, nausea, infections, and muscle pain
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation
Most Common -
Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure
Most Common-
Nervousness, sleeplessness, fainting, headache, fast heart rate, palpitations and sweating
Most Common-
Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection
Most Common -
Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain
Most Common -
Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache
Most Common-
Swelling in the extremities and headache
Most Common -
Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion
Inhaler
Most Common-
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough
Inhaler
Most Common-
Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, and headache
Most Common-
Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain
Most Common -
Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar
Most Common -
Nausea, headache and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common-
Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)
Most Common -
Diarrhea, flatulence and headache
Most Common -
Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance
Most Common-
Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset
Most Common -
Redness of the skin, rash, high blood pressure, nausea, headache and injection site pain
Most Common -
Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures
Most Common-
Irregular heart beat, blood clot in lungs, blue or purple coloration of the skin, respiratory failure, infection, joint pain, headache, fever, rash, itching, redness, hives and high blood pressure
Most Common-
Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances
Most Common-
Influenza-like symptoms (headache, fatigue, fever, rigors, chest pain, back pain, muscle pain), abdominal pain, depression, elevated liver enzymes level and blood disorder
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, injection site reaction, weakness, flu-like symptom complex, headache, and pain
Most Common -
Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, flushing, constipation, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and rash
Most Common -
Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, muscle pain, injection site pain and tenderness
Most Common-
Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention
Most Common -
Allergic reactions, eye swelling, pain, irritation, inflammation, infections, headache, blurred vision and dizziness
Most Common-
Headache and inflammation of nose
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope
Most Common -
Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness
Most Common -
Headache, depression and dizziness
Most Common -
Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea
Most Common -
Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache
Most Common-
High/low blood pressure, epilepsy and headache
Most Common -
Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms
Most Common-
Injection site reactions, flu-like symptoms, nausea, headache and elevations in serum transaminases
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection
Most Common -
Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache
Most Common-
Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure
Most Common -
Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death
Most Common-
Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression
Most Common-
Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, headaches, mood changes, breast enlargement, and decreased interest in sex, vaginal bleeding, increase in pubic hair, sweating
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain
Most Common -
Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding
Most Common -
Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs
Most Common -
Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Nausea, headache and flatulence
Most Common-
Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss
Most Common - Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension
Most Common -
Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea, gall stone formation, abdominal pain, nausea, hair loss, headache and nose bleed
Most Common -
Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting
Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting
Most Common-
Injection site reaction, viral infections, upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of sinus/pharynx and headache
Most Common-
Injection site reaction, viral infections, upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of sinus/pharynx and headache
Most Common -
Respiratory tract infection, headache, flu syndrome, drooping eyelid, pain and nausea
Most Common -
Respiratory tract infection, headache, flu syndrome, drooping eyelid, pain and nausea
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common-
Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat
Most Common -
Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions
Most Common -
Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability
Most Common -
Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability
Most Common -
Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability
Most Common -
Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash
Most Common -
High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever
Most Common -
High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain
Most Common -
Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate
Most Common -
Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate
Most Common -
Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate
Most Common -
Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate
Most Common -
Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common in adult-
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain
Most Common -
Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common-
Hot flushes, leg cramps, sweating, sleep disorders, peripheral edema, vaginal bleeding; flu-like symptoms, rashes, headache
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite
Most Common -
Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite
Most Common -
Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite
Most Common-
Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, injury, headache, back pain, increased/decreased blood sugar, fatigue, sinusitis, diarrhea
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, headache
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, headache
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, headache
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common -
Chills, fatigue, fever, back, nausea, joint ache, and headache
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts
Most Common-
Diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, and headache
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Headache
Most Common -
Headache
Most Common -
Headache
Most Common -
Headache
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting and headache
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting and headache
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting and headache
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common -
Respiratory tract infections, nasopharyngitis, headache, high blood pressure and increased ALT
Most Common
Upper respiratory tract infections, headache, hypertension, diarrhea and nasopharyngitis
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common -
Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation
Most Common -
Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation
Most Common -
Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation
Most Common -
Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation
Most Common -
Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation
Most Common -
Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, feeling hot, feeling cold and rigors
Most Common-
Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region
Most Common-
Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region
Most Common-
Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region
Most Common -
Headache and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache and dizziness
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure
Most Common -
Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching
Most Common-
Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash
Most Common -
Low blood sugar level, tremor, headache, weight gain and fluid retention
Most Common -
Low blood sugar level, tremor, headache, weight gain and fluid retention
Most Common -
Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations
Most Common -
Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations
Most Common -
Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common-
Fever, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, pain in extremity
Most Common-
Fever, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, pain in extremity