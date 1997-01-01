medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Side Effects of Drugs

List of Drugs that may cause Asthenia (Weakness)

Acetohexamide

Most Common - Swelling, rapid weight gain, increased urination, pale or yellowed skin, dark colored urine, fever, confusion, weakness

Adefovir Dipivoxil

Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Anagrelide

Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Axitinib Tablets

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation

Bendamustine hydrochloride

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Bexarotene

Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Cevimeline

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chlordiazepoxide

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Cilostazol

Most Common - Weakness, high blood pressure, vomiting, leg cramps, sensory loss, tingling, difficulty in breathing, rash, blood in urine, urinary tract infection, flu syndrome, chest pain, joint inflammation, and lung inflammation

Denosumab

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Dipyridamole

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Divalproex

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Emtricitabine

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enzalutamide

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epinephrine

Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Eribulin mesylate

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, weakness, fatigue, hair loss, nerve disease, nausea, and constipation

Etizolam

Most Common - Drowsiness, sedation, muscle weakness and incoordination

Fluvoxamine

Most Common- Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness

Granisetron

Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Guanabenz

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Guanfacine

Most Common - Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence

Ibritumomab Tiuxetan

Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Interferon Beta-1B

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, injection site reaction, weakness, flu-like symptom complex, headache, and pain

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lithium

Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting, drowsiness, muscular weakness and lack of coordination

Lorazepam

Most Common - Dizziness, weakness and unsteadiness

Mephenesin

Most Common - Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions

Mycophenolate Mofetil

Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nefazodone

Most Common - Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision

Nicorandil

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Nifedipine

Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Paroxetine

Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Phentolamine Mesylate

Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Pilocarpine

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Plicamycin

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Pomalidomide

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever

Pralatrexate Solution

Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Pralidoxime

Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pramipexole

Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Prazosin

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Proguanil

Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Propoxyphene

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Ranolazine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Regorafenib

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Ribavirin

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Sunitinib

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Temsirolimus

Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Terazosin

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability

Tiagabine

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Tolvaptan

Most Common - Increased thirst, dry mouth, weakness, constipation, increased urination and increased blood sugar

Tramadol

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Triazolam

Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Trifluoperazine

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions

Valacyclovir

Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region

Warfarin

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Ziprasidone

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, runny nose, weakness

Zolmitriptan

Most Common- Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating


Browse the Topics alphabetically

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.