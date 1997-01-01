Side effect(s) of Ziv-Aflibercept

Read the side effects of Ziv-Aflibercept as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Infections
Urinary tract infection.
Blood
Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Metabolic
Decreased appetite, dehydration.
Central Nervous System
Headache.
Heart
High blood pressure.
Respiratory
Nosebleed, difficulty in breathing, throat pain, runny nose.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, abdominal pain, piles, rectal bleeding, and anal cold.
Skin
Palmar-Plantar Erythrodysesthesia Syndrome, hyperpigmentation.
Genitourinary
Protein in urine.
General
Fatigue, weakness and decreased weight.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.