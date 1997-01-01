Side effect(s) of Trospium Chloride

♦

Dizziness, confusion,

Read the side effects of Trospium Chloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dry mouth and constipation.- Abdominal pain, indigestion and flatulence.headache and fatigue.- Urinary retention.- Dry eyes and blurred vision.- Palpitations, fast heart rate, chest pain and fainting.- Dry skin.* Avoid exposure to heat or sunlight; otherwise it may cause heatstroke.*Avoid excess dosage.