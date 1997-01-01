Side effect(s) of Trospium Chloride

Read the side effects of Trospium Chloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dry mouth and constipation.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, indigestion and flatulence.
♦
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, confusion,
headache and fatigue.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention.
Eye
-
Dry eyes and blurred vision.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate, chest pain and fainting.
Skin
-
Dry skin.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid exposure to heat or sunlight; otherwise it may cause heatstroke.
*Avoid excess dosage.